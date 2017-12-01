₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Newshelm: 5:13pm
Fayose's Father Xmas across Ekiti towns and villages.
This is Afolu Village, Use/Orun LG. Gov Fayose led Father Xmas to distribute gifts to children.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-father-chirstmas-governor-fayose.html
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Newshelm: 5:15pm
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:18pm
Lolx.
Fayose and grassroot politics.
The black race is indeed in trouble.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by imhotep: 5:19pm
Newshelm:He should send those kids to Aba and Onitsha
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by deomelo: 5:19pm
Even little kids are part of this worthless clown's ridiculous and absurd drama.
This is just too sad and painful.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by globemoney: 5:25pm
deomelo:Ekiti is a 100% Christian state unlike osun
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:29pm
deomelo:
What is painful about it?
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by darfay: 5:30pm
Ipob yoot and cownu sef
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Keneking: 5:38pm
What Ambode cant do
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by deomelo: 5:38pm
globemoney:
What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?
Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.
Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by globemoney: 5:43pm
deomelo:I wonder how someone that supports the Islamic fundermentalist called aregberascal and his Islamic Osun state will be critizing the Christmas activities of a governor in a Christian state, if not acute hypocrisy, what then?
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by deomelo: 5:44pm
globemoney:
What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?
Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.
Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by nedu666: 6:02pm
deomelo:e pain so reach bone marrow. ipob yoots always hating on progress.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by nedu666: 6:03pm
deomelo:ipob yoot give it u. e pain u die
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 6:10pm
Way to go Fayose.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:18pm
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by angels09: 6:19pm
LOL SERVES EKITI RIGHT. MYND44 IS FROM THERE!!
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:19pm
Those children look derelict. Just like Ekiti state.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by ezeagumar11: 6:20pm
A true leader
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by pol23: 6:20pm
It's for the Camera..
But the beneficiaries were happy.
You can see them smiling.
Someone should please put better infrastructure for Camera plz.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by DaddyKross: 6:20pm
FAYOSE King In The West....
It is too late to fail. AMEN
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by bayocanny: 6:21pm
Xmas infrastructure
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Maydfourth: 6:21pm
Ayo
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:21pm
Fayose's greater omentum keeps expanding without restraint. It is one of the attributes of TV father Xmas.
Fayose is truly a father Christmas!
The kids are happy, God is happy.
To hell with who is not happy!
God bless Dr. Ayodele Peter Fayose!
God bless his benevolence!
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 6:23pm
deomelo:
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by blackaxe78: 6:23pm
And the standard and quality of the schools they attend is drastically declining.
Cosmetic governor
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Sparkies85: 6:24pm
Stomach infrastructure governor
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by JERRYABC2(m): 6:24pm
Nice one
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 6:25pm
Social media philanthropy.
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by opius: 6:26pm
People's Governor
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by kolnel: 6:26pm
looks more like the salvation army
or are this the dividends of democracy ?
Re: Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) by Grafixnuel(m): 6:28pm
last to comment... Now follow on IG @GRAFIXNUEL
