Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by zoba88: 7:56am
As shared by Zenald Care Foundation....
'TarabaAttack
GRAPHIC IMAGES VIEWER'S DISCRETION IS ADVICED.
Babaric!
See what some herdsmen deed to this humble man in his farm Pilling maize. This incident happen in Ibi LGA of Taraba State on 1st December, 2017. Though some arrest were made, investigation is continuing. He is by name Musa Tijani, member of ECWA church Ibi and a security man with Union Bank Ibi. He was buried 2/12/2017'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-attack-man-in-his.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by zoba88: 7:57am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Jochabed(f): 8:01am
With all the killings,not one of this herdsmen have been caught...
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by UbanmeUdie: 8:03am
I soree soree ooooo
I soree 4 Nigeriaaa,
I soree soree oooooo
Egbami oooo
Nigeria Jagajaga,
Everything scata scata,
poor man dey sufa sufa,
Gboza gboza,
Gunshots ina d air!
This is painful and merciless.
My deepest condolences goes to his family and loved ones.
RIP
10 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Diiet: 8:05am
Act of terrorism.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Tension532(m): 8:05am
Allah forgive them for them don't know what they're doing
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by darkenkach(m): 8:09am
Make I go enter my village first. All those stupid herdsmen and their cattle go hear am. I will butcher them first before distributing the meat of their cows for my village people for xmas. Buhari and his kinsmen are fools.
14 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Yeligray(m): 8:37am
Buhari is a failure and a disgrace to this Nation.. If it were the westerners he would initiate python dance claiming lives of innocent people..
Farmers stop waiting for the government defend yourselves, kill them be4 they finish u off afterall in the constitution there is room for self defence
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by PointZerom: 8:45am
Diiet:
Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists, they're peace loving people. You can ask the Army and police how Fulani herdsmen killed them last week to confirm how PISSFUL they're. It is only IPOBS that are terrorists.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by princechurchill(m): 8:46am
Operation depopulate the North...
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by PointZerom: 8:53am
Tension532:
Lol, this one is calling on their sender to forgive them.
Well, your Allah should forgive them for killing only one 'infidel' this time instead of killing dozens.
19 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by teknomiles11: 10:11am
This is sad
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Keneking: 10:11am
No christmas and new year celebrations for the injured
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by LordPOSEIDON: 10:11am
Even a rat that eats someone's credentials cnt be butchered this way... effing Graphic man
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by tobdee: 10:12am
What's happening .
What sort of wickedness is this!
The hate is too much.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by BruncleZuma: 10:12am
Well what else is new?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by maxiuc(m): 10:12am
The presidency is yet to conderm the act and make sure measures are put in place to make it doesn't repeat anymore
That's why all buhari supporters must be quarantine because their level of zombie infection is so deadly
They are not classified as humans anymore
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Sparkies85(m): 10:13am
Bleep buhari .........
Don't expect any action from the side of the government,in a situation whereby the president of Nigeria is the president of killer herdsmen association ..
Na God go punish tinunu and all their APC members,may they rot in the hottest part of hell ...
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by sorry1(m): 10:13am
the problem is ipob if you ask an afonja... God punish these barbarians that patrol the land of Nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by aguiyi2: 10:14am
This is my quarrel with this government.When it concerns Fulanis killing people,they keep mute.Anough armour for PDP to campaign with.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by shogotermies(m): 10:14am
am sure our president, is not seeing this yet... Fulani killing people, and the president is doing nothing..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by shogotermies(m): 10:14am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by sdindan: 10:14am
Chai!
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by shinarlaura(f): 10:14am
Jeez
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Titto93(m): 10:14am
My eyes have seen it all...
Please Angel Gabriel, if the trumpet is not ready just blow whistle!
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Lordave: 10:15am
It shall never be well with anybody on Nairaland who thinks Buhari is a worthy president despite his silence on issues like this.
This news alone is enough to reset the brain of the most idiotic political zombie.
Alas, if after or during these Fulani terrorists menace someone rears his ugly cursed head to openly or even secretly declare support for Buhari, the blood of these victims will forever haunt that bastàrd, Fulani herdsmen will visit that person.
And we will read about it here.
Useless country, bloodsucking president.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by TaiKuun(m): 10:15am
PointZerom:you really need common sense
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Houseofglam7(f): 10:15am
Gruesome!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Impenia: 10:15am
These herdsmen killings might just be this administration's undoing, just like Boko Haram undid GEJ in 2015.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Man In His Farm In Taraba, Butcher & Kill Him (Graphic) by Adaomalight(f): 10:15am
