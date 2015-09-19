Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘Adeosun Suspended Gwarzo For Not Stopping Oando Forensic Audit’ - DailyTrust (5984 Views)

Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun unearthed a previous petition against Mounir Gwarzo and suspended him as Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] because he demanded to be served in writing with her order to stop SEC’s forensic audit of Oando Plc, Daily Trust learnt from informed sources and official documents in Abuja yesterday. Adeosun, who said she was giving the order in her capacity as the Board of SEC, implied that it was President Muhammadu Buhari who wanted the Oando inquiry stopped because she said the president did not give her orders in writing. When Gwarzo insisted on a written order, the Finance Minister said he too had a petition written against him and that she would suspend him in order to allow for a full investigation.



The straw that broke the camel’s back was a November 27, 2017 letter that SEC’s Head of Legal Department wrote to Oando’s Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Adewale Tinubu, cousin of APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. SEC informed Tinubu that it had appointed five firms including Akintola Williams Deloitte, United Securities, Nasiru Muhammad and Co, SPA Ajibade and TJADAF Consulting and Associates to undertake a forensic audit into the oil firm’s affairs. The audit, among others, is to determine Oando’s financial health, determine if there was insider trading in the company’s stock in 2013-15, determining the accuracy of its shareholding records and review its assets disposals and the purchasing parties, among others.



According to the documents that Daily Trust obtained, trouble for Oando began when SEC received petitions from Ansbury Investments and Dahiru Barau Mangal alleging going concern of Oando, insider dealings, acquisitions of subsidiaries without SEC approval, misstatements in the company’s audited financial statements, declaration of dividends from unrealised profits, violation of SEC rules on remittance of dividends to registrars, related party transactions and discrepancies in Oando’s shareholding structure, among others. After its initial findings, SEC ordered a forensic audit and ordered the Nigeria Stock Exchange to suspend trading in Oando’s shares. The oil firm went to court on October 24 to try to stop both the forensic audit and suspension of trading in its shares but a Lagos Federal High Court judge threw out the case on November 23.



A day later, on November 24, according to the documents, top Finance Ministry officials led by the permanent secretary met with the SEC DG and approved that the forensic audit of Oando should go ahead. Three days later however, on November 27, Minister of Finance Adeosun summoned Gwarzo to her office and ordered him to discontinue the forensic audit of Oando. Instead, she said SEC should impose a penalty on Oando. Mounir Gwarzo demanded that the Board order be given to him in writing. He also wrote a memo to the minister the next day, November 28 highlighting the dangers of discontinuing the probe of Oando, which he said would render SEC impotent in dealing with all transgressions in the securities sector. It was at this point that Adeosun resurrected a petition and suspended Gwarzo from office pending a probe of the allegations against him.



Daily Trust also examined several documents to do with the allegations against Gwarzo. Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry Mahmoud Isa Dutse had on November 3, 2017 served Gwarzo with a query regarding the allegations. They include that SEC paid him N104m severance package at the end of his tenure as SEC executive commissioner even though he remained in SEC’s service as director general; that he is a director in Medusa Ltd despite being a public officer and that he awarded contracts to the same firm as DG of SEC. The petition also alleged that Gwarzo recruited staff without following proper procedure and that he received kickbacks from contractors.



In his reply dated November 5, Gwarzo said he quit his directorship of the family firm Medusa in 2013 when he went to SEC, that Medusa never got any contract from SEC during his tenure, that he followed all due process in recruiting staff and that he never collected kickbacks from contractors. Gwarzo however admitted that he collected the severance pay for his earlier service as Executive Commissioner, Operations based on a SEC Board decision of July 2002. A committee made up of SEC’s heads of legal, human resources, finance and procurement had last March determined that Gwarzo was entitled to the severance pay based on the wording of the Board decision of July 2002. SEC’s Executive Commissioner Corporate Services and Executive Commissioner Legal and Enforcement made the same interpretation in 2015 before Gwarzo was paid. They however recommended that in future the Board should amend the resolution so that only officers that exit SEC completely should be paid. They said the Board did not envisage a situation whereby an Executive Commissioner could become the director general.



