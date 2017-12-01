Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode And Jimi Agbaje Meet At The Experience 2017 (Photo) (9766 Views)

Lagos state Governor Ambode and Jimi Agbaje at the 2017 The Experience

Our brothers from the east Just finish this Jk's campaign to rule lagos. The surest way to make Yorubas hate anything is to show that igbos support that same thing. Both tribes are diametrically opposed in principles and worldview. It was all about choice. If JK had not left for PDP, he'd have governed Lagos instead of A+. A+ is doing well now but JK can still rule. It is just being at the right party at the right time. His time will surely comes.



In 2011, Igbos supported Jonathan and Yorubas did as well. It's all about interest and that's politics. A time will come when Yorubas and igbos will align politically. There's no doubting your last sentence.

Our brothers from the east Just finish this Jk's campaign to rule lagos. The surest way to make Yorubas hate anything is to show that igbos support that same thing. Both tribes are diametrically opposed in principles and worldview.

I like Jimi agbaje as a person. I think he is intelligent and knowledgeable. It's just that Ambode has performed beyond expectations as Governor. Most lagosian will definitely reelect Ambode for second term.

that's why we are happy they are throwing their light weight being that America wanted Barawo from Adamawa, it will be an easy ride for Baba come 2019





Jimi should avoid APC at all cost...even if it is contract related.



Jimi Agbaje would still govern Lagos
Jimi should avoid APC at all cost...even if it is contract related.
Those guys are plague

Jimi is just very unfortunate to be contesting in a state where the ACN/APC governors have been doing wonderfully well and performing.



Imagine we have a Jimi to contest against aregbesola in osun state. That would have been great. And for all making a hell of noise about aregbesola's projects always rmbr he has the remaining half salaries of workers in his coffers and no single local govt chairman in the state. No local councillor. He just employed some commissioners. The local govt funds goes to him directly. 95% of all the projects you are seeing are all in the state capital osogbo. And osogbo doesn't even make up to 15% of the whole state. Over 20 local govts can't point at any reasonable basic amenities his administration has given them in almost 8 years. Go to the state and you will smell poverty in the air.

I like Jimi agbaje as a person. I think he is intelligent and knowledgeable. It's just that Ambode has performed beyond expectations as Governor. Most lagosian will definitely reelect Ambode for second term.

You are very wrong. APC under Tinubu as set up a machinery that ensure a standardized level of performance in governance. Ambode can not fail. That is why I laugh when I see people call Tinubu names. I mean I see him as a crook too no doubt but he is the best Nigeria as to offer.



The only state I see doing the same thing is Anambra but I do not see them sustaining the tempo not because I wish the state ill but because of the discourse btw Obi n Obiano. How Obiano will ensure someone continue the developmental legacy is extremely crucial to the growth of the state.



You are very wrong. APC under Tinubu as set up a machinery that ensure a standardized level of performance in governance. Ambode can not fail. That is why I laugh when I see people call Tinubu names. I mean I see him as a crook too no doubt but he is the best Nigeria as to offer.

The only state I see doing the same thing is Anambra but I do not see them sustaining the tempo not because I wish the state ill but because of the discourse btw Obi n Obiano. How Obiano will ensure someone continue the developmental legacy is extremely crucial to the growth of the state.

No one is talking about continuous stride in both Rivers and Akwa Ibom again unlike the competition btw Fashola Amechi & Akpabio. I hope the achievement of both Amechi n Akpabio is consolidated upon but I simply do not see the leap like what happened with Fashola after Tinubu exist from the state house.

Jimi Agbaje would still govern Lagos



Jimi should avoid APC at all cost...even if it is contract related.



Those guys are plague

Jimi is from Ikorodu just like I am and I did not know that till 2015. Jimi is a clown with little to offer. You will not hear a beat from Jimi till 2019. If you are close to Jimi let him know that you continuously shore up your support base for next election and not merely wait n do nothing till the next election season. Jimi can not even win his LGA which was once represented by Abiki Dabiri in the house of rep talkless of senate or govern the entire state.

He tried to capitalize on Akiolu's gaffe but he lost woefully.



He tried to capitalize on Akiolu's gaffe but he lost woefully.
Shame no gree let am open mouth since that time Lol. This guy that was banking on potor votes that year. How foolish

Did they both reconcile else remove this trash from FP







Fake smiles.



Fake smiles.
The type of smiles that ladies give when you open your wallet.

Good show from these politician but Moral of the story is....



No one should kill himself or herself for the ambitions of a politician...

Jimi is just very unfortunate to be contesting in a state where the ACN/APC governors have been doing wonderfully well and performing.



