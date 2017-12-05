₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,801 members, 3,951,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 08:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts (1242 Views)
Top 10 Issues Affecting Nigeria Real Estate Industry / How To Make It Big In Real Estate Industry..... / Why Are Women Taken Over The Real Estate Industry In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by PropertiesNaija: 7:11am On Dec 04
Property developers as well as estate surveyors and valuers have said the real estate industry is still in recession despite the rebound in the economy. Some of them , who spoke with our correspondent, said many houses were still vacant and there was still high rate of default on rent payment by tenants .
According to experts in the industry , the real estate market is often the worst hit in times of recession and also takes a longer time to pick up unlike other sectors. The National General Secretary, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Mr . Akintoye Adeoye, said investors , especially those in the residential sub -sector, had yet to feel the impact of a rebound in the economy.
He noted that despite several innovative options that had been made available to buyers, developers were still unable to sell off or lease properties . Adeoye stated, “ As developers , we haven’ t felt any change in the economy . It is still the same as it was about one year ago when the recession was biting hard. Many houses are still vacant despite the fact that developers are becoming very innovative with offers to investors .
“ We have come up with offers some of which allow subscribers to pay between 20 and 30 per cent deposit, move into the houses and spread the balance over four to six -year period. But despite this very generous offer , many subscribers are not forthcoming, because they are unable to come up with the deposits even on houses as cheap as N 9 m. So, in the real estate industry , we are still in a recession. ”
According to Adeoye , the rental market is also not faring better as many landlords and tenants are in court over default on rent obligations . “ It has been a tenant’ s market for some time now, but even that has not helped . As a lawyer , I can tell you that rent -related court cases are on the increase; tenants are defaulting and taking their landlords to court and vice versa, ” he said.
He added that the top end and luxury markets in Lekki , Victoria Island and Ikoyi in Lagos, and some parts of Abuja, were the most affected. The Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Nelson Thorpe Alonge, a firm of chartered surveyors and estate surveyors and valuers, Mr . Victor Alonge, said it would take at least six months to one year post -recession for the real estate industry to pick up.
He explained, “ As far as we are concerned in the industry , there has not been much change. In a recession, real estate is always badly hit; it is a cyclical challenge that real estate faces. And the key thing is that because real estate backs the economy , even when the economy is out of recession, it takes a while for that to be translated to the industry.
“ Things have not changed as long as real estate is concerned ; capacity is still low, uptake is still very low; we have very high vacancy rate and even where there are tenants , the rate of default is very high and landlords have had to take the heat. “ It will take a minimum of six months before the exit from recession reflects on the industry , because then , the economy will allow for planning , which will feed into other sectors. Evidence from places with robust data show that it will take about six months before we begin to see the effects ; but the full effect will take over a year. ”
Alonge said the recession had adversely affected practitioners as the traffic had been low and supply into the market constrained . “ No one wants to start a project that won’ t be taken up. Prices have also nosedived and because of the challenges of having to spend more time and resources selling one property , our income has been affected and it has been challenging for estate surveyors and valuers and others too , ” he added .
According to another estate surveyor and valuer, Mr . Akin Olawore , the recession within the real estate sector is brought about by high vacancy rates as the housing stock is excess of demand , while rents are being negotiated downwards due to low purchasing power, with high rent default rate. “ Tenants seem to have an upper hand at this time as landlords are usually caught in between increasing rent or retaining existing tenants in order to avoid vacancy, ” he added .
The Principal Partner , Kola Akomolede and Co . , a firm of estate surveyors and valuers, Chief Kola Akomolede , said it might take up to the third or fourth quarter of 2018 for investment in the real estate industry to return to normal, adding that this was also subject to a continued improvement in the economy. He added , “ Investment in real estate takes time to respond to economic issues. Like economists will say , demand and supply are inelastic. So, it will take time for the market to react to the economy’ s exit from recession .