An informed source told Daily Trust yesterday that it remains to be seen if the Acting Director General of SEC, to whom Gwarzo handed over the commission’s affairs last week, would now stop the forensic audit of Oando Plc and instead impose a penalty as Mrs. Adeosun is demanding, allegedly at the behest of the President. The source, who is a capital market insider, said this promises to be one of the biggest scandals in Nigeria because it would render a powerful regulator toothless. He said SEC had previously probed and punished many quoted companies for similar infractions and that if Oando gets away with a slap on the wrist, SEC would have no moral authority to deal with similar infractions in the future.



Adviser, Media, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde the minister said Mr Gwarzo was suspended for flagrantly violating the Public Service Rules and to allow for unhindered investigation of some allegations made against him by an Administrative Panel of Inquiry.



“The Administrative Panel of Inquiry was set up by the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to look into the allegations of payment of severance package of over N104 million to himself and award of contracts to companies he is related to, which results on conflict of interest.”



He said Minister has never interfered in the operations of the agencies under the Ministry of Finance.

https://dailytrust.com.ng/scandal-adeosun-suspended-gwarzo-for-not-stopping-oando-forensic-audit.html

Some comments above is proof dat many ppl on Nairaland dont understand jack but still rush to comment.. Buhari is shielding his Paddy from being indicted by d report but yet he is fighting corruption abi? 50 Likes 5 Shares

U do know U didn't understand anything at all in d post ryt? She's actually trying to stop d audit report of Oando at d behest of d Presidency and wants a fine imposed instead. D whole written order nonsense is jus a really dumb excuse. In plain simple English dat U and Ur fellow morons will understand, Adeosun is trying to stop d audit of Oando becos Tinubu is involved

Any attemtpt to stop the audit of Oando is nothing but fraud to protect the fraudulent leadership of Oando that has used that fraudulently set up company to defraud banks and Nigerians of over 400 billion naira just like that ..so I guess Buhari is stopping the audit as a prerequisite for Tinubus support in the coming elections

Amosun recommended Adeosun, NOT Tinubu. Get your facts right.

Do you even read the article at all?

Thats why Nigeria is and continue to be the most corrupt nation in the world,this is the so called APC government of intergrity....funny enough,the south-west media wont carry this news because a cousin to there demi-god Tinubu is involved.

I salute thee Nigeria,the biggest joke in the world!

These are real owners of Oando oil and Gas forget their media lies and propaganda



Major shareholders move to sack Oando’s board, management



Major shareholders of Oando Plc, a major oil and gas company in Nigeria, are making moves to oust the company’s board as well as the management led by Mr Wale Tinubu.



The major shareholders, Ansbury Investment Incorporated and Alhaji Dairu Manga, made their intention known in separate petitions to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



Oando, in a statement issued last week, confirmed the petitions and said the SEC was already investigating the matter.



Both Ansbury and Manga allege gross abuse of corporate governance and financial mismanagement, their reasons for calling for the removal of the management team and sack of all board members.



Mangu, who is said to own about 17.9 per cent share of the company, expressed his displeasure about the management of the company, especially the handling of the ConocoPhillips transaction.



Ansbury, on the other hand, had raised serious concerns about the capacity of the management team to effectively run the company.



Ansbury claimed ownership of 61.9 per cent of the British Virgin Island-based company, Ocean and Oil Development Partners Ltd (OODP BVI) while the remaining 38.10 per cent is owned by Withmore. The two companies control 99.99 per cent of Ocean and Oil Development Partners Nigeria Ltd (OODP Nigeria). OODP Nigeria controls 55.96 per cent of Oando Plc. So, indirectly Ansbury Investment Incorporated owns 55.96 per cent of Oando jointly with Withmore Nigeria.



According to Ansbury in its petition, “Strong uncertainty regarding the going concern of the group (Oando) had already arisen in 2015 and strengthened in 2016 as pointed out by the auditors in their report.”



