|See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by smogup: 9:34pm On Dec 03
Food is almost ready.
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by emeijeh(m): 9:34pm On Dec 03
The code has been activated
I repeat, the code has been activated.
Pictured from left to right : Dominique, Lalasnakelala (the shirtless guy) , Seun
127 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by thorpido(m): 9:37pm On Dec 03
The python just had a big meal.Now the Op is going to make a meal out of it.
2 Likes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by nNEOo(m): 9:38pm On Dec 03
Otobolibosyncracy
Otobolisticlala
1 Like
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by crisycent: 9:48pm On Dec 03
.
8 Likes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by uckennety(m): 10:03pm On Dec 03
Ftc let's go there
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by amunkita(m): 10:34pm On Dec 03
Off to call lalasticlala from mama ukandu beer parlor...
If Adam nd Eve where Nigerians, they would ve eaten the snake instead of eating The apple the snake suggested nd we would not be suffering today..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by delishpot: 10:35pm On Dec 03
emeijeh:
13 Likes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by Gboyeboy(m): 8:28am
hmm
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by BruncleZuma: 10:32am
Lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by rocknation62(m): 10:32am
lala pls do the needful...thnks...
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by Daeylar(f): 10:33am
emeijeh:
Lol
8 Likes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by virus05(m): 10:33am
Thats big
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by LordPOSEIDON: 10:33am
LAALA smoke the thread *Swooosh*
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by TaiKuun(m): 10:33am
Lala. food don done o.
In other news, contact me for your graphics design and printing.
From business cards, album covers to large banners.
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by blaze1916(m): 10:33am
Hmmmm ok
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by opestein: 10:33am
rocknation62:
Gboyeboy:
Zafixer:u see una life
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by virus05(m): 10:34am
Daeylar:
Apple in my eyes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by opestein: 10:34am
TaiKuun:
blaze1916:
LordPOSEIDON:una see una life
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by Bethelchimdi: 10:34am
mmmmm
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by maxiuc(m): 10:34am
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by UbanmeUdie: 10:35am
A handsome young man with a beautiful smile and such a display of crude behavioural pattern as displayed is a curse.
I pray after eating that serpent, he will keep smiling without thoughts of wearing trousers again.
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by LordPOSEIDON: 10:35am
opestein:guy go get life nah!... if u no see, go buy.
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by Fukafuka: 10:36am
3 Likes
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by TaiKuun(m): 10:37am
opestein:guy no dey cast person na
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by duduade(m): 10:37am
I swear Lala is a snake
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by wunmi590(m): 10:38am
This is really huge.
Me looking at Lala right now
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Huge Python That Was Killed In My Neighborhood by opestein: 10:39am
TaiKuun:I no cast u oo
I just dey modify u ni oo