“ For instance , if there is a shortage in supply, it takes time to improve on it and if there is a shortage of demand too , it takes time for it to improve . As far as the market is concerned , we are still in recession; tenants still owe rent. ”Akomolede, however, advised that this was the best time to invest in real estate as well as construction activities.
“ Whoever has the capacity to build should go ahead with construction because when the market begins to boom again , they will look back and realise they made the right decision. Same goes for those who can afford it and wish to buy houses ; there is no better time than now to do that, ” he added .
Olawore said a time of recession meant there would most likely be reduced head -on competition in the space as some investors would prefer to back out and wait for the economy to pick up, adding that this was the best time for smart investors to come in.
“ A time of recession is where the bravery and strategy of real estate investors are called upon , ” he noted .
Source:
http://punchng.com/real-estate-industry-still-in-recession-experts/
www.naijapropertiesonline.com
1 Like
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by PropertiesNaija: 6:45am
lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by money121(m): 6:58am
Ok
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by 9jatatafo(m): 7:27am
I thought it is the best investment
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by crackerspub: 7:27am
Baron Rothschild, an 18th century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, is credited with saying that: "The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets." He should know. Rothschild made a fortune buying in the panic that followed the Battle of Waterloo against
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by kingandamy4life: 7:27am
really
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by purem(m): 7:28am
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by NairalandCS(m): 7:28am
Some part in recession, some other part isn't.
What a country.
2 Likes
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by Keneking: 7:28am
APC government
1 Like
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by stuffs4me(m): 7:28am
I thought Buhari and lair Muhammad said Nigeria is out of recession..
Another APC lie busted.
3 Likes
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by maxiuc(m): 7:29am
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by TRADELYN: 7:30am
The whole economy is still in recession...
Forget the lies from the APC.
The Most Trusted CENTRE For Your RESEARCH PROJECTS, BUSINESS PLANS, ETC. +234(0)812 468 1999. "tradelyn@gmail.com"
1 Like
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by INTEGRITYA1(m): 7:31am
One of the reasons investors will be better off to buy now to benefit from value appreciation rather than paying higher price later.
"Buy real estate and wait rather than waiting to buy". The best investment decision
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by Ibyno(m): 7:31am
supported.
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by AnodaIT(m): 7:32am
Una recession go long
When PDP was sharing money anyhow, una carry prices of land and rent to the ceiling not knowing that the money was not from the productive sector rather it was just temporary awoof.
Reality has set in, una still dey expect person to pay 2m a year for rent
2 Likes
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by dhebz2pon(m): 7:36am
the economy Is not helping the industry at all, I pray it boom back
1 Like
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by babdap: 7:37am
kidnapping of some residents in estate has forced many to relocate to some other arras
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by SalamRushdie: 7:40am
I laugh when they say Nigerian economy has rebounded , *in lassisi's voice * " are you mad, are you stupid?
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by donlucabrazi(m): 7:42am
Anyone who wants to confirm if Nigeria is out of recession should go to the open markets and have a first hand and informed opinion
The issue of recession has been politicised by APC and the Federal Government. They mounted pressure on the Statistician General of the Federation (SGF), Dr. Yemi Kale, who hurriedly proclaimed that we were out of recession. Shortly after, he was re appointed to a fresh term of office, even when he was a PDP appointee
From the foregoing, any discerning Nigerian can easily read between the lines....
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by Shakingdbumbum: 7:43am
They should bring down the rent. besides, developers that you people are badmouthing every time are returning back home. Don't just tell me your people can't afford such luxury.
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by AngelicBeing: 7:44am
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by Viktoreze(m): 7:52am
Real estate is an imperishable asset, ever increasing in value. It is the most solid security that human ingenuity has devised. It is the basis of all security and about the only indestructible security.”
