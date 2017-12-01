₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by NewsWorthy247(f): 2:30am
Sharing his thought on Instagram, Nigerian man Wale Jana, told fellow men to leave their wives’ money because no woman prayed for a man she will be splitting bills with.
He further disclosed that when a man leaves such, he will further earn his respect in the home.
Here’s what he wrote;
"What Every Man Should Know:
1. Leave your wife’s money alone: No woman prayed for a husband she will be sharing bills with, every woman prays for a rich husband. If you truly want to enjoy your marriage and earn the respect of your wife, leave her money alone. I understand that if both of you are working you can put money together for rent, school fees and all but you must never make it a lifestyle. If you take money from her make sure you give back more than you collected.
Try this: whenever you need money, sow money to your wife and watch what God will do.
2. Practice what you preach: You cannot have a pot belly and tell your wife to be a size 8, you cannot stay at home on sundays and ask her to be a prayer warrior. You cannot expect her to submit and respect you when you are not a provider and working hard to give her the best.
3. Never stop dating your wife: you have to stay hot for your wife, let her be proud to say “that’s my man” one deadly mistake you can make is to think that nobody is trying to seduce your wife because you are married to her. You must give her attention, take her out, spoil her, don’t stop doing the little things that brought you together in the first place. If you treat her bad or make her feel like she’s nothing, she will find attention elsewhere, you must safeguard your wife against yoruba demons, hausa demons and all sorts of demons.
May you receive common sense in Jesus name.
You too can be a social media evangelist kindly share so that others can be blessed as you have been blessed. Thank you for reading.
#JesusDidIt #ThankYouJesus"
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by GloriaNinja(f): 2:57am
HE IS STATING THE FACT THAT THOUGH... A MAN SHOULD BE THE HEAD OF THE HOUSE... NOT THE TAIL.
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by daewoorazer(m): 3:08am
Tell us how many years you've spent in marriage, we shall then know if even you shall abide by those...
Nice points BTW
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by princeade86(m): 5:18am
and that ur wife can't cook for u or do other house core. u will still employ housemaid for her to do all dis. then tell us her usefulness. to just Bleep?
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Pesuzok(m): 5:32am
Why do people think that there is a recipe to a good marriage
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by bamirotola: 5:32am
Nice one Mr wale....
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by amiibaby(f): 5:38am
Very very on point
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by 360command: 5:38am
C as d guy head big pass africa.
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by teamv: 5:39am
some stuffs are on point sha
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Partnerbiz: 5:39am
attn seeker
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by 7footre(m): 5:40am
He wants to score some girls on d gram... this method never goes out of style
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by money121(m): 5:43am
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Olulinks(m): 5:44am
You would soon hear he has been spending his wife money. You just wait for people to dig deep on him.
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Randy100: 5:45am
He is talking nonsense, a wife is a helpmate. If she doesn't give you money what will she use the money she earns to do.
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Africanbest(m): 5:46am
Mr Attention, Mr seeker is here oooo
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Lexusgs430: 5:51am
GloriaNinja:
Head or tail, does not matter..... So long as they choose which part they want to be and are happy......
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by Lexusgs430: 5:53am
Her money is her money, but my money is our money mentality abi?
Kolewerk...........
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by LordIsaac(m): 5:54am
amiibaby:I know there will be no gender equality here. Just negodu!
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by WetinConsignMe: 5:56am
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by harrysterol(m): 6:01am
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by abdeiz(m): 6:01am
He's one of the reasons our girls be having misplaced priorities
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by GogobiriLalas: 6:02am
Thanks for the Manjina advice...mumu
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:03am
When me and Safiaa have agreed to be splitting bills, this is bad news
|Re: "Leave Your Wife’s Money Alone" - Nigerian Man Tells Other Men by kgr8mike: 6:07am
