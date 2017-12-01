₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by 247frolic(m): 6:35pm
Common Sense lawmaker, Sen Murray Bruce has reacted to the defection of Atiku Abubakar to the PDP.
In a post on Twitter, he hailed Atiku as the next president of Nigeria
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Cardinaljossy(m): 6:47pm
Lol
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by uboma(m): 6:50pm
I laughed at the part where he said, 'they have a good retirement package for PMB'.
PMB has indeed failed woefully to govern Nigeria to greater heights. PMB was a mistake that shouldn't have happened at all.
PMB and his lying and corrupt allies will be booted out of Aso Rock come the next 2019 elections.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Atiku2019: 6:51pm
MY President 2019
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by legitnow: 6:53pm
Dear lord, we have seen the worst of dem all, Atiku cannot perform worst than our present dictator.
Grant us a president that is a member of the human race first before political party, ethnicity and religion.
His family extends to all parts of the country and even Britain/US.
Atiku 2019
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Keneking: 6:54pm
Of course he is the next President
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by NOC1(m): 6:54pm
Lol, I don't want to hear that APC introduced him to scatter your party because before 2nd quarter of 2018 we will hear such stories.
They crisis is saw visiting PDP is heavy. Lamido, Markafi and others are just observing now.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by UbanmeUdie: 7:02pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by CharleyBright(m): 7:27pm
Hmmmmm.
Am dumbfounded.
Is Atiku Abubakar the Messiah PDP was waiting for
Will Atiku just waltz into PDP and get the Presidential ticket as simple as ABC and other prospective candidates already in PDP just bow out??
Aren't there more visionary and credible candidates anymore.
Well OK, if Atiku is who PDP thinks can kick Buhari out of ASO Rock, so be it!!!
Just get it done. I don't care so long so as the clueless Buhari is shown way back to Daura.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by TheKingIsHere: 8:05pm
Nigerians will be the most foOlish people if they ever vote for Buhari or Atiku.
Both of them are useless and have no master plan to move this country forward.
I don't know why PDP can't field Donald Duke, Charles Soludo, pat Utomi or other sound minds from the southern part of Nigeria.
2019 will be no different if we cant get sensible leaders
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Riversides2003(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Sunofgod(m): 8:08pm
The post no make sense.....
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Kingdollar28(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by vaserd(m): 8:09pm
and they said he will not return
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by 9jatatafo(m): 8:10pm
Hmm atiku green snake
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Titto93(m): 8:10pm
I'm only supporting Atiku simply because, I want the dullard out of Aso rock. We can't get any person more worse than Buhari
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by OyiboOyibo: 8:10pm
Imagine Atiku/Duke....Atikulate2019
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by BafanaBafana: 8:11pm
Eyaaa. I seriously feel sorry for this guy Atiku. People around him should please tell him the truth. The only thing he has now is money and that cannot fetch him presidency.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by AccessME(m): 8:11pm
Lol
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by TVTKOKO(m): 8:11pm
The earlier Nigerians realise that these politicians are there for their own selfish interest, the better for us all!!
How comes the so called 'common sense' senator is so quick to forget that the Atiku he is embracing is from the same geographical zone as the Buhari he is lashing out at??
In other words,, the North has a plan. And just like Enya said,, only time can tell
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by obafemi04(m): 8:12pm
Imagine #AtikuFayoseticket
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by krisjack11: 8:12pm
Why are this guy's fooling this poor man they want him to waist his little resources
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by 02Kebreal(m): 8:12pm
Atiku Vs Buhari's Performance In Northeast
Atiku's perfo In Northeast As
Vice President- 8 Years
1. American University of Nigeria
2. AUN Hotels
3. ABTI Printing Press
4. ABTI Schools
5.Gotel Radio/FM/TV
6.Rigo Gado Animal Feeds
5. Atiku Farms
Atiku has done great with these his personal investments.
Buhari's 2+ Years Presidency Performance In North East
1. Reconstruction of Gombe-Yola Road- ongoing
2. Rehabilitation of Bauchi-Gombe Road- ongoing
3.Reconstruction of Gombe-Biu Road- contract awarded
4. Completion of Kano-Maiduguri Expressway- ongoing
5. Reconstruction of Numan-Jalingo road- contract awarded
6. Rehabilitation of Mayo Belwa- Toungo Road- Contract to be awarded.
6. Mambila Plateau HydroElectric Dam- Fund Sourced; work to commenced after more than 35.years of conception.
7. Northeast Development Commission - Bill Signed in to Law/fund provided in the 2017 budget
8. Defeat of Boko Haram and the gradual return of IDPs to their communities
9. The return of the search for oil in Bauchi and Lake Chad
10. Chief of Staff to the President- Northeast
11. Chief of Army Staff- Northeast
12.Chief of Air Staff-Northeast
13. National Security Adviser- Northeast
14.SSA Domestic Affairs- Northeast
15. Comptroller General Customs- Northeast
16. SGF- Northeast
17. GMD, NNPC- Northeast
18. INEC Chairman- Northeast
19. MD, AMCON- Northeast
20. Chairman, National Insurance Commission- Northeast
21. EFCC Chairman- Northeast
22. DG, NOA- Northeast
23. MD FAAN- Northeast
24. DG, ASCON- Northeast.
who will u vote for 2019
#istandwithBuhari#
YUNUS NAFIU ALKALI
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Antoeni(m): 8:12pm
What did Atiku forget in Aso
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by gift01: 8:12pm
What does he have to offer. Let him tell us
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by wildcatter23(m): 8:13pm
My thoughts at the moment
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Grafixnuel(m): 8:13pm
This ironic common sense Senator is falling hands. So all of a sudden Atiku have become A man to promote for presidency, I actually thought this senator makes real sense
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by MrPresident1: 8:13pm
Up we Fulanis, we are the owners of Najeria
Front runners
Buhari Fulani
Atiku Fulani
ElRufai Fulani
We own Najeria , and we own you
You!
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by Bari22(m): 8:14pm
When common sense is not common
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by doyinbaby(f): 8:14pm
TheKingIsHere:I will never vote for atiku....i will also not vote for buhari......i will rather keep my vote to myself
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku's Return To PDP by free2ryhme: 8:15pm
post=62949464:
Gang of thieves
Now Mr make sense has lost his senses
