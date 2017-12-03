Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Tithing Is Not Compulsory - D.K Olukoya (19583 Views)

Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / Happy Birthday Dr. D.k. Olukoya / 39 Ancient Wisdom Tips For Singles On Marriage By Dr. D.k. Olukoya (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

" There is nowhere in the Bible where it is written that tithing and giving offering is compulsory .But if you want to trust God with your finances you should even strive to do more than the tithe "



This was a part of the message of the G.O of MFM Ministries this morning at the international headquarters .



My own words:

So, what do you say scoffers? If you like chop nkwobi and Isi ewu and gulder with your money, if you like give it to your church . The choice is your. God no get address and no bank account. 107 Likes 10 Shares

Thank you sir for saying the truth. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Lala you done give tithe or you done take chop snake suya? �� 5 Likes

He needs the source. Did you attend the service? 4 Likes

Hehehehe Christians shouldn't tithe at all.



"Tithing isnt compulsory" is like saying "The law isn't compulsory" Law is law for a reason. If you are under a law you must abide by it and in some cases to the letter. There is no "if you like" with the law. You break it you face punishment. That's why Christ came to free us from not only the punishment but also from the demands of the law.



Before now. The truth was: CHRISTIANS ARE NOT TO TITHE BUT GIVE WHATEVER THEY ARE WILLING TO GIVE



Lying ministers shouted the exact opposite of the truth from their pulpits: TITHING IS COMPULSORY AND OFFENDERS ARE INCURRING GOD'S WRATH



Then a man came to challenge them with the bible. He won a lot of people over



Proud lying ministers couldnt take it and got worse in preaching the opposite of the truth. They were no longer convincing.



So shy lying ministers (the devil's second try to keep people enslaved) like this come forward for the first time ever(what have they been doing since?) to "challenge" the obvious lie with subtle lie or is it a levelling ground lie saying: TITHING IS NOT COMPULSORY.



Who is the devil trying to swindle with this lie? When did a law become not compulsory?



Christians shouldn't tithe we have been freed from the law.





60 Likes 7 Shares

Seun:

He needs the source. Did you attend the service?

Yes, the service was broadcast live to every MFM church country wide via FMTV. God is my witness. Yes, the service was broadcast live to every MFM church country wide via FMTV. God is my witness. 14 Likes

Freeze, over to you 1 Like

Any doctrine not Rooted in Christ will surely Fall!!

We are getting there gradually.

Thank you Sir. 19 Likes 2 Shares

2 Likes

We know 1 Like

OK

Interesting. 3 Likes





Point of correction D.K Olukoya,



It is not tithing is not compulsory but tithing is no more applicable in Christianity. Point of correction D.K Olukoya,It is not tithing is not compulsory but tithing is no more applicable in Christianity. 76 Likes 12 Shares

The Tithing Movement just took a massive hit! 28 Likes 1 Share

Can we rest already?

Why is nobody talking about salvation again?.... 38 Likes 4 Shares

Do you need a blog website? get in now www.nairaland.com/4212357/come-get-blog-website-affordable

Giving and tithing has never been compulsory in Christianity.



But what people are giving should never be debated by people who don't give.



Churches don't live on Tithes alone, infact Tithers are always fewer in numbers compared to other offerings.

Church can survive without Tithes. 5 Likes 1 Share

At last a man of God has finally said what is right 16 Likes 1 Share

Who takes the 10 percent? God or the Pastor? 5 Likes

OK









Nothing is compulsory in this life.



Even impregnating one's wife is not compulsory.





God has given us a free will or the power of choice. Yet, he admonishes us to choose rightly.



Deuteronomy 30:19 says; "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live".



Tithing is not compulsory but it works wonders for everyone who genuinely and faithfully engages in it.





The irony of this tithing drama is that, those who are paying tithes from millions and in millions will continue to give to God heartily and Joyfully, but the ones paying tithes of 10naira, 100naira and 1000 naira are the ones screaming tithing is a scam.



No pastor has ever placed a gun on anybody's head to demand tithe.