Imagine we have a Jimi to contest against aregbesola in osun state. That would have been great. And for all making a hell of noise about aregbesola's projects always rmbr he has the remaining half salaries of workers in his coffers and no single local govt chairman in the state. No local councillor. He just employed some commissioners. The local govt funds goes to him directly. 95% of all the projects you are seeing are all in the state capital osogbo. And osogbo doesn't even make up to 15% of the whole state. Over 20 local govts can't point at any reasonable basic amenities his administration has given them in almost 8 years. Go to the state and you will smell poverty in the air. What is this one saying? Projects only in osogbo??



What is this one saying? Projects only in osogbo??
It would do you good to focus this ur energy on your useless state governor, whoever he is.

Egbon jimi , BODE gorge dey OWU CROWN HOTEL in Ibadan right now for PDP meeting .... E won take ur seat

Unlike others, Yorubas do not play the politics of bitterness. 1 Like

A+ Vs JK-Just kidding .It was all about choice. If JK had not left for PDP, he'd have governed Lagos instead of A+. A+ is doing well now but JK can still rule. It is just being at the right party at the right time. His time will surely comes.



He will rule as governor at 67? Abeg don't wish the man bad luck

Fake smiles.



l concur, they have nothing to offer, too much useless and cosmetics prayers all over the place while they neglect the weightier things which is justice, love and mercy, too much prayers plus looting plus religiosity and yet the masses are suffering and dying daily, nonsense

Jimi is just very unfortunate to be contesting in a state where the ACN/APC governors have been doing wonderfully well and performing.



Imagine we have a Jimi to contest against aregbesola in osun state. That would have been great. And for all making a hell of noise about aregbesola's projects always rmbr he has the remaining half salaries of workers in his coffers and no single local govt chairman in the state. No local councillor. He just employed some commissioners. The local govt funds goes to him directly. 95% of all the projects you are seeing are all in the state capital osogbo. And osogbo doesn't even make up to 15% of the whole state. Over 20 local govts can't point at any reasonable basic amenities his administration has given them in almost 8 years. Go to the state and you will smell poverty in the air.

This Ia great

Lagos state Governor Ambode and Jimi Agbaje at the 2017 The Experience



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/12/more-photos-of-ambode-at-2017-experience.html





When two Afonjas meet. Political sellouts. Very soon, the igbos shall take over Lagos both politically, Materially and otherwise

Meanwhile some childish musicians can't see eyeball to eyeball. 1 Like

Cute thieves of Lagos

Jimi is just very unfortunate to be contesting in a state where the ACN/APC governors have been doing wonderfully well and performing.



Imagine we have a Jimi to contest against aregbesola in osun state. That would have been great. And for all making a hell of noise about aregbesola's projects always rmbr he has the remaining half salaries of workers in his coffers and no single local govt chairman in the state. No local councillor. He just employed some commissioners. The local govt funds goes to him directly. 95% of all the projects you are seeing are all in the state capital osogbo. And osogbo doesn't even make up to 15% of the whole state. Over 20 local govts can't point at any reasonable basic amenities his administration has given them in almost 8 years. Go to the state and you will smell poverty in the air.

Was the poverty not in existence before Aregbe ? Will his effort to build up the state capital not bring about more investors/innovation into the state ? I have been to Osun maybe before n that state is a disgrace. The easiest way to attract people into the city is what Aregbe is doing. I remember my secondary school day in Abeokauta Grammar School and today Ogun state as the highest number of Universities.



Today the state is being opened up, investors are pouring in. You think Amosun brought all those investments with him ? Development takes several decades to germinate n the student attracted to Osun will be the pinnacle that will pioneer the growth of the state. Business innovations will be brought in from other parts of the country to develop the state.



It is pretty obvious Osun Indegene like you have no clue what development is nor can you bring about such development so others have to do that for you. I suppose you'd rather share your destiny like it is presently happening in Ekiti ba.

Was the poverty not in existence before Aregbe ? Will his effort to build up the state capital not bring about more investors/innovation into the state ? I have been to Osun maybe before n that state is a disgrace. The easiest way to attract people into the city is what Aregbe is doing. I remember my secondary school day in Abeokauta Grammar School and today Ogun state as the highest number of Universities.

Today the state is being opened up, investors are pouring in. You think Amosun brought all those investments with him ? Development takes several decades to germinate n the student attracted to Osun will be the pinnacle that will pioneer the growth of the state. Business innovations will be brought in from other parts of the country to develop the state.

It is pretty obvious Osun Indegene like you have no clue what development is nor can you bring about such development so others have to do that for you. I suppose you'd rather share your destiny like it is presently happening in Ekiti ba.

Is cost of governance that was never enough not being cut by not having councillor ? Is over head cost of govt not being reduced or what exactly will the councillor be doing when the state can not even pay it workers ?