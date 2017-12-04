₦airaland Forum

My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Dotun1993(m): 9:09pm On Dec 03
I'm Dotun Omotoso. Check out my latest pencil drawing.

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Dotun1993(m): 9:10pm On Dec 03
These are some of my other drawings
My contact: 07051377412
Instagram: @_dotun

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Threecrownz(m): 9:11pm On Dec 03
Pure talent!


this guy wey dey ahead of me tho....#spaceBooker

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by crisycent: 9:12pm On Dec 03
So the dog just relax make you draw am? I no talk say na lie o.....

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by marsoden: 9:21pm On Dec 03
You're good. Keep it up.

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:39pm On Dec 03
Good job

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by BuhariNaWah: 10:07pm On Dec 03
Indomie children will not know that wooden crate o

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by maxiuc(m): 10:19am
cheesy
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by EmmaLege: 10:19am
Wow.. Awesome art shocked
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
grin grin grin grin

@dotun1993 if you're not on Fiverr...I rest my case.

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Nonnyflex(m): 10:20am
If u aren't making money with this talent yet contact moi
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Titto93(m): 10:20am
Beautiful
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by EmmaLege: 10:20am
BuhariNaWah:
Indomie children will not know that wooden crate o

I swear grin

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by crownedprinz(m): 10:20am
Amazing......
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:21am
Op u try no be small oo
Make we auction them na
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by blackpanda: 10:21am
WOW very nice. Can you do my portrait??
How much?

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by delugajackson(m): 10:22am
Beautiful works of art.

Keep it up, bro.
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by TaiKuun(m): 10:22am
Contact me for your graphic design works.

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by goggleit: 10:22am
Nice one.....who talk say raw talent no dey
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by themonk(m): 10:22am
Nice bro. Keep it up
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Kingx4sure: 10:22am
This is awesome. You have got a good talent bro, keep it up
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by ipobarecriminals: 10:22am
wooden Coca-cola crate. That was when Coca-cola was still coca not the sugar and mixture of water we have nowadays. May Gid heal Nig.@ Op,kudos.Hope Coca-cola settle u. handsomely for dis ccreativity

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:22am
maxiuc:
cheesy
crownedprinz:
n
U see ur life as hin dey fly go

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by aybabz101: 10:22am
Opp u ar nt only fantastic. .....u ar coksitic. nice work boss

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Atiku2019: 10:23am
Nice
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:23am
themonk:
grin
Kingx4sure:
grin
TaiKuun:
B
u see ur life
First to comment people
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Dyt(f): 10:24am
Where do you guys come from?
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by iluvdonjazzy: 10:24am
great
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by okonja(m): 10:24am
Wow, this is dope mehn! cheesy cheesy
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by SenorFax(m): 10:24am
Nice work man. Check my signature

Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:24am
Nonnyflex:
H
u see ur life
Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by pol23: 10:24am
Seems good.

