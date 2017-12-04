Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate (10420 Views)

I'm Dotun Omotoso. Check out my latest pencil drawing. 121 Likes 10 Shares

These are some of my other drawings

My contact: 07051377412

Instagram: @_dotun 39 Likes 3 Shares

Pure talent!





this guy wey dey ahead of me tho

So the dog just relax make you draw am? I no talk say na lie o..... 13 Likes

You're good. Keep it up. 5 Likes

Good job 2 Likes

Indomie children will not know that wooden crate o 26 Likes

Wow.. Awesome art





@dotun1993 if you're not on Fiverr...I rest my case. @dotun1993 if you're not on Fiverr...I rest my case. 1 Like

If u aren't making money with this talent yet contact moi

Beautiful

BuhariNaWah:

Indomie children will not know that wooden crate o

I swear I swear 2 Likes

Amazing......

Op u try no be small oo

Make we auction them na

WOW very nice. Can you do my portrait??

How much? 1 Like

Beautiful works of art.



Keep it up, bro.

Contact me for your graphic design works.

Nice one.....who talk say raw talent no dey

Nice bro. Keep it up

This is awesome. You have got a good talent bro, keep it up

wooden Coca-cola crate. That was when Coca-cola was still coca not the sugar and mixture of water we have nowadays. May Gid heal Nig.@ Op,kudos.Hope Coca-cola settle u. handsomely for dis ccreativity 1 Like

n U see ur life as hin dey fly go

Opp u ar nt only fantastic. .....u ar coksitic. nice work boss 2 Likes

Nice

great

Wow, this is dope mehn!

Nice work man. Check my signature 12 Likes 3 Shares

