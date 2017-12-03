₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by levrin: 6:15am
Singer Paul Okoye and his wife Anita, dedicated their twin children, Nathan and Nadia in church today.
Juli's Agwu's wife, Ibiere posted photos from the event, congratulating the couple.
https://www.gistmore.com/paul-okoye-wife-anita-dedicate-twins
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by levrin: 6:17am
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by biacan(f): 6:23am
This is what happens when the creator decides to bless you....... dude is so mature can't you see how he treats the mother of his babies like an angel........ who knows if he won't buy her a Range Rover spot as a Christmas gift for all the daily blessings and surprises she has attracted to him........he is the definition of a celebrity husband and I hope all the guys on these forum can learn from him......... and as for his brother...... hater no one gat you
1 Like
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by MhizzAJ(f): 6:25am
Nice
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by Destined2win: 6:26am
It's official..I'm having twins
1 Like
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by bigtt76(f): 6:33am
SO Paul is the one with dreadlocks Me I'm not understanding again o
levrin:
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by itspzpics(m): 7:01am
thank God
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by GistMoreTV: 7:41am
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by miteolu(m): 8:54am
Cute!
May N2 not go in the way of P2
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by Araoluwa005(m): 8:54am
congratulations
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by chinawapz(m): 8:55am
Please where is Paul
Come for your website design (WhatsApp: 0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by maxiuc(m): 8:56am
That moment when you snapped pictures with a friend but you don't want to post it online
Only for your I too know friend to Post it online and even tag you along
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by dotcomnamename: 8:56am
And so?
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by wildchild02: 8:56am
Congrats to them
Check my signature for football jerseys
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by BruncleZuma: 8:56am
Nah Julius Agwu be that?
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by WmECazares: 8:56am
Firag
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by rabonni(m): 8:56am
Hope them nor go grow, begin fight like their papa and uncle
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by bumheit(m): 8:57am
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by udemzyudex(m): 8:57am
Paul wife too fine.
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by sajb(m): 8:58am
He is a twin and He gave birth to twins.. What a blessing indeed...
Lovely family. .
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by Araoluwa005(m): 8:58am
dotcomnamename:bad belle
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by kambili999(f): 8:58am
Awwwwwwwww congratulations
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by optimismlaz(m): 8:58am
To God be the glory
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by Hahnemann: 8:58am
I ve playing ur solo track Nkenjikeke both in my room, car and office for the past one week, i can't deny u re a good musician but i still prefer Mr P to you.
Rudeboy as his name goes is too Rude and arrogant
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by Josmila(m): 8:59am
No pictures of other family members, mahn! This is rift is deeper than rap
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by udemzyudex(m): 9:00am
Hahnemann:
LOL.. Nobody gives a fvck about what you think
You guys keep saying he is rude, just mere assumption, pls show us a video where he was rude, naija and follow follow, hear them say thing.
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by omooba969: 9:01am
biacan:Ok
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by millionboi2: 9:02am
Paul wants to be different
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by kikaka60: 9:04am
Ok
|Re: Nathan And Nadia Okoye's Church Dedication: Paul & Anita Okoye Dedicate Twins by Macgreat(m): 9:04am
