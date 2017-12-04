₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,334 members, 3,949,655 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 11:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate (10420 Views)
The Drawing Of Kanu Nwankwo (papilo) By True Hands / Cars & Helicopters Designed By Nigerian Man Using Wooden Materials (Photos) / Step By Step Drawing Of Zahra Buhari By A Nairalander (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Dotun1993(m): 9:09pm On Dec 03
I'm Dotun Omotoso. Check out my latest pencil drawing.
121 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Dotun1993(m): 9:10pm On Dec 03
These are some of my other drawings
My contact: 07051377412
Instagram: @_dotun
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Threecrownz(m): 9:11pm On Dec 03
Pure talent!
this guy wey dey ahead of me tho....#spaceBooker
16 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by crisycent: 9:12pm On Dec 03
So the dog just relax make you draw am? I no talk say na lie o.....
13 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by marsoden: 9:21pm On Dec 03
You're good. Keep it up.
5 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:39pm On Dec 03
Good job
2 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by BuhariNaWah: 10:07pm On Dec 03
Indomie children will not know that wooden crate o
26 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by maxiuc(m): 10:19am
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by EmmaLege: 10:19am
Wow.. Awesome art
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
@dotun1993 if you're not on Fiverr...I rest my case.
1 Like
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Nonnyflex(m): 10:20am
If u aren't making money with this talent yet contact moi
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Titto93(m): 10:20am
Beautiful
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by EmmaLege: 10:20am
BuhariNaWah:
I swear
2 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by crownedprinz(m): 10:20am
Amazing......
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:21am
Op u try no be small oo
Make we auction them na
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by blackpanda: 10:21am
WOW very nice. Can you do my portrait??
How much?
1 Like
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by delugajackson(m): 10:22am
Beautiful works of art.
Keep it up, bro.
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by TaiKuun(m): 10:22am
Contact me for your graphic design works.
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by goggleit: 10:22am
Nice one.....who talk say raw talent no dey
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by themonk(m): 10:22am
Nice bro. Keep it up
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Kingx4sure: 10:22am
This is awesome. You have got a good talent bro, keep it up
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by ipobarecriminals: 10:22am
wooden Coca-cola crate. That was when Coca-cola was still coca not the sugar and mixture of water we have nowadays. May Gid heal Nig.@ Op,kudos.Hope Coca-cola settle u. handsomely for dis ccreativity
1 Like
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:22am
maxiuc:
crownedprinz:U see ur life as hin dey fly go
1 Like
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by aybabz101: 10:22am
Opp u ar nt only fantastic. .....u ar coksitic. nice work boss
2 Likes
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Atiku2019: 10:23am
Nice
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:23am
themonk:
Kingx4sure:
TaiKuun:u see ur life
First to comment people
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by Dyt(f): 10:24am
Where do you guys come from?
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by iluvdonjazzy: 10:24am
great
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by okonja(m): 10:24am
Wow, this is dope mehn!
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by SenorFax(m): 10:24am
Nice work man. Check my signature
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by opestein: 10:24am
Nonnyflex:u see ur life
|Re: My realistic Drawing Of A Dog In A Wooden Cocacola Crate by pol23: 10:24am
Seems good.
No Industry Challenge On Nairaland Graphic Fourm / Masterpieces Made With Hundreds Of Anything / Beautiful Graphical 3D wallpapers For Your Home & Office Walls
Viewing this topic: straight123, thaotech(m), tenderlaw(m), Doctormarvin(m), kenben, coolebux(m), Fizah, stabillo(m), osas800(m), heedrhez(m), Ancientx(m), Arcay(m), marimaar, chidi01(m), afonjaheadhunt, thug, tipan(m), Lacomb(m), chicent2k3(m), Nmaudu, jitolala(m), Dani4tech(m), Northmall(m), HughWilliams, VeniJu, TalkYourOwn(m), TheGrandChemist, narttis1, palamo(m), abadiru, Youngugoes, Amosjaj(m), adeabimbola700(m), earthstronaut, freshvine(f), H8ta(m), ibizgirl(f), taleetah(f), Wayne4uall(m), Amaa2019(m), soul2, Dotun1993(m), detyler(m), deji47, Gamesound(m), juniorboy(m), sirjomore(m), Beewhy01(m), Halen(f), obanqua(m), gcue, MillionDollars, carls003, Iamsolslim(m), tochukwuog(m), slimjohn2k5, Lorenzena(f), adexin and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6