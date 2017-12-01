Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP (19541 Views)

In a post on Twitter, he hailed Atiku as the next president of Nigeria



Common Sense lawmaker, Sen Murray Bruce has reacted to the defection of Atiku Abubakar to the PDP.In a post on Twitter, he hailed Atiku as the next president of Nigeria

Lol 2 Likes

I laughed at the part where he said, 'they have a good retirement package for PMB'.







PMB has indeed failed woefully to govern Nigeria to greater heights. PMB was a mistake that shouldn't have happened at all.





PMB and his lying and corrupt allies will be booted out of Aso Rock come the next 2019 elections. 123 Likes 10 Shares





MY President 2019 MY President 2019 83 Likes 4 Shares

Dear lord, we have seen the worst of dem all, Atiku cannot perform worst than our present dictator.



Grant us a president that is a member of the human race first before political party, ethnicity and religion.



His family extends to all parts of the country and even Britain/US.



Atiku 2019 52 Likes 2 Shares

Of course he is the next President 24 Likes

Lol, I don't want to hear that APC introduced him to scatter your party because before 2nd quarter of 2018 we will hear such stories.

They crisis is saw visiting PDP is heavy. Lamido, Markafi and others are just observing now. 25 Likes



Am dumbfounded.

Is Atiku Abubakar the Messiah PDP was waiting for

Will Atiku just waltz into PDP and get the Presidential ticket as simple as ABC and other prospective candidates already in PDP just bow out??

Aren't there more visionary and credible candidates anymore.



Well OK, if Atiku is who PDP thinks can kick Buhari out of ASO Rock, so be it!!!

Nigerians will be the most foOlish people if they ever vote for Buhari or Atiku.



Both of them are useless and have no master plan to move this country forward.



I don't know why PDP can't field Donald Duke, Charles Soludo, pat Utomi or other sound minds from the southern part of Nigeria.



2019 will be no different if we cant get sensible leaders 24 Likes 4 Shares

The post no make sense..... 1 Like

and they said he will not return

Hmm atiku green snake

I'm only supporting Atiku simply because, I want the dullard out of Aso rock. We can't get any person more worse than Buhari 3 Likes

Imagine Atiku/Duke....Atikulate2019 6 Likes

Eyaaa. I seriously feel sorry for this guy Atiku. People around him should please tell him the truth. The only thing he has now is money and that cannot fetch him presidency. 6 Likes

Lol

The earlier Nigerians realise that these politicians are there for their own selfish interest, the better for us all!!

How comes the so called 'common sense' senator is so quick to forget that the Atiku he is embracing is from the same geographical zone as the Buhari he is lashing out at??



In other words,, the North has a plan. And just like Enya said,, only time can tell 2 Likes

Imagine #AtikuFayoseticket 2 Likes

Why are this guy's fooling this poor man they want him to waist his little resources 1 Like

Atiku Vs Buhari's Performance In Northeast



Atiku's perfo In Northeast As

Vice President- 8 Years



1. American University of Nigeria

2. AUN Hotels

3. ABTI Printing Press

4. ABTI Schools

5.Gotel Radio/FM/TV

6.Rigo Gado Animal Feeds

5. Atiku Farms

Atiku has done great with these his personal investments.



Buhari's 2+ Years Presidency Performance In North East



1. Reconstruction of Gombe-Yola Road- ongoing

2. Rehabilitation of Bauchi-Gombe Road- ongoing

3.Reconstruction of Gombe-Biu Road- contract awarded

4. Completion of Kano-Maiduguri Expressway- ongoing

5. Reconstruction of Numan-Jalingo road- contract awarded

6. Rehabilitation of Mayo Belwa- Toungo Road- Contract to be awarded.

6. Mambila Plateau HydroElectric Dam- Fund Sourced; work to commenced after more than 35.years of conception.

7. Northeast Development Commission - Bill Signed in to Law/fund provided in the 2017 budget

8. Defeat of Boko Haram and the gradual return of IDPs to their communities

9. The return of the search for oil in Bauchi and Lake Chad

10. Chief of Staff to the President- Northeast

11. Chief of Army Staff- Northeast

12.Chief of Air Staff-Northeast

13. National Security Adviser- Northeast

14.SSA Domestic Affairs- Northeast

15. Comptroller General Customs- Northeast

16. SGF- Northeast

17. GMD, NNPC- Northeast

18. INEC Chairman- Northeast

19. MD, AMCON- Northeast

20. Chairman, National Insurance Commission- Northeast

21. EFCC Chairman- Northeast

22. DG, NOA- Northeast

23. MD FAAN- Northeast

24. DG, ASCON- Northeast.

who will u vote for 2019

#istandwithBuhari#



YUNUS NAFIU ALKALI 9 Likes

What did Atiku forget in Aso 1 Like

What does he have to offer. Let him tell us 1 Like

My thoughts at the moment 1 Like

This ironic common sense Senator is falling hands. So all of a sudden Atiku have become A man to promote for presidency, I actually thought this senator makes real sense 4 Likes





Front runners



Buhari Fulani

Atiku Fulani

ElRufai Fulani



We own Najeria , and we own you



When common sense is not common 1 Like

TheKingIsHere:

Nigerians will be the most foOlish people if they ever vote for Buhari or Atiku.



Both of them are useless and have no master plan to move this country forward.



I don't know why PDP can't field Donald Duke, Charles Soludo, pat Utomi or other sound minds from the southern part of Nigeria.



2019 will be no different if we cant get sensible leaders I will never vote for atiku....i will also not vote for buhari......i will rather keep my vote to myself I will never vote for atiku....i will also not vote for buhari......i will rather keep my vote to myself 3 Likes