Ansbury added that “In the previous financial statement, the management had proceeded to liquidate part of the assets of the company and many are going to be liquidated, and in particular, under the notes to the account, management intends to sell its participation in OER (the last asset attributable to the company) in the name of restructuring or reestablishing the group’s going concern.”



Ansbury then called on SEC “to urgently look into all the issues and prevail on the board of Oando to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in order to change the current management and board of the company.”



It also asked the regulatory body to allow Ansbury, in its capacity as an indirect majority shareholder of the company to intervene in the management of the company through its team and consultants, alleging that it had been sidelined on the board and in the management through the deliberate frustration of efforts to constitute a board for OODP Nigeria, the vehicle that could earn it its place on the board of Oando.



SEC acknowledged the petition and commenced investigations into the allegations.



But while investigation was ongoing, Ansbury sent another letter to SEC penultimate week asking it to postpone Oando’s Annual General Meeting slated for September 11 in Uyo pending the resolution of the company’s shareholding matter.



Ansbury claimed in the letter that it “holds 61.90 per cent of the shareholding in OODP BVI, which in turn holds 99.99 per cent of the shares in OODP Nigeria, which in turn holds approximately 56 per cent of Oando shares. Notwithstanding this, Ansbury has no visibility of, or input in the management of Oando, or in fact OODP Nigeria.”



The company expressed concern that Withmore “will improperly vote OODP Nigeria’s Oando shares without Ansbury’s input.”



Following this letter, SEC set up an 11-man committee to look into the claims of Ansbury.



The committee was chaired by Mr Charles Udorah, a private legal practitioner and a former Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement of SEC.



Nigerian Tribune gathered that after listening to all the parties on August 30, 2017, the committee noted that it might be difficult to postpone the AGM because of the nearness of the date. It added that minority shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at meetings and based on the statutory provision on quorum of meetings of AGM, the minority shareholders can successfully form a quorum and hold a valid meeting without the majority shareholders.



It also stated that Ansbury’s request to postpone the meeting would constitute SEC into a court of law, thus asking the company to seek redress in a court of law, adding that suspending the AGM is not likely to resolve or aid the resolution of the issues raised in the resolution.



The committee, however, assured Ansbury that SEC was working on its petition “and will continue to investigate the issues raised by Ansbury to a logical conclusion.”



In a statement issued by Oando, the oil company acknowledged that “two petitions were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging gross abuse of corporate governance and financial mismanagement. The SEC has since commenced an enquiry in response to the petitions.”



Oando added that the petitions had “no merit as the issues raised have received board, shareholder and, where required, SEC approval. Other matters highlighted by the petitioners could have been directed to the company and would have received the necessary clarification.”



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/major-shareholders-move-sack-oandos-board-management/

What facts are you saying!!



A friend of mine is an aid Bola Tinubu!



What facts are you saying!!

A friend of mine is an aid Bola Tinubu!

Tinubu recommended Babatunde Folwer and Adeosun





I said it that Adeosun would not survive this onslaught...attack on the North



Anyway, there are more revelations to be made...lets see if the new person would stop the investigation into Oando Plc market transaction.



But where is lalasticlala sef as carnival has ended BombI said it that Adeosun would not survive this onslaught...attack on the NorthAnyway, there are more revelations to be made...lets see if the new person would stop the investigation into Oando Plc market transaction.But where is lalasticlala sef as carnival has ended 1 Like

Ansbury Investments petitions SEC to stop Oando AGM

— 6th September 2017



…wants management replaced



Ansbury Investments Incorporation has petitioned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to stop the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oando Nigeria Plc billed for September 11 over alleged corporate governance breaches by its management.

Ansbury, which is a majority shareholder in Ocean and Oil Development (BVI) holds 99 per cent of OODP Nigeria and 56 per cent equity stake in Oando Plc, an entity with dual listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSC).

The firm is petitioning SEC to intervene tenable its majority shareholders change the management of Oando, which it alleges wants to continue running the oil firm even when it was not improving its fortunes.

