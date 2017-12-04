Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped (3858 Views)

BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid / BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Another Anambra Church -- Punch News / Unknown Gunmen Abduct Senator Iyabo Anisulowo: Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the Sun, the APC chieftain was reported by a very close and reliable source to have been abducted on his way to Abuja from Akure on Sunday night.



It was gathered that not much has been heard about his safety or likely release as the kidnappers are said to have gotten in touch with his family demanding a ransom of N80m.



http://fabinfos.com/breaking-gunmen-abduct-senator-ayo-arise/ ​Nigerian Senator representing Ekiti State, Sylvester Ayodele Arise, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.According to the Sun, the APC chieftain was reported by a very close and reliable source to have been abducted on his way to Abuja from Akure on Sunday night.It was gathered that not much has been heard about his safety or likely release as the kidnappers are said to have gotten in touch with his family demanding a ransom of N80m.

Noted. 1 Like

2 Likes

Eeya, someones papa....

One idíot will blame "Niger delta militants" again 5 Likes

They can go ahead and abduct the whole senate, its none of my business. 19 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

What's wrong with you? Why the merriment?

The senator is a stewpid man for traveling by road and at night for that matter in a country where hunger and crime are legally joined together by the buhary govt. What's wrong with you? Why the merriment?The senator is a stewpid man for traveling by road and at night for that matter in a country where hunger and crime are legally joined together by the buhary govt. 2 Likes

Kidnapping a looter is not a crime. 6 Likes

JayCynic:

They can go ahead and abduct the whole senate, its none of my business. You have programmed by APC propaganda machine to believe the Senate is your problem for not progressing. Think again and deeper this time. You have programmed by APC propaganda machine to believe the Senate is your problem for not progressing. Think again and deeper this time. 12 Likes

lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Probably abducted by Fulani militia. 2 Likes

Grill his security aids n uproot their roles in this play,Police rise to ur responsibilities as a respected institution plz.

CharlotteFlair:

You have programmed by APC propaganda machine to believe the Senate is your problem for not progressing. Think again and deeper this time.

My problem for not progressing ? I dont think you get me quite well. You clearly do not understand my comment. Read again and with understanding this time. Im so apathetic about Nigerian politics My problem for not progressing? I dont think you get me quite well. You clearly do not understand my comment. Read again and with understanding this time. Im so apathetic about Nigerian politics 4 Likes





But i hope it's true sha, if so.. ..Glory be to God He is not representing Ekiti state again.. ..i smell fake newsBut i hope it's true sha, if so.. ..Glory be to God 1 Like

FAYOSE well done

Small money for a senator

Good for democracy

The kind of idiets boko haram shld be dealing with

Na wa O! the Boys are desperately looking for Christmas money. God save us all so that we will not be victims of anyone's desperation! Amen! 2 Likes

Otuocha!

D







I hate evil news but i like this kind of news as long as na Politicians.



They should feel the impact of every evil decision and selfish interest they represent on a common man.



If those useless Boko haram bombed Senate twice I would have been sympathetic to their cause but instead they are attacking innocent people. 80 millionI hate evil news but i like this kind of news as long as na Politicians.They should feel the impact of every evil decision and selfish interest they represent on a common man.If those useless Boko haram bombed Senate twice I would have been sympathetic to their cause but instead they are attacking innocent people. 1 Like

Such high profile kidnap, I wonder how they'd receive d ransom.... Well I guess they already did all the calculations... What they know, they know

E don enter..





Bail... 500 million

Let try to contribute money for his release pls!

i want to ask please. Are the members of the senate not collecting security allowances? and what happened to his security personnel?

thesicilian:

Kidnapping a looter is not a crime.

%10000001 Correct %10000001 Correct 2 Likes 1 Share

nice job boys

Police arise and save arise biko