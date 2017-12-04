Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Oyinbo Man Smoking At The Experience 2017 During Prayer Session (Video) (14963 Views)

2017 on Saturday morning, don't know what to say...need opinions from nlanders

see video



Oyinbo Man smoking during prayer session at the Experience2017 on Saturday morning, don't know what to say...need opinions from nlanders

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PU6NUT6tbc

where in the bible is it written that one shouldn't smoke or smoking is bad? 30 Likes 1 Share

We live in such a hypocritic society. If a Nigerian man tries this, he will be embarrassed, kicked out and probably arrested. Stupid country. 52 Likes 3 Shares





We live in such a hypocritic society. If a Nigerian man tries this, he will be embarrassed, kicked out and probably arrested. Stupid country.

When I was a teenager, the reverend father of the Catholic church my aunt attends used to smoke after mass and the people were cool with it because he was a white man. When I was a teenager, the reverend father of the Catholic church my aunt attends used to smoke after mass and the people were cool with it because he was a white man. 43 Likes 5 Shares

Imagine Pastor Adegboye smoking Imagine Pastor Adegboye smoking 29 Likes 4 Shares





Nigerian Hypocrites, Smoking was and has never been a sin, go and read your bibles. It's just wrong that he decided to smoke in a crowded place. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Wa sere baba Mi... jaye ori e lo! 3 Likes

Smoke is normal to white people its like drinking juice.

That is one major culture shock a cultured African has when he comes to the west. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Incense

Kush on my mind. Neva idle. The nigah wants to be in the spirit

Hypocrite oshi.....what is bad in that? What about pastors doing it in the secret? 1 Like

Getting high for the Lord

As long as he is white, I endorse him

We are our own problem



We are not comfortable in our own skin, we have to paint all things gory and bad as black and things good as white



We treat ourselves as shitt but cry wolves when others treat us as such....



Hypocrites everywhere 6 Likes 1 Share

It is Wa!

Until Dumb ppl n Illiterates go Extinct



Our God of Men n Men of God will continue to fly while we walk around bare footed





Parents educate your wards. Its illiteracy that makes you spend much time fighting for Life after death..



Oyibo was never there for Miracle, he went there to socialize.... Until Dumb ppl n Illiterates go ExtinctOur God of Men n Men of God will continue to fly while we walk around bare footedParents educate your wards. Its illiteracy that makes you spend much time fighting for Life after death..Oyibo was never there for Miracle, he went there to socialize.... 7 Likes 1 Share

by the time most of you people have opportunity to travel out of Nigeria...your orientation to life will change..... 6 Likes

Haha.. smoking is a normal thing for them and it’s not regarded as a sin.

I’ve seen where a devoted white boy who’s an evangelist has tattoos all over his body. If na for Naija, people will judge you immediately even when we’re still waiting for the judgement day.. smh 2 Likes

he is probably one of the engineers involved in arranging the place. he does not have to be a Christian to be there. what is wrong with smoking by the way? 2 Likes

Nothing wrong. Nigerian pastors should emulate him and let lose. Maybe if they do, their focus on money and prosperity will reduce.

My pastor also smoke, though not in church..

The average white Man understands that only hard work can liberate you from poverty and not the shouting of I receive it

What are they receiving?



Religion is the opium of the poor man 7 Likes

Give to Ceasar what belongs to Ceasar and Give to GOD what belongs to GOD...

The oyinbo man messed up big time..

black monkeys will judge him now

Very ignorant people. Smoking in the western world is cultural and it's like taking tea or coffee. If you have ever been to a western country, you would see that there is no correlation between smoking and irresponsibility or reverence for God. 5 Likes 1 Share

The biblical rules are not for the whites but for you Black Africans. The biblical rules are not for the whites but for you Black Africans. 9 Likes 1 Share