|Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 10:41am
BREAKING: Nigeria to play France in friendly
http://jwsports1.com/breaking-nigeria-play-france-friendly/
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 10:41am
Nigeria 0-1 France (2011 Women's World Cup in Germany).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ll29uZa4Jks
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 10:42am
Ghana 0-8 France (earlier this year).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjBfNibR6nQ
France 2-0 South Africa (in January).
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:47am
Aisha would be very happy, She has been clamouring for this for a very long time. I do hope dey make us proud
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by LordPOSEIDON: 10:56am
Na dem knw.. nah men football we wan see
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:57am
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by mickeyenglish(m): 10:57am
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Bossontop(m): 10:57am
Good luck to dem oo
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by favourmic(m): 10:57am
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by AFONJACOW(m): 10:57am
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by opestein: 10:57am
Bossontop:
Holuwahyomzzy:u see ur life
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by sexiestharam(f): 10:57am
I thought it was super eagles. Post is kind of misleading.
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Marcelinho(m): 10:58am
okay good dev
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by dogstyle007(m): 10:59am
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by obembet(m): 10:59am
Don't expect same miracle as Nigeria / Argentina
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by opestein: 10:59am
AFONJACOW:how this one take concern buhari
U see ur life
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by UbanmeUdie: 11:00am
A very misleading post!
Watin concern me & female football?
They have nothing to offer, not even beautiful faces nor a well developed mammary glands.
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by argob44(f): 11:02am
sexiestharam:lol, same here
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by NoFavors: 11:03am
Looks like this present NFF board are finally getting things right. That's strange tho
Kudos to them
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 11:03am
2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.
Nigeria 3-3 Sweden (Ordega, Okobi and Oshoala)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefYtjq5drM
Lots of Super Falcons' goals, including Cynthia Uwak's goal at the 2007 World Cup to make the final scores
Nigeria 1-1 Sweden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8NX6K6DJas
2011 Women's World Cup in Germany.
Nigeria 1-0 Canada (Perpertua Nkwocha).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd307h7z9Ts
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by rawpadgin(m): 11:03am
These are the kinda high profile friendlies we should be playing?
Amaju dey try but he should arrange this type for the super eagles team
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Cajal(m): 11:04am
Anthony griezman.....goals...loading....
France no be Argentina.... French players Na black..men
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by hisroyalrealnes(m): 11:04am
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by clefstone(m): 11:04am
women football. mtchwwwww
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 11:05am
The Super Falcons have not played any match or trained together since winning the Nations Cup a year ago.
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by sheddo619(m): 11:06am
I actually thought we would be facing the likes of Kante
|Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by jericco1(m): 11:06am
i think say na super eagles sef.
