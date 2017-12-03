Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre (6305 Views)

Fuel Price Hike Can't Be Stopped: IPMAN / FG May Increase Petrol Price Soon - Marketers / Kachikwu Brokers IPMAN Peace Deal (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The chairman of the branch, Shina Amoo, who said this in an interview with our correspondent in Ile Ife on Saturday, explained that marketers in some states in the South-West would not have to increase petrol price because Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had increased the price of fuel sold to marketers by N16.



Amoo pointed out that such action would push petrol price to about N160 per litre. He noted that though the

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation did not increase the price they supplied the product to private depot owners, the latter had chosen to sell the product to marketers at N144 per litre.



He said, “We want members of the public to know that we can no longer continue to sell fuel at the government approved price. The private depot owners sell a litre to us at a price between N142 and N144 per litre, which should be sold at N133.28. They got the product from the NNPC at N117 per litre.



“We will transport the product from the depots to our various stations and pay workers as well as incur other expenses. So, how will anybody expect us to continue to sell fuel to consumers below the cost price? It is not possible. We will have to increase fuel price to about N160 per litre.”



Amoo, therefore, appealed to the NNPC to expedite action on the Ore depot so that marketers in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states would be able to lift petroleum products directly from the depot.



Recently, the Lagos State branch of IPMAN had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from December 11 because of the alleged breach of the bulk purchase agreement to sell fuel to them at N133.28k per litre by the NNPC.



Source: The Ore depot branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has threatened to increase petrol price from the approved price of N145 to about N160 per litre.The chairman of the branch, Shina Amoo, who said this in an interview with our correspondent in Ile Ife on Saturday, explained that marketers in some states in the South-West would not have to increase petrol price because Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had increased the price of fuel sold to marketers by N16.Amoo pointed out that such action would push petrol price to about N160 per litre. He noted that though theNigerian National Petroleum Corporation did not increase the price they supplied the product to private depot owners, the latter had chosen to sell the product to marketers at N144 per litre.He said, “We want members of the public to know that we can no longer continue to sell fuel at the government approved price. The private depot owners sell a litre to us at a price between N142 and N144 per litre, which should be sold at N133.28. They got the product from the NNPC at N117 per litre.“We will transport the product from the depots to our various stations and pay workers as well as incur other expenses. So, how will anybody expect us to continue to sell fuel to consumers below the cost price? It is not possible. We will have to increase fuel price to about N160 per litre.”Amoo, therefore, appealed to the NNPC to expedite action on the Ore depot so that marketers in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states would be able to lift petroleum products directly from the depot.Recently, the Lagos State branch of IPMAN had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from December 11 because of the alleged breach of the bulk purchase agreement to sell fuel to them at N133.28k per litre by the NNPC.Source: www.punchng.com/ipman-threatens-to-increase-fuel-price-to-n160/ 2 Likes 1 Share

can it get any worse than this



Una the try oo



Thank you Lord for my life.



I escape them Buhari administrationcan it get any worse than thisUna the try ooThank you Lord for my life.I escape them 14 Likes





This crooks that enriched themselves with subsidy awoof... Amadiooooohhhhaaaaaa This crooks that enriched themselves with subsidy awoof... Amadiooooohhhhaaaaaa

Fire burn all IPMAN members one by one 8 Likes

Where is Nigeria heading to? What is Nigeria becoming? Who shall come to our (Nigerians) rescue? Its well even when you are in the well... Nigeria matter just tire me. Abeg make i continue to dey boil my egg. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Enjoy your change 4 Likes

sorry for derailing this thread but i cant keep calm, VIKINGS SEASON 5 IS OUT 5 Likes 2 Shares

As usual...







It has become a normal routine every December. We aren't surprised/scared anymore, we will all enjoy the APC change together.





#BringItOn. 9 Likes

There are two Major scams I will not forget in my entire life.



1. When MTN promised Nigerians aeroplane. The promo says if you recharge up to 1k a month you will win gulf stream 360jet. I don't know who won that plane. Maybe in the spirit world.



2. When APC packaged Buhari and wore him suit painting a picture of a transformed democrat with integrity. Nigerians tot that even if Buhari won't be corrupt. He won't tolerate it around him.that one done done super story now.



