GOVERNOR WIKE RELEASES 16 SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLES TO RIVER'S NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEMBERS



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has released 16 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to elected members of the National Assembly from Rivers State.



Three of the Vehicles are for Senators representing the State, while 13 are for members of the House of Representatives from the state .

Members of the House of Representatives led by Mrs Betty Apiafi, Leader Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives and Bari Mpigi, Deputy Leader, Rivers State House of Representatives caucus, took possession of their vehicles.



Making the presentation at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor Wike said that the vehicles were acquired to aid the Federal Lawmakers in the discharge of their official functions.



He said the vehicles are for all members of the National Assembly irrespective of their party affiliation.

He said: "Defend the interest of the state wherever you are. This is from the Government of Rivers State which you are part of.

"This is to aid you to carry out your official functions in Abuja".



Responding, Leader of the Rivers Caucus at the House of Representatives, Mrs Betty Apiafi thanked the Rivers State Governor for providing the support for members of the National Assembly to carry out their duties.

Also speaking, Deputy Leader of the Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives, Mr Bari Mpigi commended the Rivers State Governor for reaching out to all Rivers people.



Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

4th December, 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/GovernorNyesomEzenwoWikeCON/posts/1262560877221434 1 Like 1 Share

Senate 17M SUV + River's 11M SUV







Wike is working 12 Likes

This may be positioning for 2019 or sealing up the mouths of the lawmakers against making noses...



After N17m a-piece vehicle recently issue to the lawmakers?



Why did he not give the vehicles to Mathematics and Science teachers in selected Secondary Schools and see how morale would boost in the State. 10 Likes

State money 2 Likes

AntiWailer:

That stupid lack of common sense claiming to make common sense Bayelsa Senator will be screaming Innoson.



That is some Prado Jeep for some idiots who do nothing apart from feed on the labours of hardworking citizen.



If i see innoson car near my garage na burn i go burn am. G

Who is fooling who?...

I believe I just read somewhere that senators are getting 17 million Naira vehicles each. E no go reach Rivers lawmakers? Which kind thing be all this na? 6 Likes

PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE

Do they go to their offices by trekking before buying this humongous SUVs? 4 Likes

This country sef taya me sha people wey don get money and cars before dem.dem still dey buy for them,se na Maruwa dem dey ride go work before ni 3 Likes

Other People's Money. Very sweet to waste. 3 Likes 1 Share





They should never gave you niggàs money.. .



In this HARD time

God in your hand lies our souls 3 Likes

He's bribing them in advance election is barely 2years away. 3 Likes

Waste 1 Like

No be lie and some people nor get good jobs o

No empowerment, no loan and everything jus dry 1 Like

The man is using his number6 very well..

PrettyCrystal:

lalasticlala Why you dey call lala? He dey among the beneficiaries? 2 Likes 1 Share

And the National Assembly is also buying vehicles for them? 1 Like





Were the lawmakers not provided with vehicles by the FG



Nairalanders please reason and be wise, politicians are all the same,they're friends (whether in APC or PDP )irrespective of the drama they put up to mislead you

please fix our roads first 1 Like

Which kain kontri be this sef? 1 Like

Just imagine the waste!



Meanwhile there are no good roads,primary health care facilities, and schools.

The ones provided by the past administration of Rotimi Amaechi are been neglected to rot away.



Foolish,drunken, tout of a Governor who have turned a once progressive state to his personal estate with state budget kept under secret since he assumed power.



The Kalabaris who supported and rigged him into office because of Goodluck Jonathan will bear the brunt of this his maladministration. 4 Likes 1 Share

dolphinife:

Do they go to their offices by trekking before buying this humongous SUVs?

Thank you...you read my thoughts



How would this make their work any different from what they have been doing all this while??

well....if you diligently consider this issue critically and conduct a thorough/in depth analysis, you will agree with me that there is an urgent and exigent need for this matter not to be over flogged or over bloated in a manner that suggest or presupposes that at the end of the day ,having considered that the bleep treasury is empty and that there would be no deposition till further notice and also having it at mind that my analysis or yours won't affect the price of garri, points to the fact that at the end it all I have nothing to say....

December Cars for Padi Padi Lawmakers. Wash my back, I wash yours. Corrupt Politicians