Singer Paul Okoye and his wife Anita, dedicated their twin children, Nathan and Nadia in church today.



Juli's Agwu's wife, Ibiere posted photos from the event, congratulating the couple.



This is what happens when the creator decides to bless you....... dude is so mature can't you see how he treats the mother of his babies like an angel........ who knows if he won't buy her a Range Rover spot as a Christmas gift for all the daily blessings and surprises she has attracted to him........he is the definition of a celebrity husband and I hope all the guys on these forum can learn from him......... and as for his brother...... hater no one gat you 1 Like

Nice

It's official..I'm having twins 1 Like

Me I'm not understanding again o





Singer Paul Okoye and his wife Anita, dedicated their twin children, Nathan and Nadia in church today.



Juli's Agwu's wife, Ibiere posted photos from the event, congratulating the couple.



Me I'm not understanding again o

thank God

Cute!



May N2 not go in the way of P2

congratulations





That moment when you snapped pictures with a friend but you don't want to post it online



Only for your I too know friend to Post it online and even tag you along

And so?

Congrats to them



Nah Julius Agwu be that?

Firag

Hope them nor go grow, begin fight like their papa and uncle

Congratulations 1 Like

Paul wife too fine.

He is a twin and He gave birth to twins.. What a blessing indeed...

Lovely family. .

dotcomnamename:

And so? bad belle bad belle

Awwwwwwwww congratulations

To God be the glory

I ve playing ur solo track Nkenjikeke both in my room, car and office for the past one week, i can't deny u re a good musician but i still prefer Mr P to you.



Rudeboy as his name goes is too Rude and arrogant

No pictures of other family members, mahn! This is rift is deeper than rap

Hahnemann:

I ve playing ur solo track Nkenjikeke both in my room, car and office for the past one week, i can't deny u re a good musician but i still prefer Mr P to you.



Rudeboy as his name goes is too Rude and arrogant

LOL.. Nobody gives a fvck about what you think



You guys keep saying he is rude, just mere assumption, pls show us a video where he was rude, naija and follow follow, hear them say thing. LOL.. Nobody gives a fvck about what you thinkYou guys keep saying he is rude, just mere assumption, pls show us a video where he was rude, naija and follow follow, hear them say thing.

biacan:

This is what happens when the creator decides to bless you....... dude is so mature can't you see how he treats the mother of his babies like an angel........ who knows if he won't buy her a Range Rover spot as a Christmas gift for all the daily blessings and surprises she has attracted to him........he is the definition of a celebrity husband and I hope all the guys on these forum can learn from him......... and as for his brother...... hater no one gat you Ok Ok

Paul wants to be different