Happy Sunday folks! Nothing is compulsory in this life.Even impregnating one's wife is not compulsory.God has given us a free will or the power of choice. Yet, he admonishes us to choose rightly.Deuteronomy 30:19 says; "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live".Tithing is not compulsory but it works wonders for everyone who genuinely and faithfully engages in it.The irony of this tithing drama is that, those who are paying tithes from millions and in millions will continue to give to God heartily and Joyfully, but the ones paying tithes of 10naira, 100naira and 1000 naira are the ones screaming tithing is a scam.No pastor has ever placed a gun on anybody's head to demand tithe.Happy Sunday folks! 15 Likes 1 Share

chloride6:

The Tithing Movement just took a massive hit!

No



Their is nothing like Tithing movement.



It the unbelievers that started poking at people who chooses to willingly give Tithes. NoTheir is nothing like Tithing movement.It the unbelievers that started poking at people who chooses to willingly give Tithes. 7 Likes

Zagadat

[quote author=An2elect2 post=62941720][i] Hehehehe Christians shouldn't tithe at all.



"Tithing isnt compulsory" is like saying "The law isn't compulsory" Law is law for a reason. If you are under a law you must abide by it and in some cases to the letter. There is no "if you like" with the law. You break it you face punishment. That's why Christ came to free us from not only the punishment but also from the demands of the law.



Before now. The truth was: CHRISTIANS ARE NOT TO TITHE BUT GIVE WHATEVER THEY ARE WILLING TO GIVE



Lying ministers shouted the exact opposite of the truth from their pulpits: TITHING IS COMPULSORY AND OFFENDERS ARE INCURRING GOD'S WRATH



Then a man came to challenge them with the bible. He won a lot of people over



Proud lying ministers couldnt take it and got worse in preaching the opposite of the truth. They were no longer convincing.



So shy lying ministers (the devil's second try to keep people enslaved) like this come forward for the first time ever(what have they been doing since?) to "challenge" the obvious lie with subtle lie or is it a levelling ground lie saying: TITHING IS N

Even if it was Jehovah that commanded that I pay tithe to Pastors, then Jehovah has no idea that our Pastors are now thieves, so I will disobey Jehovah and take my 'money' and give to my family members. When there are no more family members in need, I will continue to extend my assistance to every poor person around me as I always have.



I have never paid tithe, and I will never tithe, but I will continue to give what I can spare, to those who need it and ask for it. 17 Likes 1 Share

An2elect2:

Hehehehe Christians shouldn't tithe at all.



"Tithing isnt compulsory" is like saying "The law isn't compulsory" Law is law for a reason. If you are under a law you must abide by it and in some cases to the letter. There is no "if you like" with the law. You break it you face punishment. That's why Christ came to free us from not only the punishment but also from the demands of the law.



Before now. The truth was: CHRISTIANS ARE NOT TO TITHE BUT GIVE WHATEVER THEY ARE WILLING TO GIVE



Lying ministers shouted the exact opposite of the truth from their pulpits: TITHING IS COMPULSORY AND OFFENDERS ARE INCURRING GOD'S WRATH



Then a man came to challenge them with the bible. He won a lot of people over



Proud lying ministers couldnt take it and got worse in preaching the opposite of the truth. They were no longer convincing.



So shy lying ministers (the devil's second try to keep people enslaved) like this come forward for the first time ever(what have they been doing since?) to "challenge" the obvious lie with subtle lie or is it a levelling ground lie saying: TITHING IS NOT COMPULSORY.



Who is the devil trying to swindle with this lie? When did a law become not compulsory?









I tire o



Are men of God now playing to gallery? I tire oAre men of God now playing to gallery? 5 Likes

Jesus emphasized on giving, love, mercies & charity. Presenting freewill at the same time. If the church could hold unto the earlier mentioned. The world would be a better place. Christianity was brought to Africa via service rendering of love. I.e the missionary brought, free healthcare, free school, free shelter, etc. People saw that their needs were been taking care of in love without demanding anything in return. This act convinced the people to freely and easily accept Christianity. Not this present day church arrangement of greed.



Post a pastor to a rural area where many really need salvation and see the real interest of this "men of God". 14 Likes 4 Shares

Thank you sir,u are still my mentor..... 2 Likes 1 Share

I dey laugh oo