In the said petition, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun, the investor urged SEC to cause Oando to convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to change the current management and board of the company and allow the shareholders of the company to freely express themselves by choosing a new management while the current management should be made to face the consequences of its action.

This, it said, can only be achieved through a regulatory intervention, which the commission has the mandate as provided both in Investment and Securities Act and the Code of Corporate Governance.

Also in the petition, the company said SEC should “allow Ansbury in its capacity as indirect majority shareholders of the Oando Plc to intervene in the management of the company through its team and consultants or alternatively to carry out an investigation into the activities of Oando Plc without hindrance in order to look into the control and most sensitive operations carried out by the current management.”

The company listed other violations of corporate practices, including increase of directors’ remunerations. “For instance, it increased with respect to the previous year (2015) up to N1.9 billion and liquidation of part of the assets of the company” the letter said, adding that the action and the progressive impoverishment of the group seems directed towards a liquidation of the latter more than the restructuring and reorganisation taking into consideration the fact that both the strategy adopted by the management till now and the projected divestiture are not sufficient to service the existing debt.”

Meanwhile, SEC, which acknowledged receipt of the petition on May 3, 2017, is still investigating the allegations levelled against the company.

Efforts to ascertain the stage of investigation from the Commission was not successful as the spokesman could not be reached.

But in an emailed response to Daily Sun, Oando Plc’s Head of Corporate Commission, Alero Balogun, said the petition has already been treated. She stated that the company’s position remains that those petitions have no merit as the issues raised have been addressed.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report released by Channels TV on Friday the 14th day of July, 2017 stating that Oando Plc (the company or Oando) is ‘under a comprehensive investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission…..following petitions filed by some foreign investors in Oando Nigeria Plc in relation to (sic) shareholding structure following the $1.65 billion cash that Oando paid in June 2014 to acquire the oil production assets of Conoco-Phillips in Nigeria…’

“The company understands that the SEC is in receipt of correspondence containing (in our opinion) unsubstantiated, misleading and defamatory claims with respect to various matters that had already received board, shareholder and where required, SEC approval.

“The company is fully co-operating with SEC in the discharge of its duties as the capital market’s regulator by providing all appropriate clarifications and rebuttals on the matters raised in the said correspondence. Oando will be happy to provide full disclosure of the outcome as soon as the SEC review is completed,” it stated. …wants management replacedThe firm is petitioning SEC to intervene tenable its majority shareholders change the management of Oando, which it alleges wants to continue running the oil firm even when it was not improving its fortunes.In the said petition, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun, the investor urged SEC to cause Oando to convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to change the current management and board of the company and allow the shareholders of the company to freely express themselves by choosing a new management while the current management should be made to face the consequences of its action.This, it said, can only be achieved through a regulatory intervention, which the commission has the mandate as provided both in Investment and Securities Act and the Code of Corporate Governance.The company listed other violations of corporate practices, including increase of directors’ remunerations. “For instance, it increased with respect to the previous year (2015) up to N1.9 billion and liquidation of part of the assets of the company” the letter said, adding that the action and the progressive impoverishment of the group seems directed towards a liquidation of the latter more than the restructuring and reorganisation taking into consideration the fact that both the strategy adopted by the management till now and the projected divestiture are not sufficient to service the existing debt.”Meanwhile, SEC, which acknowledged receipt of the petition on May 3, 2017, is still investigating the allegations levelled against the company.Efforts to ascertain the stage of investigation from the Commission was not successful as the spokesman could not be reached.But in an emailed response to Daily Sun, Oando Plc’s Head of Corporate Commission, Alero Balogun, said the petition has already been treated. She stated that the company’s position remains that those petitions have no merit as the issues raised have been addressed.“Our attention has been drawn to a report released by Channels TV on Friday the 14th day of July, 2017 stating that Oando Plc (the company or Oando) is ‘under a comprehensive investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission…..following petitions filed by some foreign investors in Oando Nigeria Plc in relation to (sic) shareholding structure following the $1.65 billion cash that Oando paid in June 2014 to acquire the oil production assets of Conoco-Phillips in Nigeria…’“The company understands that the SEC is in receipt of correspondence containing (in our opinion) unsubstantiated, misleading and defamatory claims with respect to various matters that had already received board, shareholder and where required, SEC approval.“The company is fully co-operating with SEC in the discharge of its duties as the capital market’s regulator by providing all appropriate clarifications and rebuttals on the matters raised in the said correspondence. Oando will be happy to provide full disclosure of the outcome as soon as the SEC review is completed,” it stated.

