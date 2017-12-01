Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / "I Paid N4.8M For My Master's Program, I Starved And Borrowed" - Young Man (19058 Views)

I paid 4.8million Naira for a master's degree by myself ,loan interest inclusive ,no free Saturdays since 2015 ,had to go to Epe after Ajah every weekend .That is not the whole story ,this is the real story .



2013 after my Nysc,I had an option of staying back home with my parents ,or go out to look for that dream job .After almost 5 years in school with the crazy educational schooling system in Nigeria ,you are so full of life hoping to land that dream job .I eventually got a place I could manage pending when something better comes along .We didn't talk about salary or money ,I just assumed my boss would at least give me something monthly ,well i worked for 6months without a dime,I have an option ,go back home or stay here.



My office was around first avenue ,I would always trek from the office to my amazing Church around mile 2(DCC)because no money, this was and still is the only thing that kept me sane all through ,message and ministration were always timely and on point .More like they were directed at me ,I knew there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel .



I was more like a dispatch man ,distributing papers for my company with no pay ,I would go to the island (VI,Lekki ,Marina,Ikoyi) to drop our papers with some big organisation to advertise with us .It was so bad most times I see my old course mates and dodge them ,I was always looking horrible.No money ,to change cloth even ,I had an option of going back home ,at least I would be comfortable ,eat and watch movies ,but I wanted more out of life ,that's not the life for me .



You see God never leaves or forsake his people ,we might think we are going through hell now and wonder why can't he just bless us,well with God there is always a reason for everything ,on this particular day ,I was asked to go and drop our papers in the Corporate Communications department in GTB on the island.



My life changed at this moment ,I saw people living the exact life I wanted ,young ,sharp looking chaps .I wondered if they have two heads ,see me,graduate hawking newspaper ,see my mates chilling in AC,looking fresh and staring at me like one pauper.



Source; A young entrepreneur has got himself trending online after narrating how he suffered to make ends meet after reportedly paying N4.8 million for his Master's degree at Pan Atlantic University a.k.a Lagos Business school.

Ur story is ur glory now.



There's time for everything.

Ur time for reaping just began.

May God answer our prayers, we that ae still sowing now.

that's enough to do a masters in london n also work as well. #choice. 5 Likes

tchimatic:

that's enough to do a masters in london n also work as well.

#choice.

Except London has been relocated to Onitsha,



4.8 million wouldn't pay for a Masters in Toilet Cleaning in the UK - London especially



Congrats. But you never told us whr you got the #4.8m 14 Likes 1 Share

The story get as be...

You worked for 6 months without receiving a dime;



You had no money to change clothes;



You trekked from your office in festac to your Church around mile 2 because you had no money;



But .... You paid 4.8million Naira for a master's degree by yourself.



How was it possible. 77 Likes 2 Shares

Ignorance is cheaper.

Buy 2 corolla and connect uber.....



That's the height of stupidity.





Pan Atlantic University is not Lagos Business School...



It is an umbrella instituion for Lagos Business School, EDC and SMC. Ok. .expensive shiitPan Atlantic University is not Lagos Business School...It is an umbrella instituion for Lagos Business School, EDC and SMC. 2 Likes

Modelqwen:















Ur story is ur glory now.





There's time for everything.



Ur time for reaping just began.



May God answer OUR prayers, we that ae still

And this is news...nah person force you go there? 3 Likes 1 Share

I will rather use the money and start a good business instead of Masters.



why do some Young graduate rush into master program this days, Masters​ degree can never guarantee you a good job never .. look at how this dude wasted millions for just a paper why not invest it in a good lucrative business.





















some please should advice me

I,m 28 years old and I graduated this year, probably after my school clearance I will serve next year.

But the problem now is that I have a small business I,m running which At least pays me more than 68k per month which I can't afford to quit for youth service. So my question is this.....

Is it possible shift my service year till 2019 (though I graduated this year 2017 at the age of 28) when I will be ready to serve?

I want to go for service just to get the nysc certificate because I might need it in future even though I'm business inclined cuz no one knows tomorrow. 7 Likes

dainformant:

A young entrepreneur has got himself trending online after narrating how he suffered to make ends meet after reportedly paying N4.8 million for his Master's degree at Pan Atlantic University a.k.a Lagos Business school. Read the story which the young man shared on his Instagram page

What's the ROI? What's the ROI? 4 Likes

Guy u better come back and complete what you started... Wc levels nah!

That's the first part of your story lets hear the second part.

How you raised the 4.5m

What the Master decree from Nigeria business school would give you in Nigeria setting.

You claimed to be entrepreneur but your steps so far hasn't convinced many who is going through worse scenario 2 Likes 1 Share

Story wey no gt direction

Billyonaire:

Ignorance is cheaper.

This is the most expensive university in Nigeria

So now he's done with the masters, what's next? That 4.8 million would have been enough to start a big business but he wasted it to get a piece of paper and it's not even from Harvard or MIT. 8 Likes

Ayam not understanding

Hey you guys nor get chill at all shaaaa. Pity party with the guy small naaaa

ds what somebody gonna call" being in d middle of it all" but determination in d face of odds is always attractive n pays eventually

if you like use your money for clubbing not anybody's business it is only what you sow you will reap

and?



Is this guy really a graduate??



His choices betrays the above question??



A real graduate wont waste #4.8m in studying master especially in Nigeria when you consider job prospects for graduates in this country are on the low..

A real graduate from Nigeria that has really passed through the hurdle of studying in Nigeria will rather use that money to start up and be an employer of labour



or



He could just use 750k out of it to apply to foreign University, prepare well to ace the Toefl, gre, Ielts and obtain scholarship to study oversee.



But he rather chose to be stupid and now disturbing our cyber space.



I will say '' NwaAmaikpe come and carry your stupid brother oo'' because I know he will still commit suicide at last due to frustration.. Rip in advance Is this guy really a graduate??His choices betrays the above question??A real graduate wont waste #4.8m in studying master especially in Nigeria when you consider job prospects for graduates in this country are on the low..A real graduate from Nigeria that has really passed through the hurdle of studying in Nigeria will rather use that money to start up and be an employer of labourorHe could just use 750k out of it to apply to foreign University, prepare well to ace the Toefl, gre, Ielts and obtain scholarship to study oversee.But he rather chose to be stupid and now disturbing our cyber space.I will say '' NwaAmaikpe come and carry your stupid brother oo'' because I know he will still commit suicide at last due to frustration.. Rip in advance 16 Likes 1 Share