Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 10:41am
BREAKING: Nigeria to play France in friendly

By JWsports1
December 3, 2017


Sonia Bompastor and Desire Oparanozie during the 2011 World Cup group match.

Nigeria is set to play France in a high-profile international friendly in March 2018.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has secured the mouthwatering clash to be staged in Paris on a date that will be confirmed in due time.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Group A match in the 2011 World Cup.

France snatched a 1–0 win then courtesy of Marie-Laure Delie’s second half strike.

The friendly will be France’s third against an African side in recent times after strolling past both South Africa and Ghana.

It will mark Nigeria’s first match in more than a year–since winning AWCON 2016 in December last year.

The tie will thus commence the reigning African champions’ preparations for AWCON 2018 qualifiers and kickstart a new era under coach Randy Waldrum.

France 2019

Nigeria, who got a first round bye, are scheduled to commence their qualifiers in April.

They will face the winner of the first round tie between Burkina Faso and Gambia.

The 2018 continental showdown will double as the CAF qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup.

Three of the top sides in AWCON 2018 will qualify for the 2019 global showpiece to be held in France.


http://jwsports1.com/breaking-nigeria-play-france-friendly/

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 10:41am
Nigeria 0-1 France (2011 Women's World Cup in Germany).


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ll29uZa4Jks

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 10:42am
Ghana 0-8 France (earlier this year).


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjBfNibR6nQ



France 2-0 South Africa (in January).
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:47am
Aisha would be very happy, She has been clamouring for this for a very long time. I do hope dey make us proud wink

1 Like

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by LordPOSEIDON: 10:56am
Na dem knw.. nah men football we wan see

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:57am
cool
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by mickeyenglish(m): 10:57am
Post No Bill
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Bossontop(m): 10:57am
grin
Good luck to dem oo

1 Like

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by favourmic(m): 10:57am
The way GT bank female staffs do their marketing these days ehn, so seductive,romantic and with assurance.... They will be like "oga just try us, we will open it for you just put anything inside you will enjoy our service". cheesy grin grin

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by AFONJACOW(m): 10:57am
Buhari is a goat
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by opestein: 10:57am
Bossontop:
grin
Holuwahyomzzy:
cool
u see ur life
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by sexiestharam(f): 10:57am
I thought it was super eagles. Post is kind of misleading. angry

8 Likes

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Marcelinho(m): 10:58am
okay good dev
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by dogstyle007(m): 10:59am
Hmmm
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by obembet(m): 10:59am
Don't expect same miracle as Nigeria / Argentina
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by opestein: 10:59am
AFONJACOW:
Buhari is a goat
how this one take concern buhari
U see ur life

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by UbanmeUdie: 11:00am
shocked




A very misleading post!


Watin concern me & female football?


They have nothing to offer, not even beautiful faces nor a well developed mammary glands.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by argob44(f): 11:02am
sexiestharam:
I thought it was super eagles. Post is kind of misleading. angry
lol, same here
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by NoFavors: 11:03am
Looks like this present NFF board are finally getting things right. That's strange tho


Kudos to them
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 11:03am
2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

Nigeria 3-3 Sweden (Ordega, Okobi and Oshoala)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefYtjq5drM


Lots of Super Falcons' goals, including Cynthia Uwak's goal at the 2007 World Cup to make the final scores
Nigeria 1-1 Sweden.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8NX6K6DJas


2011 Women's World Cup in Germany.
Nigeria 1-0 Canada (Perpertua Nkwocha).


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd307h7z9Ts

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by rawpadgin(m): 11:03am
Yeah!

These are the kinda high profile friendlies we should be playing?

Amaju dey try but he should arrange this type for the super eagles team
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by Cajal(m): 11:04am
Anthony griezman.....goals...loading....
France no be Argentina.... French players Na black..men
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by hisroyalrealnes(m): 11:04am
Nothing konsign me with this one...na d bare chested protest against SARS I dey look forward to......I don already buy pears baby lotion....
Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by clefstone(m): 11:04am
women football. mtchwwwww

1 Like

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by naptu2: 11:05am
The Super Falcons have not played any match or trained together since winning the Nations Cup a year ago.

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by sheddo619(m): 11:06am
Mtschew
What's this nw
I actually thought we would be facing the likes of Kante

1 Like

Re: Nigeria To Play France In Friendly by jericco1(m): 11:06am
i think say na super eagles sef.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

