|Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by talk2saintify(m): 11:11am
Cute Or Nah??
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by RareKind(m): 11:11am
Cute but I'm Speechless!
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by LordPOSEIDON: 11:15am
I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY!!!
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by habsydiamond(m): 11:15am
cute ooo......if dem born tall policy Na bastard e go be ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by tosyne2much(m): 11:18am
Ooooooh! This is very romantic
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Blackhawk01: 11:21am
Lol. They're cute
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by johnbuck81(m): 11:24am
Wow Wow wow... amazing.
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Oluwasaeon(m): 11:36am
The guy still don pump her again. Lovely family
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by NoFavors: 11:37am
May God forgive me
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:40am
NoFavors:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by tosyne2much(m): 11:42am
habsydiamond:You know so two of them be dwarfs so the gene go strong gan.. If the woman born tally, the man go go for DNA sharp sharp
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Beckino(f): 11:43am
Cute!
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Elis49(f): 11:44am
Not bad
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by NoFavors: 11:47am
Tajbol4splend:mind your f***** business. Ok?
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by julietkcee(f): 11:49am
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by AlexCk: 12:04pm
Impressive!!...
Everyone deserves happiness.
I can see another one is on the way.
Ur life, live it happily jare. No1 should ever make u unhappy.
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Tajbol4splend(m): 12:23pm
NoFavors:
Come and beat me na, I'm at your fingertips
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by MhizzAJ(f): 12:28pm
All things bright and beautiful
The Lord God made them all
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by NoFavors: 12:37pm
Tajbol4splend:lol. Agbaya
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by sinaj(f): 12:39pm
Poor child!
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Keneking: 12:57pm
Mynd44 oya come and comment as I am speechless
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Rhemy2013(f): 1:06pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Spylord48: 1:08pm
Oluwasaeon:
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Spylord48: 1:08pm
habsydiamond:
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Nawteemaxie(m): 1:53pm
Lovely.
They are very Down to Earth.
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by RIPEnglish: 1:54pm
These is what I calling a real love.
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by jashar(f): 1:55pm
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by 2lateBiafra: 1:55pm
See the pickin head like NNAMDI KALU
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by DianaJ(f): 1:56pm
;Dfunke
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by Dreamswayne: 1:56pm
Space booked
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by firstolalekan(m): 1:56pm
Wrong combination
|Re: Check Out This Photo Of A Dwarf Family by sunnyside16(m): 1:57pm
wow! Awesome
