'TarabaAttack



GRAPHIC IMAGES VIEWER'S DISCRETION IS ADVICED.



Babaric!

See what some herdsmen deed to this humble man in his farm Pilling maize. This incident happen in Ibi LGA of Taraba State on 1st December, 2017. Though some arrest were made, investigation is continuing. He is by name Musa Tijani, member of ECWA church Ibi and a security man with Union Bank Ibi. He was buried 2/12/2017'



With all the killings,not one of this herdsmen have been caught... 2 Likes







I soree soree ooooo

I soree 4 Nigeriaaa,

I soree soree oooooo

Egbami oooo



Nigeria Jagajaga,

Everything scata scata,

poor man dey sufa sufa,

Gboza gboza,

Gunshots ina d air!







This is painful and merciless.



My deepest condolences goes to his family and loved ones.



Act of terrorism. 2 Likes









Allah forgive them for them don't know what they're doing

Make I go enter my village first. All those stupid herdsmen and their cattle go hear am. I will butcher them first before distributing the meat of their cows for my village people for xmas. Buhari and his kinsmen are fools. 14 Likes

Buhari is a failure and a disgrace to this Nation.. If it were the westerners he would initiate python dance claiming lives of innocent people..





Farmers stop waiting for the government defend yourselves, kill them be4 they finish u off afterall in the constitution there is room for self defence 33 Likes 1 Share

Diiet:

Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists, they're peace loving people. You can ask the Army and police how Fulani herdsmen killed them last week to confirm how PISSFUL they're. It is only IPOBS that are terrorists. Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists, they're peace loving people. You can ask the Army and police how Fulani herdsmen killed them last week to confirm how PISSFUL they're. It is only IPOBS that are terrorists. 43 Likes 1 Share

Operation depopulate the North... 1 Like

Allah forgive them for them don't know what they're doing



Lol, this one is calling on their sender to forgive them.





No christmas and new year celebrations for the injured

Even a rat that eats someone's credentials cnt be butchered this way... effing Graphic man 3 Likes



What sort of wickedness is this!

The hate is too much. What's happening .What sort of wickedness is this!The hate is too much. 2 Likes

Well what else is new?

The presidency is yet to conderm the act and make sure measures are put in place to make it doesn't repeat anymore



That's why all buhari supporters must be quarantine because their level of zombie infection is so deadly



They are not classified as humans anymore 5 Likes

Bleep buhari .........



Don't expect any action from the side of the government,in a situation whereby the president of Nigeria is the president of killer herdsmen association ..

Na God go punish tinunu and all their APC members,may they rot in the hottest part of hell ... 2 Likes

the problem is ipob if you ask an afonja... God punish these barbarians that patrol the land of Nigeria. 5 Likes

This is my quarrel with this government.When it concerns Fulanis killing people,they keep mute.Anough armour for PDP to campaign with.

am sure our president, is not seeing this yet... Fulani killing people, and the president is doing nothing..

Chai! 3 Likes

Jeez

My eyes have seen it all...

Please Angel Gabriel, if the trumpet is not ready just blow whistle! 1 Like

It shall never be well with anybody on Nairaland who thinks Buhari is a worthy president despite his silence on issues like this.

This news alone is enough to reset the brain of the most idiotic political zombie.



Alas, if after or during these Fulani terrorists menace someone rears his ugly cursed head to openly or even secretly declare support for Buhari, the blood of these victims will forever haunt that bastàrd, Fulani herdsmen will visit that person.

And we will read about it here.

Useless country, bloodsucking president. 13 Likes 1 Share

Well, your Allah should forgive them for killing only one 'infidel' this time instead of killing dozens. you really need common sense you really need common sense

Gruesome!