Malaria drug wey person dey buy N850 is now N1580.D Next Mosquito I lay my hands on will feel D full force of dis Buhari Regime. 38 Likes 1 Share

He said, “We want members of the public to

know that we can no longer continue to sell

fuel at the government approved price. The

private depot owners sell a litre to us at a

price between N142 and N144 per litre, which

should be sold at N133.28. They got the

product from the NNPC at N117 per litre.

“We will transport the product from the depots

to our various stations and pay workers as

well as incur other expenses. So, how will

anybody expect us to continue to sell fuel to

consumers below the cost price?









Where are the regulators of this sector? 6 Likes

They dont care about us!

Which way naija

that moment when you're getting to a girl and make a post from the bottom of your heart and soul but yhu don't really know that you've already eat your breakfast without staying in touch with ya boss because the man yhu think his devil is even planing to buy boxers to compensate his loyalty because being a good person is not easy but to be reading a trash is very important 2 Likes

Only in south wastè?



No problem.



They voted for the dullard 1 Like

A nation that can not refine her own crude in her own nation, Is that one a nation? 7 Likes

una sure say dis country go better,

which way forward 1 Like

no no no we can't take this....in orubebe's voice 2 Likes

TruePass:

Buhari administration can it get any worse than this



Una the try oo Buhari don enter trouble, he is even the cause of your misfortune Buhari don enter trouble, he is even the cause of your misfortune 1 Like

See una life... northerners are taking us backwards...ppl sw still blv dat der are more intelligent dan una

ok

8

Fuel price to increase in Nigeria despite the fall in the pricr of crude oil in the world market. Buhari is realy working... 3 Likes

Mumu people

No choice really





Am not frustrated like most of the youth living in that Zoo.



Am lucky and blessed.



Peace yo divicoded:



Buhari don enter trouble, he is even the cause of your misfortune Thank you brother.Am not frustrated like most of the youth living in that Zoo.Am lucky and blessed.Peace yo

This is common to all our government.they re just about to start gathering funds for next election.its soo bad that in Nigeria leaders steal from the mass to enter office,steal to remain in office,then steal to leave office. That after they have made polices that will keep them stealing even after office. 2 Likes

By the time bubu is finished his zombies in 2023, they will remember the words of GEJ.



Dear God, please provide for all the families who didn't vote in this administration. 8 Likes

desreek9:

sorry for derailing this thread but i cant keep calm, VIKINGS SEASON 5 IS OUT wow so glad to hear that... I need to get mine asap wow so glad to hear that... I need to get mine asap

TruePass:

Thank you brother.



Am not frustrated like most of the youth living in that Zoo.



Peace yo

Not until you finish mourning the coward llamadi Cownu Not until you finish mourning the coward llamadi Cownu 1 Like

jide82:

Fuel price to increase in Nigeria despite the fall in the pricr of crude oil in the world market. Buhari is realy working...

Well, if you want fuel prices to come down, you have to take a big fat loan, or hope oil goes up to $120 per barrel...because that is where Nigeria needs it to meet needs....including increasing subsidies.$60 is not enough...and we have lost so much in revenue with the oil price crash from July 2014....that we have to pay off debts...including those taken before bubu took office.



We also need 4 more refineries, plus our current refineries working at full capacity , plus Dangote's own.



Deregulation is the answer. GEJ, for all his faults got that. But we nigerians and our desire for cheap fuel... Well, if you want fuel prices to come down, you have to take a big fat loan, or hope oil goes up to $120 per barrel...because that is where Nigeria needs it to meet needs....including increasing subsidies.$60 is not enough...and we have lost so much in revenue with the oil price crash from July 2014....that we have to pay off debts...including those taken before bubu took office.We also need 4 more refineries, plus our current refineries working at full capacity , plus Dangote's own.Deregulation is the answer. GEJ, for all his faults got that. But we nigerians and our desire for cheap fuel... 3 Likes





Making more money is my priority



I like to enjoy life cos is short.



Sorry for your life



Pray n work hard u might be balling like me someday.



Peace Yo divicoded:





Not until you finish mourning the coward llamadi Cownu Am not in any political poo.Making more money is my priorityI like to enjoy life cos is short.Sorry for your lifePray n work hard u might be balling like me someday.Peace Yo 5 Likes