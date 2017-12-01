Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "David De Gea Would Have Saved Ubi Franklin’s Marriage” - Fan Says. Ubi Replies (5024 Views)

Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro Dedicate Their Son, Jayden In Church / Ubi Franklin Reacts As Police Release Chinese Man Who Tried To Kill Him / Ubi Franklin Opens Restaurant For Lilian Esoro, His Wife (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The game which may have ended in favour of Arsenal, due to huge chances they had but was totally denied by De Gea



With De Gea’s fantastic performance, he was hailed as unarguably the Best Goalie in the World, with folks on Social Media, Nigerians included praising the Man United Goalie.



However a Social media usually, cracked a joke at MMMG Boss, Ubi Frankling.. The user on Twitter said, “David De Gea would have saved Ubi Franklin’s marriage”.





http://www.lodgerill.blogspot.com/2017/12/lmao-see-hilarious-joke-cracked-at-mmmg.html?m=1 Following the match between Manchester United and Arsenal during the weekend which ended 3-1 in favour of Manchester united, thanks to the brilliant performance from the keeper, De Gea.The game which may have ended in favour of Arsenal, due to huge chances they had but was totally denied by De GeaWith De Gea’s fantastic performance, he was hailed as unarguably the Best Goalie in the World, with folks on Social Media, Nigerians included praising the Man United Goalie.However a Social media usually, cracked a joke at MMMG Boss, Ubi Frankling.. The user on Twitter said, “David De Gea would have saved Ubi Franklin’s marriage”. 1 Like 1 Share





Ubi right now







That wisdom chap jumbo of a guy should change d wisdom in his name to dindinrin 4 Likes

See painment 1 Like

Ouch!!

Below the belt, this is Savage. 3 Likes

Savaging of the highest order.. 5 Likes 1 Share

Divorce is a very sensitive process. No one pray to go thru divorce and to joke about it? Not acceptable at all



Let's learn to always respect people's emotions 14 Likes

This Ubi guy has temper issues 1 Like



Anuofia A very stupid joke. Nigeria youths are never serious when it matters. That's why the politicians keep telling them that they are the leaders of a tomorrow that may never come.Anuofia 9 Likes

Haha

E really pain am....



But instead of staying in a relationship that makes ur heart jump often, my dear, press the exit button o...



Maka ndu gi ooo

Ubi please take heart 6 Likes

this is not good now, the fans should not be using his personal life probs to be mocking him, we all have our probs too to solve 5 Likes



No wonder we have mostly educated illiterates Surprised some people on here, found such stupidity funnyNo wonder we have mostly educated illiterates 2 Likes 2 Shares





This is serious I thank God Ubi is not a Nairalander... This is serious I thank God Ubi is not a Nairalander... 2 Likes

duduade:

This Ubi guy has temper issues You call that temper issues? Why are you people so insensitive? You call that temper issues? Why are you people so insensitive? 5 Likes





This joke is too expensive,the guy is very very stupid. This joke is too expensive,the guy is very very stupid. 3 Likes

duduade:

This Ubi guy has temper issues The joke was a stupid one, insensitive and needless.. Not everything you joke with, common now. Put yourself in his shoes, haba. The joke was a stupid one, insensitive and needless.. Not everything you joke with, common now. Put yourself in his shoes, haba. 4 Likes

duduade:

This Ubi guy has temper issues you attack a man's family, he responds and you say he has temper issues, really? you attack a man's family, he responds and you say he has temper issues, really? 3 Likes

Realhommie:

The joke was a stupid one, insensitive and needless.. Not everything you joke with, common now. Put yourself in his shoes, haba. Ah! didn't you get the memo? Na savage generation we dey, where we now excuse bad manners and unruly behavior to being savage. It's the new cool for these kids. Ah! didn't you get the memo? Na savage generation we dey, where we now excuse bad manners and unruly behavior to being savage. It's the new cool for these kids. 1 Like

welldone sire

I'm telling you now that some Nigerians don't have sense if U dnt know

Ubi don suffer

And this came from a lady



Karma is watching with interest 1 Like

People are just wickedt!!



How would somebody say De Gea is xoo good he even had to save the only goal attempt by Lukaku!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Lol

Chai! People wicked o!

Hmmm that Dagea causes a lot of funny comment during weekend..imagine this. 1 Like 1 Share

Land grabbers association of Nigeria.



J

N

O

H

And co

Some fans no get chill at all 2 Likes

Seriously, the message tire me self... Mind ur biz anyway

He's stupid true true.









Web design @ affordable prices this December.