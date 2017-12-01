₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,216 members, 3,949,318 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies (5024 Views)
Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro Dedicate Their Son, Jayden In Church / Ubi Franklin Reacts As Police Release Chinese Man Who Tried To Kill Him / Ubi Franklin Opens Restaurant For Lilian Esoro, His Wife (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by anowrite: 5:22am
Following the match between Manchester United and Arsenal during the weekend which ended 3-1 in favour of Manchester united, thanks to the brilliant performance from the keeper, De Gea.
The game which may have ended in favour of Arsenal, due to huge chances they had but was totally denied by De Gea
With De Gea’s fantastic performance, he was hailed as unarguably the Best Goalie in the World, with folks on Social Media, Nigerians included praising the Man United Goalie.
However a Social media usually, cracked a joke at MMMG Boss, Ubi Frankling.. The user on Twitter said, “David De Gea would have saved Ubi Franklin’s marriage”.
http://www.lodgerill.blogspot.com/2017/12/lmao-see-hilarious-joke-cracked-at-mmmg.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by daewoorazer(m): 5:24am
Ubi right now
That wisdom chap jumbo of a guy should change d wisdom in his name to dindinrin
4 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by PMWSpirit(m): 5:26am
See painment
1 Like
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by jeffizy(m): 5:31am
Ouch!!
Below the belt, this is Savage.
3 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Smellymouth: 5:38am
Savaging of the highest order..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Ugoeze2016: 6:07am
Divorce is a very sensitive process. No one pray to go thru divorce and to joke about it? Not acceptable at all
Let's learn to always respect people's emotions
14 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by duduade(m): 6:09am
This Ubi guy has temper issues
1 Like
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Samusu(m): 6:10am
A very stupid joke. Nigeria youths are never serious when it matters. That's why the politicians keep telling them that they are the leaders of a tomorrow that may never come.
Anuofia
9 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Ghnaija(m): 6:17am
Haha
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Authoreety: 6:33am
E really pain am....
But instead of staying in a relationship that makes ur heart jump often, my dear, press the exit button o...
Maka ndu gi ooo
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Afrok(m): 6:37am
Ubi please take heart
6 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Larrey(f): 6:54am
this is not good now, the fans should not be using his personal life probs to be mocking him, we all have our probs too to solve
5 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by AuroraB(f): 6:56am
Surprised some people on here, found such stupidity funny
No wonder we have mostly educated illiterates
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by BruncleZuma: 6:57am
This is serious I thank God Ubi is not a Nairalander...
2 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by thesicilian: 6:58am
duduade:You call that temper issues? Why are you people so insensitive?
5 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Evablizin(f): 7:08am
This joke is too expensive,the guy is very very stupid.
3 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Realhommie(m): 7:51am
duduade:The joke was a stupid one, insensitive and needless.. Not everything you joke with, common now. Put yourself in his shoes, haba.
4 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Charliiee(m): 7:57am
duduade:you attack a man's family, he responds and you say he has temper issues, really?
3 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Charliiee(m): 8:00am
Realhommie:Ah! didn't you get the memo? Na savage generation we dey, where we now excuse bad manners and unruly behavior to being savage. It's the new cool for these kids.
1 Like
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by sajb(m): 8:44am
welldone sire
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by LordPOSEIDON: 8:45am
I'm telling you now that some Nigerians don't have sense if U dnt know
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Originality007: 8:46am
Ubi don suffer
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by maxiuc(m): 8:46am
And this came from a lady
Karma is watching with interest
1 Like
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Aieboocaar(m): 8:46am
People are just wickedt!!
How would somebody say De Gea is xoo good he even had to save the only goal attempt by Lukaku!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by ThePENGENIUS(m): 8:47am
Lol
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by DoTheNeedful: 8:47am
Chai! People wicked o!
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by policy12: 8:47am
Hmmm that Dagea causes a lot of funny comment during weekend..imagine this.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by Danelo(m): 8:47am
Land grabbers association of Nigeria.
J
N
O
H
And co
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by olatade(m): 8:47am
Some fans no get chill at all
2 Likes
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by obembet(m): 8:48am
Seriously, the message tire me self... Mind ur biz anyway
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by raymytech: 8:48am
He's stupid true true.
