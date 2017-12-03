Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) (18935 Views)

According to her, Christmas came so early for her. Here's what she wrote;



"Christmas came early...2016 range rover autobiography...#Blessed and highly favoured....When Bae's gat you"



One of the positive consequences of having money.. 33 Likes 1 Share

Nice! Gift.. That's Lovely.. 1 Like

Money good sha 8 Likes 1 Share

Ok

This is real fruit of labours.



Enjoy and thank God maa. 1 Like

Na tokunbo car self, Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 5 Likes

And the universe imploded. 1 Like

Gud for them

On credit card 4 Likes

If you no get money hide your face.

Baba GOD please kindly give me 10 million out of my future billions so that I can arrange myself against when the billions go arrive. 16 Likes

Baba God answer my call. Emi na fe wa Rangee 19 Likes

I don't care! how rich they are i must say! they are both very Ugly! like me!

Yeah, but the truth is that you don't need a car....

when you're BIG, you're BIG.





What specie of yansh does she have?

She also looks terrible in the first picture. What specie of yansh does she have?She also looks terrible in the first picture.

When u 're the true faithful loving and caring, peace and joy in a man's live ,he surely worship adore and appreciate you 1 Like

If I no make money God no go happy with at all

Nice one !

NwaAmaikpe:

See your life See your life

Guy, I need it too 1 Like

Aba no dey carry last. Uche kalu, confirm Aba boy. 4 Likes

Arent things like dis suppose to be private? I dont get d point of bringing such to social media. Na so una go just de attract kidnappers n robbers 2 Likes

I hope it will not be crime if I buy ice cream for my babe as a Christmas gift this is what I can afford

Jochabed:

One of the positive consequences of having money..

Lol Lol

TRASH...

We are entering 2018 and he is still buying 2016 for his wife 1 Like

My igbo brothers know how to take care of women.. unlike afonjas.



.if ur boyfriend is not igbo, u are single biko. 7 Likes

Safiaa what do u want for Xmas??

money is gud