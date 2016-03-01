Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / NYSC: Avoid Unnecessary Journey – DG To Corps Members (10515 Views)

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, stated this today while addressing 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members at Enugu and Abia State Orientation Camps respectively.



He, however urged them to follow the laid down procedures in the NYSC Scheme if there are genuine reasons to travel.



The Director-General added that NYSC Management would not undermine the safety and welfare of any Corps Member.



Kazaure also advised them to serve as good ambassadors of their families and the NYSC in their places of primary assignments and host communities.



Speaking further, the DG admonished the Corps Members to participate actively in all camp activities adding that the Orientation Programme is the bedrock for a successful service year.



“Avoid unnecessary journey, seek permission and follow due process from your employer up to the NYSC”.



‘If you want to organise night party, let it take place within your lodge and remember that you are not above the law as Corps Members,” Kazaure said.



While briefing the Director-General on Camp situation, Enugu State Coordinator, Alhaji Ikaka Ahmed, said hoodlums recently attacked the camp while some equipments were carted away.



He added that the Camp depends on power generating sets as the only source of power while he commended the GOC 82 Div. Nigerian Army for assisting the Camp with water tankers.



Ikaka also lamented lack of utility vehicles that would ease prompt discharge of official engagements.



Abia State Coordinator, Mrs Francesca Ifon, told General Kazaure that the Corps Members have been co-opted into various Camp Committees and were well-behaved.



She appealed for more assistance from the State Government for NYSC programmes in the State.



http://fabinfos.com/nysc-avoid-unnecessary-journey-dg-corps-members/



But you want the Maiduguri camp to be reopened...uncle which journey pass that one? But you want the Maiduguri camp to be reopened...uncle which journey pass that one? 24 Likes

I had so much fun during my NYSC. Sweet memories.

Very necessary:



“Avoid unnecessary journey, seek permission and follow due process from your employer up to the NYSC”.

Even the nysc journey itself is unneccessary! 22 Likes 1 Share

While unnecessary journey increase the risks exposure, let us not forget the root cause of a majority of the road accidents in Nigeria.



GOVERNMENT SHOULD FIX THE ROADS!



He shouldn't try to shy away from the fact that a lot of Corpers have been involved in horrible road accidents caused mainly by bad roads and over speeding. The root cause of horrible road accidents experienced in Nigeria is not because the reasons for travel are unnecessary. If he wants to hide it and say it as an undertone, we will help him bring it out. Please get this into you right now. So if I travel without permission, I should die? And why do you think what you see as unnecessary isn't necessary to me? A sort of cognitive dissonance if you ask me.



The roads are bad. In that same bus with the Corp members are people traveling for various other important meetings, seminars, business transactions etc. They all get injuries or die from these accidents.



Tell the government to take Road Safety more seriously. They should fix the terrible roads, put up appropriate road safety measures and punish offenders. 6 Likes

Is he sayiNo they won't post Corper into the remote parts where the journey is not necessary?

He should just shut up, we 2016 Batch B corpers re being owed 2 months allawee nd he is doing nothing about it

But you want the Maiduguri camp to be reopened...uncle which journey pass that one? 2 Likes

Currently at the NYSC camp, Dakingari, Kebbi State...

The facilities here are great...

NYSC itself is an unnecessary journey 1 Like

He should just shut up, we 2016 Batch B corpers re being owed 2 months allawee nd he is doing nothing about it



Ask Buhari for your money. Ask Buhari for your money.

Okay.



I had so much fun during my NYSC. Sweet memories.

Hope you married one of your fellow campers/corpers? Hope you married one of your fellow campers/corpers?

If that’s the case, he should hurry up and announce B16 stream 2 POP date and he should ensure it falls in December. It won’t make sense making it in January and making corps member go back to their respective service states after the Christmas break just for POP. 4 Likes

When will the DG ever address the issue of delay in payment of alawi? 1 Like

Hope you married one of your fellow campers/corpers?

Nope. But two of my friends from camp got married a few years after service. I was there when they met. Nope. But two of my friends from camp got married a few years after service. I was there when they met.

Nope. But two of my friends from camp got married a few years after service. I was there when they met.

Haba, nah only looking you do + witnessing? Haba, nah only looking you do + witnessing? 1 Like

If you post them close to their state, honestly speaking non of the corps members would be going unnecessary journey.



I could remember what I went through too during my service year, from Lagos to Akwa Ibom, but God really got me.



God would continue to protect present and incoming corpers IJN 1 Like

Lexusgs430:





Haba, nah only looking you do + witnessing?

Lol! I did a lot of activities in za oza room. Lol! Lol! I did a lot of activities in za oza room. Lol!

