|Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by WotzupNG: 10:36am
Check out lovely pictures from the birthday celebration of Nollywood Actress, Empress Njamah.
She shared the pictures on her Instagram page with the caption -
Birthdays pics! Thanking the almighty God for another successful celebration! N to all those who made this happen
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/actress-empress-njamah-shares-pictures-birthday-celebration.html
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by duduade(m): 10:40am
Fine girl with big eyeballs
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by WotzupNG: 10:40am
more
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by WotzupNG: 10:41am
more pics
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by MhizzAJ(f): 10:49am
Lovely
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by NoSidonLook: 10:59am
She try
Are those orphanage children??
I remember my last birthday I fed three orphanage homes. The love and joy I got was unpayable
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by Yourr: 11:09am
HBD
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by LesbianBoy(m): 11:36am
Empress a.k.a miss big nyansh
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by Kingsleyuc(m): 12:09pm
This lady don fine finish...unlike before before
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by WotzupNG: 12:40pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by enoqueen: 1:07pm
Thought she usually celebrate with the special children in her orphanage.
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by BruncleZuma: 2:06pm
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by ademidedavid(m): 2:07pm
A
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by Keneking: 2:08pm
Is that all
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by mikool007(m): 2:09pm
Who sponsored it, MTN or Airtel?
|Re: Photos From Empress Njamah's Birthday Celebration by mekuso89(m): 2:10pm
she use to be very dark in complexion
(0) (Reply)
