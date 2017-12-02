Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) (14284 Views)

Check out Phillip Frimpong, fiancé of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome.



Carissa's mother, Anita Ebhodaghe, first announced their engagement before the couple confirmed it last week by sharing pictures from the marriage proposal.



Here are Photos of the young man, Phillip Frimpong.



More





Photo credit:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTjoMZ6BKV-/?hl=en Carissa OyakhilomePhoto credit:

He looks like a footballer

Congrats to them. 9 Likes 2 Shares

.........Cute Philip Sharon carry eyes go market.........Cute Philip 3 Likes





The girls cameltoe must be fair and fleshy... Badt guy get eye



2 Likes







Okkkay

Sleek dude 1 Like

All I know is that they ve already had sex and it is unbecoming of a pastors daughter to have pre marital s3x what am I saying self no mind na sleep dey catch me 8 Likes

See the swag of the G. O pikin husband. 4 Likes

I hope you are paying your tithes.

Uniqueness01:

Sharon carry eyes go market .........Cute Philip while ur eye dey fine money upandan... � � � � � � while ur eye dey fine money upandan... � � � � � � 1 Like

That is why you should preserve yourself for the right guy. There is nothing God cannot do. 2 Likes

The boy fine o

See her complexion, like sun has never touched her!

And I hardly see myself at night!

Tufiakwa! I will not remain in this state forever! 15 Likes





Nothing spectacular there



But Mehn she's her dad carbon copy.. Abi photocopy sef He's just a dark looking average guy.Nothing spectacular thereBut Mehn she's her dad carbon copy.. Abi photocopy sef 2 Likes 1 Share

All the best to them.

hakeem4:

Haba now... bone dat thingy my guy. Haba now... bone dat thingy my guy.

THIS GUY DRESS TOO TIGHT OOOO 1 Like







and did God tell her to marry him.. he is about the money.. i can see it from his face... and did God tell her to marry him.. he is about the money.. i can see it from his face...

"husband to be " indeed 1 Like

More tithes......praise the lawd

If you wish them well you go die??



Human being self. Pray for them so u will be blessed If you wish them well you go die??Human being self. Pray for them so u will be blessed 1 Like

Cool

Frimpong? That must be Ghanaians.

He is dark and handsome .

Congratulations to them 1 Like

Stupid Husband To Be

The guy is cute

Charlie, how you manage catch our daughter na? The guy na Ghanaian o!Charlie, how you manage catch our daughter na? 2 Likes

the guy go don scatter ground