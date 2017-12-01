₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by barcitymedia: 10:14pm On Dec 03
Nigerians witnessed something different as Former Enyimba Star, Daniel Etor who currently plays for Alnasir Club of OMAN in United Arab Emirates proposed to his girlfriend, Queen Simi Silas on the Pitch November 14, 2016.
The Former Queen of Unity Northern Nigeria, Queen Simi Silas who reigned supreme during her time will be having a white wedding with his lover, Daniel Etor this weekend, December 9th in Abuja.
Queen Simi Silas took to her Instagram to share the amazing stunning Pre-wedding photos of her and her husband to be...
Congratulations to them!
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by barcitymedia: 10:16pm On Dec 03
more photos
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by kingjomezy(m): 10:22pm On Dec 03
I ion no them ooh..
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by barcitymedia: 10:35pm On Dec 03
More photos
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 11:07pm On Dec 03
Congratulations to them !
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by DF9JATV: 12:26am
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Dayoto: 1:48am
Footballer; beauty queen! these two jobs are turnovers of my tongue! I can never marry you if you are one.
This man is below average...I meant that!
Too much of makeups...hummn.
This aunty for fine small for this picture only if she didn't apply all that especially that last picture.
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Donshemzy1234: 2:12am
They are not compatible
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by darfay: 2:37am
Oh my God he is so ugly
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by czarina(f): 4:48am
Lovely couple
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by LadySarah(f): 5:32am
the guy looks like comedian Akpoeoro. wondwr qhats gon happen if theres no money,this guy wont near this girl.
LESSON:guys go an make money first and all other things shall be added unto you.
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Samusu(m): 6:49am
And them fit lie sey this guy na 22yrs old footballer
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by directorXixXICK(m): 7:07am
Football player ke Is it the football we use to watch on TV or the one we play at the backyard??
#truthman
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by teewhizzy4real(m): 7:13am
the groom though, hmmmmm make I no talk sha
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 7:16am
groom looking like akpororo on de 3rd pic
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 7:16am
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Elnino4ladies: 7:17am
Nigga is ugly. see oily face. spit
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by BlueRayDick: 7:27am
If this guy plays in UAE and looks like this only God knows how he looks like playing for Eyimba o. I mean he looks like a combination of akporo + taiye Taiwo before fame.
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by barcitymedia: 7:38am
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by YungDon: 8:03am
I know these type of news about beauty queens that I love seeing... Congrats to them, hope nairalanders are invited to the wedding?
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:36am
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Mac2016(m): 8:37am
For the love of money is the root of all evils
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by sajb(m): 8:37am
In my eyes, He is handsome and she is beautiful....
Love is sweet ooo
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by helphelp: 8:39am
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Aparakay(m): 8:39am
Chai this guy ugly die upon d make up stuff gosh�
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by tizzle(m): 8:40am
their children will come into the world with mixed feelings/appearance...
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Macgreat(m): 8:40am
Congratulations to them.
So, has this girl been faithful ?
Oman?
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by bettercreature(m): 8:40am
Aparakay:Money is involve
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by Shakingdbumbum: 8:41am
Congrats. the wife to be or camera man could have called a make up artist or advice him to apply small powder.
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by wunmi590(m): 8:41am
Donshemzy1234:
|Re: Daniel Etor And Simi Silas' Pre-Wedding Photos by aspirebig: 8:41am
Is he related to "Akpororo" the comedian?
Just asking. ...though.
