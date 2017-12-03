₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,901 members, 3,948,270 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre (6305 Views)
Fuel Price Hike Can't Be Stopped: IPMAN / FG May Increase Petrol Price Soon - Marketers / Kachikwu Brokers IPMAN Peace Deal (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by skymobilemedia: 7:42am
The Ore depot branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has threatened to increase petrol price from the approved price of N145 to about N160 per litre.
The chairman of the branch, Shina Amoo, who said this in an interview with our correspondent in Ile Ife on Saturday, explained that marketers in some states in the South-West would not have to increase petrol price because Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had increased the price of fuel sold to marketers by N16.
Amoo pointed out that such action would push petrol price to about N160 per litre. He noted that though the
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation did not increase the price they supplied the product to private depot owners, the latter had chosen to sell the product to marketers at N144 per litre.
He said, “We want members of the public to know that we can no longer continue to sell fuel at the government approved price. The private depot owners sell a litre to us at a price between N142 and N144 per litre, which should be sold at N133.28. They got the product from the NNPC at N117 per litre.
“We will transport the product from the depots to our various stations and pay workers as well as incur other expenses. So, how will anybody expect us to continue to sell fuel to consumers below the cost price? It is not possible. We will have to increase fuel price to about N160 per litre.”
Amoo, therefore, appealed to the NNPC to expedite action on the Ore depot so that marketers in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states would be able to lift petroleum products directly from the depot.
Recently, the Lagos State branch of IPMAN had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from December 11 because of the alleged breach of the bulk purchase agreement to sell fuel to them at N133.28k per litre by the NNPC.
Source: www.punchng.com/ipman-threatens-to-increase-fuel-price-to-n160/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by TruePass(m): 3:02pm
Buhari administration can it get any worse than this
Una the try oo
Thank you Lord for my life.
I escape them
14 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by BruncleZuma: 3:02pm
This crooks that enriched themselves with subsidy awoof... Amadiooooohhhhaaaaaa
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by nairavsdollars: 3:02pm
Fire burn all IPMAN members one by one
8 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Tizzytayo(m): 3:03pm
Where is Nigeria heading to? What is Nigeria becoming? Who shall come to our (Nigerians) rescue? Its well even when you are in the well... Nigeria matter just tire me. Abeg make i continue to dey boil my egg.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Fallasy(m): 3:03pm
Enjoy your change
4 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by desreek9(f): 3:03pm
sorry for derailing this thread but i cant keep calm, VIKINGS SEASON 5 IS OUT
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by pinnket: 3:03pm
As usual...
It has become a normal routine every December. We aren't surprised/scared anymore, we will all enjoy the APC change together.
#BringItOn.
9 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Built2last: 3:03pm
There are two Major scams I will not forget in my entire life.
1. When MTN promised Nigerians aeroplane. The promo says if you recharge up to 1k a month you will win gulf stream 360jet. I don't know who won that plane. Maybe in the spirit world.
2. When APC packaged Buhari and wore him suit painting a picture of a transformed democrat with integrity. Nigerians tot that even if Buhari won't be corrupt. He won't tolerate it around him.that one done done super story now.
Malaria drug wey person dey buy N850 is now N1580.D Next Mosquito I lay my hands on will feel D full force of dis Buhari Regime.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Alexgeneration(m): 3:04pm
He said, “We want members of the public to
know that we can no longer continue to sell
fuel at the government approved price. The
private depot owners sell a litre to us at a
price between N142 and N144 per litre, which
should be sold at N133.28. They got the
product from the NNPC at N117 per litre.
“We will transport the product from the depots
to our various stations and pay workers as
well as incur other expenses. So, how will
anybody expect us to continue to sell fuel to
consumers below the cost price?
Where are the regulators of this sector?
6 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by proeast(m): 3:04pm
They dont care about us!
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by 9jatatafo(m): 3:04pm
Which way naija
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by purem(m): 3:04pm
that moment when you're getting to a girl and make a post from the bottom of your heart and soul but yhu don't really know that you've already eat your breakfast without staying in touch with ya boss because the man yhu think his devil is even planing to buy boxers to compensate his loyalty because being a good person is not easy but to be reading a trash is very important
2 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Ikwokrikwo: 3:04pm
Only in south wastè?
No problem.
They voted for the dullard
1 Like
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by ask4double(m): 3:05pm
A nation that can not refine her own crude in her own nation, Is that one a nation?