-Russell Sage
ESTATE NAME: STAR CITY GARDENS
PRICE: 550,000(PROMO PRICE 500,000)
LOCATION: 4MINS AFTER LACAMPAGNE TROPICANA
TITLE: REGISTERED SURVEY AND EXCISION
ALLOCATION: INSTANT
HOTTEST SELLING ESTATE AT THE MOMENT ESTATE ... STAR GARDEN CITY, Ibeju Lekki is the hottest selling estate at the moment & you may want to know why?Its just a 10km drive from the Lekki Free Trade Zone & Dangote Refinery Location, this estate is poised to enjoy the benefits of being in the center of economic hub.
It is situated on a very accessible tarred road less than 4 minutes from La Campagne Tropicana beach resort, with access to the Power grid right in front of it. It possesses a DRY and FLAT/ LEVEL topography
Facilities to be provided/ already ongoing include perimeter fencing, drainage, estate road network and even green areas.
It has a registered survey, approved estate layout and government EXCISION in process
And best of all there is currently a PROMO PRICE on the estate going for N500,000 which is the best discounted investment offer you will get at the end of this year that you cannot afford to miss.
Buy at N500,000 now and save yourself the regrets when the limited promo is ended.
Call Mr Victor Eze on 08158961762 or 08092724970 for further enquiries and inspection.
NB: OFFER IS AVAILABLE ON ONLY 20 PLOTS
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by wildchild02: 7:54am
Nigeria is a whole lols
Customized Jersey promo, check my signature..Dont miss it
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by chilet4cici(m): 7:59am
I don't know how to say this because of shame, please nairlanders i need help with my rent as am typing now my land lady has given me till Saturday or throw me out i have been able to get who will buy my phone for 20k all i need is just about 15k please anyone that can help me with anything no amount is little. God will bless you.
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by handsomeyinka(m): 8:03am
No Wonder all the landlord in my area are now practicing Boxing,Now that the economy is not smiling they will be able to fight their tenants.
Chai...
I pity daddy iyabo,,Iya Ayo,,baba sunbo,,baba Kemi,,,uche,,,Chinedu,,, and all my co tenants..
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by Lazyreporta(m): 8:10am
*THINK WISELY & SPEND WISELY*
IPhone S is 800k
A plot of Land in Elebu GRA, Ibadan is 700k
After 1 year iPhone S will be 250k
A plot of Land in *Christal Villa-Kentops* Elebu GRA will appreciate to
2 Million or more in no time.
A car purchased 2years ago will also depreciate in value
A landed property of a year will appreciate faster than expected.
*Be smart in your investment scheme*
Don't Impress......to regret
For enquiries on good offers and promo's on our estate in ibadan Christal Villa-Kentops is Elebu GRA, pls call/whatsapp: 07030407370
*Christal Homes*
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by Stalwert: 8:13am
SalamRushdie:
Broa if suffer dey sweet you abeg Libya dey make you go suffer ... rebounding does not means immediate change. Things are gradually getting their rhythm back
|Re: Real Estate Industry Still In Recession - Experts by PropertiesNaija: 8:15am
ROXBURY HOMES BRINGS TO YOU THE BEST OF LUXURIOUS LIVING WITHIN AFFORDABILITY..
Brand New four (4) bedroom Terraces are up for sale. COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH MODERN GADGETS, and CARPORTS WITH AMPLE PARKING SPACE.
FACILITIES: One Year Membership of Dream World Fun City, Swimming Pool, Event Centre, Gym Centre, Round The Clock Security.
LOCATION: 2nd Toll gate, Orchid Hotel road by Eleganza, Lekki-Lagos.
TITLE: Governor's Consent
PRICE: #45M
FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS AVAILABLE
Call/WhatsApp: 08075256644;
(0) (Reply)
Urgent Request: 3 Bedroom Flat At Ocean Parade Towers Banana Island Ikoyi / Introducing A Construction Company / Owerri House Calling!
Viewing this topic: G007(m), Fairsoul, rbjimoh, femart(m), damipaul(m), lorkiy, HVACSpecialist, Hove, TRADELYN, loneatar, osewanu(m), Eddisboi, PropertiesNaija, kalishay, Dbboy(m), Cachez(m), Emusan(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29