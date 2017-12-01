Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Gives Children Christmas Gifts (Photos) (7226 Views)

Fayose Gives N20,000 To A Teacher Whose Shoe Got Spoilt In A Meeting / Fayose Gives Ekiti Corper Employment After He Accosted Him For A Photograph / Fayose Gives Cash And Cars To Teachers In Ekiti (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









This is Afolu Village, Use/Orun LG. Gov Fayose led Father Xmas to distribute gifts to children.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-father-chirstmas-governor-fayose.html Fayose's Father Xmas across Ekiti towns and villages.This is Afolu Village, Use/Orun LG. Gov Fayose led Father Xmas to distribute gifts to children. 2 Likes 1 Share

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-father-chirstmas-governor-fayose.html 1 Like

Lolx.

Fayose and grassroot politics.

The black race is indeed in trouble. 5 Likes

Newshelm:

Fayose's Father Xmas across Ekiti towns and villages.







This is Afolu Village, Use/Orun LG. Gov Fayose led Father Xmas to distribute gifts to children.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-father-chirstmas-governor-fayose.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 He should send those kids to Aba and Onitsha He should send those kids to Aba and Onitsha 5 Likes

Even little kids are part of this worthless clown's ridiculous and absurd drama.



This is just too sad and painful. 6 Likes 1 Share

deomelo:

Even little kids are part of this worthless clown's ridiculous and absurd drama.



This is just too sad and painful. Ekiti is a 100% Christian state unlike osun Ekiti is a 100% Christian state unlike osun 19 Likes

deomelo:

Even little kids are part of this worthless clown's ridiculous and absurd drama.



This is just too sad and painful.

What is painful about it? What is painful about it? 19 Likes

Ipob yoot and cownu sef

What Ambode cant do 1 Like

globemoney:



Ekiti is a 100% Christian state unlike osun



What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?



Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.



Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying. What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying. 17 Likes 1 Share

deomelo:







What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?



Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.



Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying. I wonder how someone that supports the Islamic fundermentalist called aregberascal and his Islamic Osun state will be critizing the Christmas activities of a governor in a Christian state, if not acute hypocrisy, what then? I wonder how someone that supports the Islamic fundermentalist called aregberascal and his Islamic Osun state will be critizing the Christmas activities of a governor in a Christian state, if not acute hypocrisy, what then? 10 Likes

globemoney:



I wonder how someone that supports the Islamic fundermentalist called aregberascal and his Islamic Osun state will be critizing the Christmas activities of a governor in a Christian state, if not acute hypocrisy, what then?





What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?



Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.



Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying. What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying. 6 Likes 1 Share

deomelo:

Even little kids are part of this worthless clown's ridiculous and absurd drama.



This is just too sad and painful. e pain so reach bone marrow. ipob yoots always hating on progress. e pain so reach bone marrow. ipob yoots always hating on progress. 1 Like 1 Share

deomelo:

[s][/s]





What's religion got to do with anything or did you see religion in my post?



Not interested in your ipob ignorant and religious bigotry headache so kindly get lost and go peddle that trash to your kind.



Gosh!!!! You ignorant illiterates and religious bigots and scums are so annoying. ipob yoot give it u. e pain u die ipob yoot give it u. e pain u die 3 Likes

Way to go Fayose. 2 Likes

LOL SERVES EKITI RIGHT. MYND44 IS FROM THERE!!

Those children look derelict. Just like Ekiti state.

A true leader 2 Likes

It's for the Camera..

But the beneficiaries were happy.

You can see them smiling.

Someone should please put better infrastructure for Camera plz.

FAYOSE King In The West....





It is too late to fail. AMEN 1 Like

Xmas infrastructure

Ayo









Fayose's greater omentum keeps expanding without restraint. It is one of the attributes of TV father Xmas.





Fayose is truly a father Christmas!





The kids are happy, God is happy.

To hell with who is not happy!





God bless Dr. Ayodele Peter Fayose!

God bless his benevolence! Fayose's greater omentum keeps expanding without restraint. It is one of the attributes of TV father Xmas.Fayose is truly a father Christmas!The kids are happy, God is happy.To hell with who is not happy!God bless Dr. Ayodele Peter Fayose!God bless his benevolence! 5 Likes 1 Share

deomelo:

Even little kids are part of this worthless clown's ridiculous and absurd drama.



This is just too sad and painful.

And the standard and quality of the schools they attend is drastically declining.



Cosmetic governor

Stomach infrastructure governor

Nice one 1 Like

Social media philanthropy.

People's Governor 1 Like

looks more like the salvation army

or are this the dividends of democracy ?