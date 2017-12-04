₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Yarnvibes(f): 10:58am
Nigerian Senator representing Ekiti State, Sylvester Ayodele Arise, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.
According to the Sun, the APC chieftain was reported by a very close and reliable source to have been abducted on his way to Abuja from Akure on Sunday night.
It was gathered that not much has been heard about his safety or likely release as the kidnappers are said to have gotten in touch with his family demanding a ransom of N80m.
http://fabinfos.com/breaking-gunmen-abduct-senator-ayo-arise/
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by madridguy(m): 10:59am
Noted.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Letslive: 11:01am
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by ArcFresky(m): 11:02am
Eeya, someones papa....
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by talktimi(m): 11:04am
One idíot will blame "Niger delta militants" again
5 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by JayCynic(m): 11:05am
They can go ahead and abduct the whole senate, its none of my business.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by CharlotteFlair(f): 11:07am
madridguy:What's wrong with you? Why the merriment?
The senator is a stewpid man for traveling by road and at night for that matter in a country where hunger and crime are legally joined together by the buhary govt.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by thesicilian: 11:08am
Kidnapping a looter is not a crime.
6 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by CharlotteFlair(f): 11:09am
JayCynic:You have programmed by APC propaganda machine to believe the Senate is your problem for not progressing. Think again and deeper this time.
12 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Keneking: 11:13am
lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by dukie25: 11:22am
Probably abducted by Fulani militia.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by HRHBancs1: 11:23am
Grill his security aids n uproot their roles in this play,Police rise to ur responsibilities as a respected institution plz.
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by JayCynic(m): 11:40am
CharlotteFlair:
My problem for not progressing? I dont think you get me quite well. You clearly do not understand my comment. Read again and with understanding this time. Im so apathetic about Nigerian politics
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Hadone(m): 11:49am
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by oloripelebe2: 12:07pm
He is not representing Ekiti state again.. ..i smell fake news
But i hope it's true sha, if so.. ..Glory be to God
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by yarimo(m): 12:40pm
FAYOSE well done
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by bugidon(m): 12:47pm
Small money for a senator
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by sdindan: 12:52pm
Good for democracy
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by manutdrichie(m): 12:56pm
The kind of idiets boko haram shld be dealing with
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Abee79: 1:36pm
Na wa O! the Boys are desperately looking for Christmas money. God save us all so that we will not be victims of anyone's desperation! Amen!
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by BruncleZuma: 1:53pm
Otuocha!
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Nawteemaxie(m): 1:53pm
D
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by AntiWailer: 1:53pm
80 million
I hate evil news but i like this kind of news as long as na Politicians.
They should feel the impact of every evil decision and selfish interest they represent on a common man.
If those useless Boko haram bombed Senate twice I would have been sympathetic to their cause but instead they are attacking innocent people.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by Felixalex(m): 1:54pm
Such high profile kidnap, I wonder how they'd receive d ransom.... Well I guess they already did all the calculations... What they know, they know
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by MadCow1: 1:54pm
E don enter..
Bail... 500 million
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by oshe111(m): 1:55pm
Let try to contribute money for his release pls!
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by kingJoya(m): 1:55pm
i want to ask please. Are the members of the senate not collecting security allowances? and what happened to his security personnel?
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by esaias1(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by LilSmith55(m): 1:56pm
thesicilian:
%10000001 Correct
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by paradigmshift(m): 1:56pm
nice job boys
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by greencard: 1:56pm
Police arise and save arise biko
|Re: Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise Kidnapped by paymentvoucher: 1:56pm
Haaa