Web design @ affordable prices this December.
|Re: "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies by mekstaniac(m): 8:48am
Bet the guy didn't lie. De Gea saves everything. He can even save a PDF file inside a Calculator
3 Likes
P-square And Alaye In Car Accident / Rihanna Shows Her N!pple Piercing As She Goes Out Without A Br A. With Her Broda / See The Faces Of Top Women Paying Young Guys For Sex In The Country – PHOTOS
Viewing this topic: docayo, andiwam7, obutex2(m), drey22(m), owoeyeyem(m), balogz(m), Laryne(m), Profayo, PrinceFromDilli(m), ipromise, meldoman8773(m), GovernorMaxx, sainttwist1(m), MizMyColi(f), victorvezx(m), abeeholmes, Leo2013, chinnasa, chloedogie, onelovenigeria(m), Amebo1(m), ambrosini593(m), akon5002(m), kinziking(m), miremoses(m), fortress100(m), joseboy199(m), vengedre(m), sulgard, bruno419(m), Realkenny, onyibor84, donshaddow(m), topalistic, kolajoo(m), Chidonc(m), hotwax, Masterbiodun, LilSmith55(m), xxx3455, kenchukscole(m), nani212(m), Augiiee(m), arukwe123, benbella, sekeyso, fidoko74, helphelp, Fdot(m), daniska3yaro(m), okeyximo(m), gly2ken, Chuky123, wealthyplace(f), Smhart1(f), jcflex(m), baggy4luv(m), alt3r3g0, Rayd502(m), paparazy06(m), crazybee069(m), hafolerbi(m), goodmanjustice, omolorlarh(f), Tessie01(f), MohMulla, prettyboy5, Georgiedey(m), nnachukz(m), uzo4real(m), mrlaw93(m), Isiri, Jamexjulius(m), enigmaticlion, DatLagboi(m), tshoboy(m), phranq30(m), VocalWalls, dechar(m), Monaco2(m), JamieStPatrick(m), levi2, thiwha(m), harlee(m), damseremie(m), nationalnwa(m), Samtowo(m), enjay1(m), nathaniel007(m), frenzyduchess(f), adetoroamos(m), Pearl343, Middlefinger1, Samsimple(m), urvillagepeoplee(m), Denko2721987(m), iammee(f), seunamode, spillszzzzzzzz, Crex007(m), Piresy, DatsAll1mSayin(m), CrescentMoon(m), Hurlarzan139(m), Popowaa, madamGift(f), temmytopsy1(f), sharpwriter, iscom(m), oluwafemim(m), 1freshdude, Knsley(m), Bolustical, millionboi2, dondemex(m), hitman22(m), skare, gbayi4real(m), mangala14(m), chaerless(m), proudlyND(m), Jay95(m), felony101(m), EDOE900(m), ajilegend(m), Petonis, Queenext, Kennylash11(m), Youngricko, cepha4, oluwalesi(m), jamaljalal(m), Bisywisyo, inno2020, rasque96(m), iambabaG, kaybee3(m), kagari, Vanquay, Kenad, rilwan09, wayne4loan, tola09(m), dedons, YOUNGKAHUNA, HOLYDICK(m), edunwosu(m), Beehshorp(m), seagal2(m), Jayboot(m), sheunsheun(m), aminubako1, francdec4(m), georgeakins, yasolan(m), packaging, Nelsizzy(m), segmatic, 12345baba, hayzedd007, Ikpe1234, dexterautonomy(m), Sukses24, odeexpress(m), bundlez, Petersonlxg(m), Anderson25(m), simeonni, aieromon(m), eboy540(m), kokaneprodigy(m), sseunhayor(m), taxsman(m), Yustob, hexy40, Luvdmx(m), markode777, Ekikor(m), Omisport01, yimikaa, rexx07(m), benson4u(m), Ojim07(m), bountykill, Adminisher, Jigba(f), JimloveTM(m), senatrpaichulo(m), marvin902(m), Rangojack, reedonne, osayande1(m), Kingcesar, kween01, dasphinx1(m), Iceskidd(m), vandops10(m), Aieboocaar(m), breezy119, Sparkies85, uglodoh(f), Frankyboy1(m), densel(m), Ziggyduben(m), Capslock01, lancetweet, famousguy01(m), Alphadoor and 252 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26