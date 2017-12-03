₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by BlaiseBankss(m): 3:57pm
Fatal Accident At UNN Near Eni-njoku Hostel None Dead!!!!!! (pictures)
The afternoon today a car crashed into a wired fence of the PG Hostel near Eni-Njoku Hostel close to the back gate of UNN.
According to eyewitnesses the alleged driver was said to be over speeding and unluckily the driver lost control of the car and crashed it.
Luckily for the driver, nobody was *jammed or no life was lost except for the driver who was rushed to the hospital after suffering some injuries.
People were not allowed to go near because of an high tension wire dangling above to avoid electrocution.
According to an eyewitness he said " the driver was lucky the car airbag was working perfectly and Thanks God the driver was lucky to have survived that.
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by innobets(m): 4:00pm
too many accidents this time ..
Lord have mercy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 4:17pm
It's good to hear that no life was lost. But this isn't a fatal accident nah... An accident cannot be regarded as "fatal" if no life was lost
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by BlaiseBankss(m): 4:18pm
Lalasticlala Seun Mynd44 please move this to FP
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by UbanmeUdie: 4:26pm
This is no fatal accident @ Op na.
No blood on the scene,
No dismembered body part,
No dead body.
Nothing gives the marine kingdom much excitement like a bloody ghastly accident.
This is a disappointment!
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Onlyfrozenjim(m): 5:50pm
UbanmeUdie:
Senseless comment
2 Likes
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Seun(m): 6:18pm
UbanmeUdie:I do not understand why marine spirits would want to drink blood. It is physical in nature, has no nutritional value, and is not tasty. If I were a marine spirit, I’d be more excited by accidents involving trailer loads of orange juice. Rich in calories and vitamin C, and tasty. By the way, I think road accidents would fall under the jurisdiction of terrestrial spirits. Marine spirits would live in water if they actually existed, right?
9 Likes
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by olaolulazio(m): 7:02pm
Oluwa ooooo
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:02pm
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Exceptionalgod(f): 7:02pm
Thank U God for sparing the occupants life
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by neonly: 7:03pm
Buhari why now
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by pointstores(m): 7:03pm
wow halleluyah
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by themonk(m): 7:03pm
Seun:
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:03pm
This story lacks flavour.
There's nothing disastrous about this crash;
No casualties, just a wrecked jallopy and a tree still standing.
Obviously the job of a teenage apprentice witch.
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by smithsydny(m): 7:04pm
Seun is that u
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by smithsydny(m): 7:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:fireeeeeeeeee
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by christaddicted: 7:05pm
Seun:
Life is in the blood. Bloodshed goes with vocabulary. with bloodshed, all kinds of wicked spirit are been released. The more blood sacrifices are been made, the more death everywhere.
That's why Jesus came down to the earth to die so that His own superior blood will flow, giving room for the Holy Spirit to manifest by the reason of His blood. And the blood of Jesus speaks better than any other.
Once the blood of Jesus begins to speak over your life and family, no amount of blood sacrifices made can stand against you.
By His blood, authority is established, principalities are crushed, forces of darkness, witches would come near. Why? Because that Mark of Christ is upon you. No devil can take your life in any way.
If you can keep to God's will, His commandment, which is the Word of God then you covered any where. That WORD is Jesus Himself. As it is written "and the Word was made flesh".
1 Like
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by BUHARImyDOG: 7:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:
NWAMAIKPE AND NWACHIBUZO
1 Like
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by oshe11(m): 7:05pm
When KCEE was wearing snickers on suit, dem say he nor knw fashion bt nw almost every gals dey wear snickers on NATIVE wears.....
I WEAK!!!
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by SillyMods: 7:06pm
How can an accident be fatal if no life was lost?
Naija journalism stinks.
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by themonk(m): 7:07pm
christaddicted:Wow, then why do dead people still have blood hours after death?
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Johntitus: 7:08pm
God have mercy!
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by BUHARImyDOG: 7:08pm
themonk:
Twale sir I have barbecue for you
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by BUHARImyDOG: 7:09pm
Seun:
OGA I also have barbecue for you
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Riversides2003(m): 7:09pm
Maybe he was rushing to meet his chic
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by kerry57: 7:10pm
This isn't a fatal accident,its a major accident. An accident is said to be fatal in English language if it has led to death(s). In safety it termed fatal if it leads to death(s) and it is work related.
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Rich4god(m): 7:10pm
Seun:Just African mentality.
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by themonk(m): 7:11pm
BUHARImyDOG:My brother i take promises serious.
Send me the address immediately
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Adaomalight(f): 7:11pm
May the lord be praised
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by crafteck: 7:11pm
BlaiseBankss:
Y
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by Bamidele539: 7:12pm
Seun:weird statement ooo.
|Re: Driver Survives Disastrous Crash At UNN PG Hostel (Pictures) by asuustrike2009: 7:13pm
UbanmeUdie:How did you know marine kingdom are excited? Don't tell they dealt with you or a friend of yours
