Why is it that People tends to remember God when in trouble, but forget Him in Good Time? 8 Likes

Interesting question, the poster below me has said it all



Also, I dedicate this FTC to the Flying Spaghetti Monster, the one true God that created everything 15 Likes 2 Shares

Why is it that People tends to remember God when in trouble, but forget Him in Good Time?

The answer is simple. God is nothing more than a psychological cushion humans use to face the harsh realities that life offers us and even though it is not real we still like to hold on to the fact that, because it is comforting, there is someone somewhere who is powerful enough to solve our problems with one word



Humans are really emotional beings and it is easier to rely on wishful thinking than to face reality and choose to be more responsible for our actions.



The same reason why people remember god during times of hardship is the same reason why they blame "the devil" when the do something wrong or when things do not go according to how they plan



The answer is simple. God is nothing more than a psychological cushion humans use to face the harsh realities that life offers us and even though it is not real we still like to hold on to the fact that, because it is comforting, there is someone somewhere who is powerful enough to solve our problems with one word

Humans are really emotional beings and it is easier to rely on wishful thinking than to face reality and choose to be more responsible for our actions.

The same reason why people remember god during times of hardship is the same reason why they blame "the devil" when the do something wrong or when things do not go according to how they plan

People really need to grow up

Did God complained to you? 7 Likes 1 Share

99.9% remember the doctor when they fall sick. People go to church because of two things Money and spiritual afflictions. Money in the sense that , we all want comfort , wealth and riches and we think we can get them through prayers or miracles. Spiritual afflictions because Ogun ja opolopo, too many witches and wizards roaming the skies at night looking for who to devour. 11 Likes 1 Share

Not everyone remembers Him only when they are in trouble. Different people see God in different lights, those who see Him as a helper remember Him mainly when in trouble but those who see Him as a Father and a Friend do not need to remember Him, because He never left their hearts in the first place. 13 Likes 1 Share

God doesn't mind being remembered in times of trouble, no man is perfect and sin is the nature of man. It is better to seek God than to run to evil priests, babalawo and witches who will add more to your problems.





The aspect of forgetting God in good times is something we can't deny that people do and the reason is usually because after a breakthrough, people think they achieved that success through their own power. That was why even the Israelites, after crossing the red sea and witnessing all manner of miracles still wallowed in unbelief, whereas some people's little experience with God is enough to make them believe and remember him at all times. 15 Likes 2 Shares

That's the way it has been and that's the way it will always be. Even our so called Atheists remember God when there's no other place to find solution to their problems.



This reminds when me and my course mate (an atheist) were traveling from school when the tire busted and the driver lost control, my friend was the first to shout "Jesus" and I couldn't believe my eyes ooo.



I have seen atheists who call pastors to pray for them, they confess their sins and give their life to Christ so that they can make it to heaven peradventure if they die 14 Likes 2 Shares



Jer 33:3

Bible said "call on me in time of trouble, and I would show you great and mighty things which you know not"

Jer 33:3

Psalm 50:15

Because God commands us to remember him in times of trouble



Because God what's us to find strength in him



Psalm 46:1-3 God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.





Proverbs 18:10 The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run into it and are safe.



Nehemiah 8:10 Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.



Isaiah 41:10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.



Exodus 15:2 The Lord is my strength and my song; he has given me victory. This is my God, and I will praise him— my father’s God, and I will exalt him!



Psalm 9:9-10 The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.





This is just a few from many verses of the Bible 15 Likes 1 Share

The answer is simple. God is nothing more than a psychological cushion humans use to face the harsh realities that life offers us and even though it is not real we still like to hold on to the fact that, because it is comforting, there is someone somewhere who is powerful enough to solve our problems with one word



Humans are really emotional being and it is easier to rely on wishful thinking than to face reality and choose to be more responsible for our actions.



The same reason why people remember god during times of hardship is the same reason why they blame "the devil" when the do something wrong or when things do not go according to how they plan



People really need to grow up





You said it all. Well said

I remember God at all times

I don't remember him when i'm in trouble only

Why are black pastors the richest in the world?

Why are blacks the most impoverished people in the world?

Why are their more religious people in 3rd world countries than in developed countries?



The answer is simple - Faith. When all hope seems lost and everything isn't as it should be, we turn to faith as our last hope. 7 Likes 1 Share

Why is it that People tends to remember God when in trouble, but forget Him in Good Time?

Poverty causes people to church.





Rich nations like America actually don't go to church because they have everything.. 30% of Americans are Christians, the rest are mostly irreligious.







Poverty causes people to church.

Rich nations like America actually don't go to church because they have everything.. 30% of Americans are Christians, the rest are mostly irreligious.

