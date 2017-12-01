₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,974 members, 3,948,534 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) (15483 Views)
Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together / Joshua Iginla Visits Cana Of Galilee Where Jesus Performed 1st Miracle (Pics) / Benny Hinn At Ayo Oritsejafor's Church In Warri. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by zoba88: 3:37pm
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was pictured with Pastor Benny Hinn at the Sea of Galilee,Israel, right here where Jesus Christ is the same yesterday to Day and for ever on the birthday of
Pastor Benny Hinn.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-hangs-out-with.html?m=1
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by JayCynic(m): 3:53pm
Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 3:53pm
Of course conmen will hang out together na. How else will they perfect their art? Carry go, Effizy Pastor.
19 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 3:59pm
Wait o!
Shebi that is the sea of Galilee. Why don't they just step unto the sea and walk on water to show us what great powers lie in whatever name they believe in.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 4:05pm
Hmmm
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by IsokoPrince: 4:08pm
wolesmile:
Looking fr Attention, Nodby Cares what u Say
27 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by IsokoPrince: 4:08pm
wolesmile:
Are You Too Dull To be A Con man
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Spylord48: 4:12pm
Final mission accomplished. PRivate jet!!!!!
..
Now is time to flex the world at the expense of those loveworld musicians that donated the jet to him.
Enjoy the fruits of your labour Pastor Chris.. is not easy jare
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 4:21pm
IsokoPrince:And are you so stupíd to the extent of allowing yourself to be conned?
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 4:25pm
IsokoPrince:Your comment already showed that you did. It also shows how pained you are!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by jared007: 4:48pm
Pastor Benny Hinn born on the 3rd of December. Number 3 signifies Divine Completeness and Wholeness.
God is spelt in 3 letters and can represent the Trinity.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome born on the 7th of December. Number 7 signifies Spiritual Completeness and Perfection.
Jehovah is spelt in 7 letters and can represent the Seven Spirit of God
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by innobets(m): 4:58pm
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:54pm
Yeah
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:54pm
God bless the ten-percenters #freethesheepie
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:54pm
zoba88:
Congrats to them (him)
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by I124U: 5:54pm
Na so!! Billionaire gang
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by pDudd: 5:55pm
All na format.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by lankieman: 5:55pm
Worthwhile.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:56pm
So all the money wey dis man dey make from Nigerians, na that Ghanian Frimpong guy go chop am ?
See d way all our monry go fly go Ghana in one sword p.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:56pm
I totally believe the stories of the bible
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by angelbulksms: 5:57pm
JayCynic:
Dude, how can you be a Jesus' and say the emboldened?
Na wa o
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 5:57pm
HBD Sir
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by heryurh(m): 5:57pm
.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 5:57pm
I just love Pastor Chris and his teachings.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:57pm
wolesmile:You are not making sense please
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:58pm
This two would make a perfect pair.
HBD Pst. Benny Hynn
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by TWoods(m): 5:58pm
JayCynic:
Yeah sure, how Christlike!
Both men are simply rudderless false prophets, men more interested in profit than the souls of men. Men whose marriages are in complete violation of 1 Timothy 3:2. Shame.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:59pm
Now we know who gave Benny 1 million dollars from Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by DeeTus: 5:59pm
zoba88:Religiously, these two people are conmen.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 6:00pm
And so?
Should we now increase our tithe because of that
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by hemartins(m): 6:00pm
Why are some guys fused up with hate just because some men chooses to spend their birthday at the sea of Galilee.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by ACE1010: 6:00pm
wolesmile:
Basket mouth Don dey leak again ooo
Why You Should Not Pay Attention To The People That Say "Do Not Judge". / How Do You Know That Your Pastor Is Not A False Prophet? / The Anti Christ Is Tb Joshua Pls Beware
Viewing this topic: thanks4idias, hez11js, FISAYOADEX(m), femijay8271(m), ezegold4we, ralijaafar, gbadexy(m), born2wyn(f), T0MMY, Success02(m), augustov1(m), bobby1988(m), chrisfocus(m), columnar, walexzy5050(m), honjaey(m), unclerae(m), yekparikpa(m), Quelme, Idrismusty97(m), oluwasegun007(m), bal4real, Wizdray, kayrukky, 2RUTHHURTS(m), BABAFEM74, eakenbor, meresse, Adycherie(f), umoh461(m), wisedrugz, cutefergiee(m), alonzoiv(m), histemple, barthbarthez, famiebee(f), Avizizo(m), Adedoks(m), kingthreat(m), Holuwaxheun(m), selfmadeOLX(m), Chibuhealth(f), KANTE, jahlud, omakaokoro(m), Airforce52, OgaJamal, lordbest(m), uniquelyme(f), Blackbelly(m), mjay2007, trent101(m), chrisbaxtian(m), Stemalex(m), Eddy2cute(m), seyerich(m), cris07(m), mandhip, aprilwise(m), Flets, MrPristine, LotusFan, Donshemzy1234, 2gbaski01(m), babyface98, greatjoey, speedy01(m), sinorte, SLOVFO(m), ugobanks, MuttleyLaff, bharyhour15, YoungMILITANT, vizboy(m), Precious91(m), Udstar(m), amSTARboy, Mariangeles and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23