₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,216 members, 3,949,318 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months (918 Views)
Central Bank Pumps $240m Into FX Market Ahead Of Eid-ul-fitr / CBN Injects $280M Into FX Market, Increases Sale To Bdcs / CBN Pumps Fresh $80m To FX Market For School Fees, PTA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by akelicious(m): 6:32am
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected a total of $14.184 billion into the interbank segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market since it started its forays in the market in February this year, figures compiled by Akelicious have shown.
This is just as the naira has been projected to appreciate against the U.S. dollar in the coming days following the anticipated inflow from the $3 billion Eurobond that was recently issued by the government as well as additional $2.5 billion borrowing plan that has been approved by the Senate to support the funding of the budget.
According to weekly FX sales by the central bank between February 21 and November 30, compiled by Akelicious, the CBN sold the greenback to authorised dealers in 60 sessions.
A breakdown of the dollar sales showed that $680 million was pumped into the market in February, $1.542 billion was sold in March, $1.616 billion in April, $2.102 billion in May, and $1.631 billion in June.
Also, while the central bank offered $1.639 billion to banks to sell to their customers in July, in August it sold a total of $1.051 billion.
Additionally, the central bank offered $1.548 billion in September, $1.567 billion in October, and $810 million in November.
The $2.102 billion sold by the central bank in May remained the highest in the nine months under review.
The dollar sales have been targeted at retail invisibles for PTA, BTA, school fees and medical bills, wholesale forwards, SMEs, and Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).
A market analyst said the interventions by the central bank have helped in eliminating the pressure on the forex market, ensured exchange rate stability and eliminated currency speculators.
The naira exchange rate has remained stable in the past few months, exchanging at around N360 to a dollar in almost all the FX market segments.
Besides the push by the CBN, analysts reckon that the influx of forex from Nigerians abroad, especially during the yuletide season, is expected to strengthen the naira as demand for the currency has been largely met by the banks and other dealers in the market.
The President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe praised the CBN’s drive to stabilise the forex market, saying that the measures stemmed rampant cases of forex leakages and illicit money transfer from the country.
He also assured the central bank of continuous support by his association.
Also, CBN spokesman, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, expressed optimism that the naira would firm up against other currencies in the weeks ahead considering the $3 billion inflow expected from the recent purchase of Eurobonds and the $2.5 billion borrowing approved by the Senate to support the funding of the budget.
According to him, the Bank’s resolve to ensure adequate supply of forex to genuine customers through authorised dealers was sure to guarantee liquidity and boost confidence in the market by checking the activities of speculators.
The aggressive interventions, notwithstanding, Nigeria’s external reserves increased by $5.488 billion to $34.816 billion as of November 29, compared to the $29.328 billion when the new forex policy was unveiled in February.
CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele recently projected that the external reserves would hit $40 billion before the end of 2018.
He also pointed out that the dogged implementation of the FX restriction on certain items had led to a 65 per cent drop in the country’s monthly import bill, from an average of $5.5 billion to $1.9 billion in the first half of 2017.
The governor expressed optimism that with the aggressive development finance interventions by the CBN, the nation’s import bill would reduce further.
This, according to him, would further strengthen the nation’s currency.
While stating that over the last 12 months Nigeria’s FX reserves had grown by over $11 billion, from about $23 billion in October 2016 to its present value, Emefiele said: “if we remain resolute with our efforts, policies and actions, we can attain FX reserves position of about US$40 billion by end 2018.”
He also expects a return to very low double digit or high single digit inflation levels next year but warned policymakers in the country not to become complacent or over-conﬁdent, stressing the need for all to continue to work to improve and sustain the pace of recovery.
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/12/cbn-injects-142bn-into-fx-market-in9.html
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by Keneking: 6:34am
1$ : 1 NGN or nothing
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by python1: 6:36am
Very good, that is accountability. This is the only administration that announces this injection, previous ones go just keep quiet and assume three times of same amount.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:12am
BDC Mallams don hammer .... Gofment of the North
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by 989900: 7:17am
Thanks to Brent.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by amjoseph19: 7:18am
clueless government.
For how long will you people keep injecting. Bring out policies, good policies and watch the economy grow on her own.
4 Likes
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by jericco1(m): 7:21am
despite the money. the exchange rate is still above 350 to the dollar
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by proeast(m): 7:27am
Rubbish, they keep pumping raw dollars into the system instead of putting in place an enabling environment that will grow the economy. Is this nonsense sustainable?
4 Likes
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by babytoun: 7:35am
This model is not sustainable , when the bubble bursts dollar might hit 700.
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by 9jakohai(m): 7:44am
proeast:
What do you exactly mean by 'enabling environment'? Is it not the same dollars they will use?
Besides...to fix power, we need $300 billion ...which is ten times our forex reserve.
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by blaise00700: 7:45am
The Fx market is on ICU, how long will this artificial strategy last?
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by 9jakohai(m): 7:47am
babytoun:
Yeah....it is either oil goes up to $120 per barrel, or we take the hard steps to become an industrial society, exporting industrial products.
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by Ghnaija(m): 7:55am
Naira and dollar dey do jangi lover epo moto
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by kitaatita: 8:07am
Unnecessary subsidy to satisfy corrupt politicians, their friends and indolent citizenry.
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by SalamRushdie: 8:25am
I said it that the current value of the Naira is false and is being sustained by shallow injections..Just imagine 14 billion dollars have been spent to give the Naira the false value of 350 to a dollar just for deceit..even after spending so musmch our currency is at par with the Zimbabweean dollars ....The true value of the naira is actually 1100 to a dollar which makes it the worst performing curerency in the world thanks to super bad leadership
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by magoo10(m): 8:39am
#14.2billion with little gain on the side of the "Naira" with smaller economies currency having a edge over the naira,despite the dullards promise of making $1dollar equal #1naira .what an irony
Buhari and his artificial financial,economic team have failed woefully .
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by EngrXrix(m): 8:47am
14bn $ in nine months and the dollar is Still above 300naira to 1$ on the markets. Who are they deceiving?
|Re: CBN Injects $14.2bn Into FX Market In9 Months by valentineuwakwe(m): 8:48am
this money for our naira is about trillions ooo.come to think of it, despite this huge funds being reported to have been injected, dollar rate is still at N360....well Christmas is around the corner, let watch and see what will happen. ....it's either it falls to N350 or go up to N400
(0) (Reply)
Ecobank Missing On Pricelist. / How Can Someone Make Good Money In Adsense? / I Need A Buyer For Crude Oil Buyer And Ago (diesel).
Viewing this topic: itisco(m), lokotamak, Sondon(m), princeakinola1(m), BabaAlabi, Prudent5217 and 5 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15