|Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Letenwam: 7:58pm
Sharing her excitement on her Instagram page, Nigerian Footballer, Uche Kalu's wife, Dr. Ada Uche-Kalu disclosed that her husband bought her a 2016 Range Rover Autobiography.
According to her, Christmas came so early for her. Here's what she wrote;
"Christmas came early...2016 range rover autobiography...#Blessed and highly favoured....When Bae's gat you"
https://www.lailasblog.com/footballer-uche-kalu-buys-wife-range-rover-christmas-gift-photos/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Jochabed(f): 8:01pm
One of the positive consequences of having money..
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by DigitOnline(m): 8:02pm
Nice! Gift.. That's Lovely..
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Izzy002(m): 8:05pm
Money good sha
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Khd95(m): 8:15pm
Ok
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by hisgrace090: 8:27pm
This is real fruit of labours.
Enjoy and thank God maa.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:42pm
Na tokunbo car self, Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:42pm
And the universe imploded.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by charles2044: 8:42pm
Gud for them
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Keneking: 8:42pm
On credit card
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Teewhy2: 8:43pm
If you no get money hide your face.
Baba GOD please kindly give me 10 million out of my future billions so that I can arrange myself against when the billions go arrive.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by labanj1(m): 8:43pm
Baba God answer my call. Emi na fe wa Rangee
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by gypsey(m): 8:44pm
I don't care! how rich they are i must say! they are both very Ugly! like me!
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:44pm
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by BeReaSonAble: 8:44pm
Yeah, but the truth is that you don't need a car....
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by supaclean: 8:45pm
when you're BIG, you're BIG.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:45pm
What specie of yansh does she have?
She also looks terrible in the first picture.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Antoeni(m): 8:45pm
When u 're the true faithful loving and caring, peace and joy in a man's live ,he surely worship adore and appreciate you
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by wizdomnzube(m): 8:45pm
If I no make money God no go happy with at all
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:46pm
Nice one !
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by simijimi: 8:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:See your life
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Eazy08100: 8:46pm
Guy, I need it too
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Wisebisho: 8:46pm
Aba no dey carry last. Uche kalu, confirm Aba boy.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by kings09(m): 8:47pm
Arent things like dis suppose to be private? I dont get d point of bringing such to social media. Na so una go just de attract kidnappers n robbers
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by manci(m): 8:47pm
I hope it will not be crime if I buy ice cream for my babe as a Christmas gift this is what I can afford
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by AntiWailer: 8:47pm
Jochabed:
Lol
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by blowjob: 8:47pm
TRASH...
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Rickyzagy(m): 8:48pm
We are entering 2018 and he is still buying 2016 for his wife
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by tossie101(f): 8:48pm
My igbo brothers know how to take care of women.. unlike afonjas.
.if ur boyfriend is not igbo, u are single biko.
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:49pm
Safiaa what do u want for Xmas??
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Partnerbiz: 8:49pm
money is gud
|Re: Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) by Humbleassa: 8:50pm
Who talk say money no good
