BREAKING: Nigeria to play France in friendly



By JWsports1

December 3, 2017





Sonia Bompastor and Desire Oparanozie during the 2011 World Cup group match.



Nigeria is set to play France in a high-profile international friendly in March 2018.



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has secured the mouthwatering clash to be staged in Paris on a date that will be confirmed in due time.



This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Group A match in the 2011 World Cup.



France snatched a 1–0 win then courtesy of Marie-Laure Delie’s second half strike.



The friendly will be France’s third against an African side in recent times after strolling past both South Africa and Ghana.



It will mark Nigeria’s first match in more than a year–since winning AWCON 2016 in December last year.



The tie will thus commence the reigning African champions’ preparations for AWCON 2018 qualifiers and kickstart a new era under coach Randy Waldrum.



France 2019



Nigeria, who got a first round bye, are scheduled to commence their qualifiers in April.



They will face the winner of the first round tie between Burkina Faso and Gambia.



The 2018 continental showdown will double as the CAF qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup.



Three of the top sides in AWCON 2018 will qualify for the 2019 global showpiece to be held in France.



http://jwsports1.com/breaking-nigeria-play-france-friendly/