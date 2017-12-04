₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by joseph6071: 9:50am On Dec 03
Oyinbo Man smoking during prayer session at the Experience
2017 on Saturday morning, don't know what to say...need opinions from nlanders
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PU6NUT6tbc
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by hopefulLandlord: 9:51am On Dec 03
where in the bible is it written that one shouldn't smoke or smoking is bad?
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by 4Ken: 10:16am On Dec 03
We live in such a hypocritic society. If a Nigerian man tries this, he will be embarrassed, kicked out and probably arrested. Stupid country.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by purem(m): 10:33am On Dec 03
and God is watching him
This God must be tolerating nonsense o
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by dalaman: 10:36am On Dec 03
4Ken:
When I was a teenager, the reverend father of the Catholic church my aunt attends used to smoke after mass and the people were cool with it because he was a white man.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by 4Ken: 11:32am On Dec 03
dalaman:
Imagine Pastor Adegboye smoking
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by BruncleZuma: 12:47pm
Nigerian Hypocrites, Smoking was and has never been a sin, go and read your bibles. It's just wrong that he decided to smoke in a crowded place.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by LordPOSEIDON: 12:47pm
Wa sere baba Mi... jaye ori e lo!
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by DeutschJunge: 12:48pm
Smoke is normal to white people its like drinking juice.
That is one major culture shock a cultured African has when he comes to the west.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by Keneking: 12:48pm
Incense
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:49pm
Kush on my mind. Neva idle. The nigah wants to be in the spirit
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by mamatayour(f): 12:49pm
Hypocrite oshi.....what is bad in that? What about pastors doing it in the secret?
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by lilfreezy: 12:49pm
Getting high for the Lord
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by NwaAmaikpeSon: 12:49pm
As long as he is white, I endorse him
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by kpaofame: 12:49pm
We are our own problem
We are not comfortable in our own skin, we have to paint all things gory and bad as black and things good as white
We treat ourselves as shitt but cry wolves when others treat us as such....
Hypocrites everywhere
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by SeunOluwafemi: 12:49pm
It is Wa!
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by yomalex(m): 12:49pm
hmm
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by Joephat(m): 12:50pm
Until Dumb ppl n Illiterates go Extinct
Our God of Men n Men of God will continue to fly while we walk around bare footed
Parents educate your wards. Its illiteracy that makes you spend much time fighting for Life after death..
Oyibo was never there for Miracle, he went there to socialize....
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by NaijaElba(m): 12:50pm
by the time most of you people have opportunity to travel out of Nigeria...your orientation to life will change.....
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by MrDandy(m): 12:50pm
Haha.. smoking is a normal thing for them and it’s not regarded as a sin.
I’ve seen where a devoted white boy who’s an evangelist has tattoos all over his body. If na for Naija, people will judge you immediately even when we’re still waiting for the judgement day.. smh
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by tonio2wo: 12:50pm
he is probably one of the engineers involved in arranging the place. he does not have to be a Christian to be there. what is wrong with smoking by the way?
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by BrookeAPerso: 12:51pm
Kush on my mind. Neva idle. The nigah wants to be in the spirit
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by fratermathy(m): 12:52pm
Nothing wrong. Nigerian pastors should emulate him and let lose. Maybe if they do, their focus on money and prosperity will reduce.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by mrlaw93(m): 12:52pm
My pastor also smoke, though not in church..
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by kolnel: 12:55pm
The average white Man understands that only hard work can liberate you from poverty and not the shouting of I receive it
What are they receiving?
Religion is the opium of the poor man
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by sajb(m): 12:55pm
Give to Ceasar what belongs to Ceasar and Give to GOD what belongs to GOD...
The oyinbo man messed up big time..
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by Tjohnnay: 12:55pm
black monkeys will judge him now
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by ayoblinks: 12:56pm
A
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by vintage01: 12:56pm
Very ignorant people. Smoking in the western world is cultural and it's like taking tea or coffee. If you have ever been to a western country, you would see that there is no correlation between smoking and irresponsibility or reverence for God.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by omooba969: 12:56pm
dalaman:
The biblical rules are not for the whites but for you Black Africans.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) by AntiWailer: 12:57pm
eni eleni
