



He further disclosed that when a man leaves such, he will further earn his respect in the home.



Here’s what he wrote;

"What Every Man Should Know:

1. Leave your wife’s money alone: No woman prayed for a husband she will be sharing bills with, every woman prays for a rich husband. If you truly want to enjoy your marriage and earn the respect of your wife, leave her money alone. I understand that if both of you are working you can put money together for rent, school fees and all but you must never make it a lifestyle. If you take money from her make sure you give back more than you collected.



Try this: whenever you need money, sow money to your wife and watch what God will do.



2. Practice what you preach: You cannot have a pot belly and tell your wife to be a size 8, you cannot stay at home on sundays and ask her to be a prayer warrior. You cannot expect her to submit and respect you when you are not a provider and working hard to give her the best.



3. Never stop dating your wife: you have to stay hot for your wife, let her be proud to say “that’s my man” one deadly mistake you can make is to think that nobody is trying to seduce your wife because you are married to her. You must give her attention, take her out, spoil her, don’t stop doing the little things that brought you together in the first place. If you treat her bad or make her feel like she’s nothing, she will find attention elsewhere, you must safeguard your wife against yoruba demons, hausa demons and all sorts of demons.



