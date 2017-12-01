₦airaland Forum

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by zoba88: 3:37pm
Pastor Chris  Oyakhilome was pictured with Pastor Benny Hinn at the Sea of Galilee,Israel, right here where Jesus  Christ is the same yesterday to Day and for ever on the birthday of
Pastor Benny Hinn.

See photos below


Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by JayCynic(m): 3:53pm
Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 3:53pm
Of course conmen will hang out together na. How else will they perfect their art? Carry go, Effizy Pastor.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 3:59pm
Wait o!
Shebi that is the sea of Galilee. Why don't they just step unto the sea and walk on water to show us what great powers lie in whatever name they believe in.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 4:05pm
Hmmm
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by IsokoPrince: 4:08pm
wolesmile:
Wait o!
Shebi that is the sea of Galilee. Why don't they just step unto the sea and walk on water to show us what great powers lie in whatever name they believe in.

Looking fr Attention, Nodby Cares what u Say

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by IsokoPrince: 4:08pm
wolesmile:
Of course conmen will hang out together na. How else will they perfect their art? Carry go, Effizy Pastor.

Are You Too Dull To be A Con man

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Spylord48: 4:12pm
Final mission accomplished. PRivate jet!!!!!
..
Now is time to flex the world at the expense of those loveworld musicians that donated the jet to him.

Enjoy the fruits of your labour Pastor Chris.. is not easy jare

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 4:21pm
IsokoPrince:

Are You Too Dull To be A Con man
And are you so stupíd to the extent of allowing yourself to be conned?

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 4:25pm
IsokoPrince:

Looking fr Attention, Nodby Cares what u Say
Your comment already showed that you did. It also shows how pained you are!

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by jared007: 4:48pm
Pastor Benny Hinn born on the 3rd of December. Number 3 signifies Divine Completeness and Wholeness.
God is spelt in 3 letters and can represent the Trinity.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome born on the 7th of December. Number 7 signifies Spiritual Completeness and Perfection.
Jehovah is spelt in 7 letters and can represent the Seven Spirit of God

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by innobets(m): 4:58pm
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:54pm
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:54pm
God bless the ten-percenters #freethesheepie

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:54pm
zoba88:
Pastor Chris  Oyakhilome was pictured with Pastor Benny Hinn at the Sea of Galilee,Israel, right here where Jesus  Christ is the same yesterday to Day and for ever on the birthday of
Pastor Benny Hinn.

See photos below


Congrats to them (him)
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by I124U: 5:54pm
Na so!! Billionaire gang

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by pDudd: 5:55pm
All na format.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by lankieman: 5:55pm
Worthwhile.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:56pm
So all the money wey dis man dey make from Nigerians, na that Ghanian Frimpong guy go chop am ?
See d way all our monry go fly go Ghana in one sword p.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:56pm
cool

I totally believe the stories of the bible
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by angelbulksms: 5:57pm
JayCynic:
Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way.

Dude, how can you be a Jesus' and say the emboldened?

Na wa o

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 5:57pm
HBD Sir
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by heryurh(m): 5:57pm
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 5:57pm
I just love Pastor Chris and his teachings.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:57pm
wolesmile:
Wait o!
Shebi that is the sea of Galilee. Why don't they just step unto the sea and walk on water to show us what great powers lie in whatever name they believe in.
You are not making sense please

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:58pm
shocked




This two would make a perfect pair.




HBD Pst. Benny Hynn
Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by TWoods(m): 5:58pm
JayCynic:
Benny Hinn and Pastor Chris. Great men of impact to this Christian dispensation. Atheists can fry their deeks if they are hating. But im Jesus all the way.

Yeah sure, how Christlike!

Both men are simply rudderless false prophets, men more interested in profit than the souls of men. Men whose marriages are in complete violation of 1 Timothy 3:2. Shame.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:59pm
Now we know who gave Benny 1 million dollars from Nigeria

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by DeeTus: 5:59pm
zoba88:
Pastor Chris  Oyakhilome was pictured with Pastor Benny Hinn at the Sea of Galilee,Israel, right here where Jesus  Christ is the same yesterday to Day and for ever on the birthday of
Pastor Benny Hinn.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-hangs-out-with.html?m=1
Religiously, these two people are conmen. cool

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 6:00pm
And so?

Should we now increase our tithe because of that

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by hemartins(m): 6:00pm
Why are some guys fused up with hate just because some men chooses to spend their birthday at the sea of Galilee.

Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome And Benny Hinn At Sea Of Galilee, Israel (Photos) by ACE1010: 6:00pm
wolesmile:
Of course conmen will hang out together na. How else will they perfect their art? Carry go, Effizy Pastor.

Basket mouth Don dey leak again ooo grin grin grin

