8 RED SIGNS YOU SHOULD LOOKOUT FOR BEFORE TAKING THAT GIRL TO THE ALTAR



Research has shown that love can make partners look high or act madly in love especially earlier on into the relationship. But with all these powerful emotions happening, be careful, your judgment can be beclouded. Most importantly, how do you tell or identify that your partner is a good choice for you, well a lot of study and many therapists has found that there are a few general signs you should be aware of in a relationship. Some people otherwise call this red flags. If you are looking forward to building a relationship that would take you to the altar, then these are the 8 red signs you should look out for in your partner.







1. HOW COMMITTED IS YOUR PARTNER



Watch to see how your girl follows through on her commitment In all aspect of her life. It is important to study your girl, once in a while create a task for her and watch how she follows it up. Check out to see if she’s a flake.



2. HOW DOES SHE TREAT STRANGERS



You can glean important information about a person from how they treat strangers, especially those who work in public or social places. Waiters, staff etc. If she’s too nagging in a social environment or towards servers. Then this is a sure sign you should be careful.





3. SHES TOO VIOLENT



It can be quite worrisome to have a lady who is violent. In fact, a study has it that women are most likely to initiate domestic violence. If your girlfriend gets violent while you argue, then that should signal to you as a bright Red Sign that you need to halt the relationship immediately.



4. SHE ALWAYS LIKES TO BE TREATED SPECIAL (LIKE A PRINCESS)



Be on the lookout for subtle and overt clues that your partner has that princess mentality. When one person has a sense of entitlement and expectation that her needs should always come before any other person, resentment and anger are usually the results.



5.YOUR PARTNER ARGUES ALL THE TIME



There is nothing wrong with conflict In a relationship, it's completely normal and in fact healthy at times. But when all she does is argue then there is a problem. Especially when is slightly over little things like being late for dinner, etc. then all of a sudden she starts feeling her mind with the thoughts that you are not committed to her.



6. SHE NEVER APOLOGIZES



Psychology calls the ability to recognize and take responsibility for a bad behavior CONSCIOUSNESS. It's an important attribute in maintaining a relationship if you can’t even apologize for doing something wrongly then what’s the need of loving.





7. YOU DON’T SHARE THE SAME GOALS OR CORE VALUES



It doesn’t matter how much you love each other, when you and your girl aren’t on the same page when it comes to things like values and life goals. Just bear in mind that things are so going to be rocky.



8. LOOKOUT IF SHES THAT DRAMA QUEEN TYPE



Beware of women who not only proclaim themselves to be drama queen but also revel in the roll. Study has it that they also swing from one emotional extreme to another when life seems a little boring or flat. They will go out of their way to stare up controversy. Example, when both of you are together, you can see her lamenting over you checking out another girl which necessarily might not be true.



