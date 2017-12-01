Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) (15483 Views)

Source: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was pictured with Pastor Benny Hinn at the Sea of Galilee,Israel, right here where Jesus Christ is the same yesterday to Day and for ever on the birthday ofPastor Benny Hinn.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-hangs-out-with.html?m=1 6 Likes

Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way. 24 Likes 1 Share

Of course conmen will hang out together na. How else will they perfect their art? Carry go, Effizy Pastor. 19 Likes

Shebi that is the sea of Galilee. Why don't they just step unto the sea and walk on water to show us what great powers lie in whatever name they believe in. 16 Likes 1 Share

Looking fr Attention, Nodby Cares what u Say Looking fr Attention, Nodby Cares what u Say 27 Likes

Of course conmen will hang out together na. How else will they perfect their art? Carry go, Effizy Pastor.

Are You Too Dull To be A Con man Are You Too Dull To be A Con man 11 Likes 1 Share

Final mission accomplished. PRivate jet!!!!!

Now is time to flex the world at the expense of those loveworld musicians that donated the jet to him.



Enjoy the fruits of your labour Pastor Chris.. is not easy jare 28 Likes 3 Shares

Are You Too Dull To be A Con man

And are you so stupíd to the extent of allowing yourself to be conned? And are you so stupíd to the extent of allowing yourself to be conned? 11 Likes 2 Shares

Looking fr Attention, Nodby Cares what u Say Your comment already showed that you did. It also shows how pained you are! Your comment already showed that you did. It also shows how pained you are! 5 Likes 1 Share

Pastor Benny Hinn born on the 3rd of December. Number 3 signifies Divine Completeness and Wholeness.

God is spelt in 3 letters and can represent the Trinity.



Pastor Chris Oyakhilome born on the 7th of December. Number 7 signifies Spiritual Completeness and Perfection.

Jehovah is spelt in 7 letters and can represent the Seven Spirit of God 2 Likes

Yeah 2 Likes 1 Share

God bless the ten-percenters #freethesheepie 2 Likes

Na so!! Billionaire gang 2 Likes

All na format. 2 Likes

So all the money wey dis man dey make from Nigerians, na that Ghanian Frimpong guy go chop am ?

See d way all our monry go fly go Ghana in one sword p. 3 Likes 1 Share





I totally believe the stories of the bible I totally believe the stories of the bible

Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way.

Dude, how can you be a Jesus' and say the emboldened?



Na wa o Dude, how can you be a Jesus' and say the emboldened?Na wa o 5 Likes

HBD Sir

I just love Pastor Chris and his teachings. 1 Like

Wait o!

Shebi that is the sea of Galilee. Why don't they just step unto the sea and walk on water to show us what great powers lie in whatever name they believe in. You are not making sense please You are not making sense please 2 Likes











This two would make a perfect pair.









HBD Pst. Benny Hynn This two would make a perfect pair.HBD Pst. Benny Hynn

Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way.

Yeah sure, how Christlike!



Both men are simply rudderless false prophets, men more interested in profit than the souls of men. Men whose marriages are in complete violation of 1 Timothy 3:2. Shame. Yeah sure, how Christlike!Both men are simply rudderless false prophets, men more interested in profit than the souls of men. Men whose marriages are in complete violation of 1 Timothy 3:2. Shame. 6 Likes 1 Share

Now we know who gave Benny 1 million dollars from Nigeria 2 Likes

Should we now increase our tithe because of that And so?Should we now increase our tithe because of that 2 Likes

Why are some guys fused up with hate just because some men chooses to spend their birthday at the sea of Galilee. 1 Like