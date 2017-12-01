Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration (1206 Views)

Kunle Afolayan Shares Pictures Of His Mansion / Empress Njamah And Nkechi Okocha Hang Out (Photos) / Actress Empress Njamah Accused Of Bleaching [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







She shared the pictures on her Instagram page with the caption -



Birthdays pics! Thanking the almighty God for another successful celebration! N to all those who made this happen

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/actress-empress-njamah-shares-pictures-birthday-celebration.html Check out lovely pictures from the birthday celebration of Nollywood Actress, Empress Njamah.She shared the pictures on her Instagram page with the caption -

Fine girl with big eyeballs

more

more pics

Lovely

She try



Are those orphanage children??



I remember my last birthday I fed three orphanage homes. The love and joy I got was unpayable

HBD

Empress a.k.a miss big nyansh

This lady don fine finish...unlike before before







Xmas Side Income..Fast



Cake Baking And Decorations Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Download FREE...check my profile

lalasticlala

Thought she usually celebrate with the special children in her orphanage.

A

Is that all

Who sponsored it, MTN or Airtel?