|Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 10:28pm
Check out Phillip Frimpong, fiancé of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome.
Carissa's mother, Anita Ebhodaghe, first announced their engagement before the couple confirmed it last week by sharing pictures from the marriage proposal.
Here are Photos of the young man, Phillip Frimpong.
Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/BcFqoRAAW3D/?hl=en
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 10:29pm
More
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 10:30pm
Carissa Oyakhilome
Photo credit:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTjoMZ6BKV-/?hl=en
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Michellla(f): 10:33pm
He looks like a footballer
Congrats to them.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Uniqueness01(f): 10:36pm
Sharon carry eyes go market .........Cute Philip
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 10:40pm
The girls cameltoe must be fair and fleshy... Badt guy get eye
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 10:45pm
Wait!!!! Is this the frimpong that played for arsenal
I pray his marriage doesn’t end up like his football career
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:46pm
Okkkay
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:47pm
Sleek dude
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by darfay: 10:47pm
All I know is that they ve already had sex and it is unbecoming of a pastors daughter to have pre marital s3x what am I saying self no mind na sleep dey catch me
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Becoted001: 10:48pm
See the swag of the G. O pikin husband.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by hokafor(m): 10:48pm
I hope you are paying your tithes.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by favoritte: 10:48pm
Check out Phillip Frimpong, fiancé of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome.
Wow, she really knows how to pick a man
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:49pm
Uniqueness01:while ur eye dey fine money upandan... � � � � � �
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by sonnie10: 10:49pm
That is why you should preserve yourself for the right guy. There is nothing God cannot do.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by khome(f): 10:49pm
The boy fine o
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:49pm
See her complexion, like sun has never touched her!
And I hardly see myself at night!
Tufiakwa! I will not remain in this state forever!
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by alexialin: 10:49pm
He's just a dark looking average guy.
Nothing spectacular there
But Mehn she's her dad carbon copy.. Abi photocopy sef
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by skillful01: 10:49pm
All the best to them.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Follysho707: 10:49pm
hakeem4:
Haba now... bone dat thingy my guy.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Beyfit(f): 10:50pm
THIS GUY DRESS TOO TIGHT OOOO
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by ped21: 10:50pm
and did God tell her to marry him.. he is about the money.. i can see it from his face...
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by innobets(m): 10:50pm
"husband to be " indeed
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Spuggie: 10:50pm
More tithes......praise the lawd
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Odobaone: 10:51pm
hakeem4:
If you wish them well you go die??
Human being self. Pray for them so u will be blessed
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by OgenyiJacob: 10:51pm
Cool
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 10:51pm
Frimpong? That must be Ghanaians.
He is dark and handsome .
Congratulations to them
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Richardabbey(m): 10:52pm
Stupid Husband To Be
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by cerowo(f): 10:52pm
The guy is cute
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by TheAngry1: 10:52pm
The guy na Ghanaian o! Charlie, how you manage catch our daughter na?
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by gnykelly(m): 10:52pm
the guy go don scatter ground
|Re: Phillip Frimpong: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome's Husband-To-Be (Photos) by Billyonaire: 10:53pm
Your Tithe
Their comfort