And I am telling you that you don't know what you are talking about. Fowler is a 'Tinubu boy' from his LIRS days but Adeosun is OBJ/Amosun's pick, she used to be the Finance Commissioner of Ogun state and never had any prior relationship or history with Tinubu. She was NEVER at any point Tinubu's choice and that is the fact. Part of the reason Tinubu fell out with PMB earlier was because his own preferred nominee for the post (Wale Edun) was rejected for OBJ/Amosun's. Your 'friend' lied to you, o.k?

Who doesnt know she was commissioner of finance in Ogun state.

Who doesnt know she was commissioner of finance in Ogun state.

Am given you a "first hand information", Tinubu recommended Adeosun as a minister of finance to Buhari.

Who doesnt know she was commissioner of finance in Ogun state.

Am given you a "first hand information", Tinubu recommended Adeosun as a minister of finance to Buhari.

Mr, you are just arguing blindly because what I am telling you is well-known and documented. Even Google knows, all you have to do is ask it. Tinubu nominated Wale Edun, an Ogun indigene who served under him, to take that slot but OBJ and his protege Amosun ensured that it was rejected for Adeosun. Your 'first hand information' is false.



http://dailypost.ng/2015/09/19/how-obasanjo-scuttled-tinubus-ambition-of-producing-buharis-finance-minister/



Tinubu had recommended Edun to Buhari as Minister of Finance and has been screened by the Department of State Services (DSS).



He may now be replaced by Chairman, Citibank Nigeria Limited and one-time Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Yemi Cardoso, as a Lagos representative in the cabinet.



DAILY POST gathered that drama over Edun started when a group of influential Lagos indigenes, including traditional rulers and some of his colleagues that served in the Tinubu administration, kicked against his choice as a Lagos State ministerial nominee.



According to them, Edun is not a Lagosian only that he has lived all his adult life in the state.



But Tinubu insisted on Edun’s candidature and requested that Edun be named as Ogun State nominee, a move Obasanjo and Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun resisted because they already have a candidate.



Obasanjo then sent word to Tinubu to stop pushing Edun as Ogun State nominee, because he was someone whose work and career were rooted in Lagos State.

https://nationalaccordnewspaper.com/buharis-ministerial-list-tinubu-obj-battle-over-sw-nominees/



http://punchng.com/tinubu-vs-oyegun-battle-2019-begins/ Mr, you are just arguing blindly because what I am telling you is well-known and documented. Even Google knows, all you have to do is ask it. Tinubu nominated Wale Edun, an Ogun indigene who served under him, to take that slot but OBJ and his protege Amosun ensured that it was rejected for Adeosun. Your 'first hand information' is false. 4 Likes

But will you agreed with me that Adeosun is trying to cover fraud going on Oando Plc

I don't know whether she is trying to cover up any fraud or not. And if truly there is ongoing fraud at Oando, a thousand Adeosuns will fail in her efforts to cover it up eventually because the stakeholders on the board of the company will certainly see to that. But I noticed that you didn't even care to know whether the stated reasons for suspension of Gwarzo were legitimate or not. Whatever you have against her is your problem which I really don't care about. My own was just to correct your earlier misrepresentation.

You didn't read the report.



You didn't read the report.

Adeosu suspended him to stop forensic probe of Oando plc, a publicly quoted company linked to Tinubu, saying the order is from the president.