That is because man wasn't created to do God's will. We have a free will.

It's because he said 'call upon me in the day of trouble and i will answer you'.. And he's a very present help in time of need and not abundance. 2 Likes



The answer is simple. God is nothing more than a psychological cushion humans use to face the harsh realities that life offers us and even though it is not real... .

When I should have actually stopped here:

I stopped reading here:

hahn:

The answer is simple. God is nothing more than a psychological cushion...





God does it to take the glory.



Wetin God dey use glorify do sef?



Because the bible say Call upon me in times of trouble and I will answer thee, and thou shall glorify me.

God does it to take the glory.

Wetin God dey use glorify do sef?

Psalm 50:15

Why is it that People tends to remember God when in trouble, but forget Him in Good Time? it's been like that for ages.

Even the Isrealites did so uncountable times after God delivered them from slavery in Egypt.

But,Baba God too merciful.

it's been like that for ages.

Even the Isrealites did so uncountable times after God delivered them from slavery in Egypt.

But,Baba God too merciful.

So,the answer to your question is," because God is merciful".

That's the way it has been and that's the way it will also be.



Even Atheists remember God when there's no other place to find solution to their problems



Are u an Atheist? -

That's why God allows the devil have his way sometimes, so he confirms if we will head back to him. Or delve deeper to the devil's way. 1 Like

You need your father's help especially at the time of difficulty. A father is needed most when things are tough. A worthy father will equally respond to the needs of his children at such critical time. And the bible says call upon me in the time of trouble and I will answer you. That is the reason why God will be called in the time of trouble or difficulty if you choose so. 2 Likes

He's our saviour

That's the way it has been and that's the way it will also be.



Even Atheists remember God when there's no other place to find solution to their problems. This reminds when me and my friend (an atheist) was traveling from school when the tire busted and the driver lost control, my friend was the first to shout "Jesus" and I couldn't believe my eyes

Shouting "Jesus" can just be involuntary brought about by years of indoctrination, he's most likely lived most of his life shouting "Jesus" during trouble that his subconscious automatically makes the mouth shout it with no conscious effort from him just like a former Muslim turned Christian can shout Lailailalau (don't know if that's the correct spelling) and a former Christian turned Muslim can shout "Jesus"



It could also be that he's in habit of using Jesus during regular conversations as exclamation and this has pasted the name in his subconscious, people blurt out "Sh.it!" "Fork" during trouble too but I doubt they're calling their waste product or sex to rise up and save them



it should also be pointed out that people are not themselves when they're being traumatized, or when their brains are in the process of shutting down, or they are being pumped full of drugs. These are the same kinds of events that cause PTSD. They don't reveal a person's "true self". They "distort", or sometimes even "completely destroy" it



Shouting "Jesus" can just be involuntary brought about by years of indoctrination, he's most likely lived most of his life shouting "Jesus" during trouble that his subconscious automatically makes the mouth shout it with no conscious effort from him just like a former Muslim turned Christian can shout Lailailalau (don't know if that's the correct spelling) and a former Christian turned Muslim can shout "Jesus"

It could also be that he's in habit of using Jesus during regular conversations as exclamation and this has pasted the name in his subconscious, people blurt out "Sh.it!" "Fork" during trouble too but I doubt they're calling their waste product or sex to rise up and save them

it should also be pointed out that people are not themselves when they're being traumatized, or when their brains are in the process of shutting down, or they are being pumped full of drugs. These are the same kinds of events that cause PTSD. They don't reveal a person's "true self". They "distort", or sometimes even "completely destroy" it

I've been an atheist for most of my life and I've never called on any imaginary god when sheet hits the fan, I almost lost my life some months back after being temporarily paralysed from being hit by a power bike, while laying there unable to move, a car was barrelling down upon me and I never called on any god but the car stopped just in time not to hit me; I'm sure there are many atheists like me who don't call on any god when in trouble so its definitely fallacy of composition to generalise by saying atheists call on god when in touble

Over Sabi did God complain to you?



He created this evil world he know that we gonna call upon him

rubbish question,,, no I will remember buhari

I guess man is naturally selfish and self-centered. Your finding explains why there are so many churches in Nigeria, and so many billionaire pastors, with hungry poverty stricken members. If things were good in the country, the number of churches will drastically reduce. 3 Likes

Are u an Atheist? Go back and read my comment again bro

Omooba77:

Because, he said all those that have heavy duty loads on them should come to him, that he will give them REST..

Psalm 50:15



"and call on me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor me."

Psalm 50:15

No be when your motor get problem you dey remember mechanic? 2 Likes