7 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Gkay1(m): 3:05pm
una sure say dis country go better,
which way forward
1 Like
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by ajimotoke(m): 3:05pm
no no no we can't take this....in orubebe's voice
2 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by divicoded: 3:05pm
TruePass:Buhari don enter trouble, he is even the cause of your misfortune
1 Like
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by edlion57(m): 3:06pm
See una life... northerners are taking us backwards...ppl sw still blv dat der are more intelligent dan una
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by emmanuelajimuda: 3:06pm
ok
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by livebullet(m): 3:06pm
8
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by jide82(m): 3:06pm
Fuel price to increase in Nigeria despite the fall in the pricr of crude oil in the world market. Buhari is realy working...
3 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by stefanweeks: 3:06pm
Mumu people
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by 9jakohai(m): 3:07pm
No choice really
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by TruePass(m): 3:08pm
Thank you brother.
Am not frustrated like most of the youth living in that Zoo.
Am lucky and blessed.
Peace yo
divicoded:
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by madone: 3:09pm
This is common to all our government.they re just about to start gathering funds for next election.its soo bad that in Nigeria leaders steal from the mass to enter office,steal to remain in office,then steal to leave office. That after they have made polices that will keep them stealing even after office.
2 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by careytommy7(m): 3:09pm
By the time bubu is finished his zombies in 2023, they will remember the words of GEJ.
Dear God, please provide for all the families who didn't vote in this administration.
8 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by Tizzytayo(m): 3:09pm
desreek9:wow so glad to hear that... I need to get mine asap
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by divicoded: 3:10pm
TruePass:
Not until you finish mourning the coward llamadi Cownu
1 Like
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by 9jakohai(m): 3:10pm
jide82:
Well, if you want fuel prices to come down, you have to take a big fat loan, or hope oil goes up to $120 per barrel...because that is where Nigeria needs it to meet needs....including increasing subsidies.$60 is not enough...and we have lost so much in revenue with the oil price crash from July 2014....that we have to pay off debts...including those taken before bubu took office.
We also need 4 more refineries, plus our current refineries working at full capacity , plus Dangote's own.
Deregulation is the answer. GEJ, for all his faults got that. But we nigerians and our desire for cheap fuel...
3 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by TruePass(m): 3:13pm
Am not in any political poo.
Making more money is my priority
I like to enjoy life cos is short.
Sorry for your life
Pray n work hard u might be balling like me someday.
Peace Yo
divicoded:
5 Likes
|Re: IPMAN Threatens To Increase Petrol To N160 Per Litre by farihafaheemah(m): 3:13pm
[quote author=Alexgeneration post=62943515]He said, “We want members of the public to
know that we can no longer continue to sell
fuel at the government approved price. The
private depot owners sell a litre to us at a
price between N142 and N144 per litre, which
should be sold at N133.28. They got the
product from the NNPC at N117 per litre.
“We will transport the product from the depots
to our various stations and pay workers as
well as incur other expenses. So, how will
anybody expect us to continue to sell fuel to
consumers below the cost price?
Where are the regulators of this sector?
Where is DPR official. The question is begging for an answer
Lagos May Shut Abattoir Market / Youths And Political Thuggery In Nigeria / Yinka Odumakin Ceased Being Buhari’s Spokesman Since 2011
Viewing this topic: Kemicares(f), dancewith, domaindivine(m), oka4ugoo, yongg, smithsydny(m), amicdan(m), simple250, idrisseks, oyb(m), ursullalinda, soldierkunle, badmrkt(m), AustineCJ, Princedaud, levisglory, ClickSis, LionInZion, chimex001, dmaze, tpnatuzzi, josielewa(m), bestpunterever, afanda(m), raystanley(m), Albie101, es144000, wealthpin, hemarnuael, Prospecmarley(m), jjj444, olayinka63, Akorkor(f), Rrankdonga(m), clintz(m), wellheads(m), maestro09, ORIJIN201(m), IsokoPrince, denuga01, kingsmaila(m), badbreath(f), emmie14, rasojie, Tizzytayo(m), mickijoe, suteco16, remisglobal, echepops(m), Tobacco2, sammyj, streetfabulous, besttrader, Sirmee(m), bayusman, oluyemifelix(m), Ballmer, OmaniPadmeHum, chegbe1104, wiringdpt(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16