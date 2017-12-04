₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Brookinfo(m): 12:22pm
GOVERNOR WIKE RELEASES 16 SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLES TO RIVER'S NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEMBERS
https://www.facebook.com/GovernorNyesomEzenwoWikeCON/posts/1262560877221434
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 12:25pm
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 1:06pm
Senate 17M SUV + River's 11M SUV
Wike is working
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Abbeyme: 1:06pm
This may be positioning for 2019 or sealing up the mouths of the lawmakers against making noses...
After N17m a-piece vehicle recently issue to the lawmakers?
Why did he not give the vehicles to Mathematics and Science teachers in selected Secondary Schools and see how morale would boost in the State.
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by avsadeeq0(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 1:06pm
State money
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 1:06pm
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by dontgiveupp(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Donjcco(m): 1:06pm
Who is fooling who?...
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 1:07pm
I believe I just read somewhere that senators are getting 17 million Naira vehicles each. E no go reach Rivers lawmakers? Which kind thing be all this na?
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by wanted222(m): 1:07pm
PDP POWER TO THE PEOPLE
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by dolphinife: 1:07pm
Do they go to their offices by trekking before buying this humongous SUVs?
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by tyson98: 1:07pm
This country sef taya me sha people wey don get money and cars before dem.dem still dey buy for them,se na Maruwa dem dey ride go work before ni
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by jerseyboy: 1:08pm
Other People's Money. Very sweet to waste.
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:08pm
They should never gave you niggàs money...
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Elhadjvaserce: 1:08pm
In this HARD time
God in your hand lies our souls
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:08pm
He's bribing them in advance election is barely 2years away.
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 1:08pm
Waste
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by noskcid(m): 1:08pm
No be lie and some people nor get good jobs o
No empowerment, no loan and everything jus dry
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Bigframe: 1:09pm
The man is using his number6 very well..
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 1:09pm
PrettyCrystal:Why you dey call lala? He dey among the beneficiaries?
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by continentalceo(m): 1:09pm
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Pavore9: 1:09pm
And the National Assembly is also buying vehicles for them?
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Mysselff2: 1:09pm
Were the lawmakers not provided with vehicles by the FG
Nairalanders please reason and be wise, politicians are all the same,they're friends (whether in APC or PDP )irrespective of the drama they put up to mislead you
They will always take care of their own interest which is always ahead of that of the common man
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by RX480(m): 1:10pm
please fix our roads first
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Lomprico2: 1:11pm
Which kain kontri be this sef?
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by hatchy: 1:11pm
Just imagine the waste!
Meanwhile there are no good roads,primary health care facilities, and schools.
The ones provided by the past administration of Rotimi Amaechi are been neglected to rot away.
Foolish,drunken, tout of a Governor who have turned a once progressive state to his personal estate with state budget kept under secret since he assumed power.
The Kalabaris who supported and rigged him into office because of Goodluck Jonathan will bear the brunt of this his maladministration.
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by sirusX(m): 1:11pm
dolphinife:
Thank you...you read my thoughts
How would this make their work any different from what they have been doing all this while??
They continue to deplete the National Treasure on wasteful spending
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Bgorgeous: 1:11pm
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by georjay(m): 1:11pm
well....if you diligently consider this issue critically and conduct a thorough/in depth analysis, you will agree with me that there is an urgent and exigent need for this matter not to be over flogged or over bloated in a manner that suggest or presupposes that at the end of the day ,having considered that the bleep treasury is empty and that there would be no deposition till further notice and also having it at mind that my analysis or yours won't affect the price of garri, points to the fact that at the end it all I have nothing to say....
Thanks
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by Midex88(m): 1:12pm
December Cars for Padi Padi Lawmakers. Wash my back, I wash yours. Corrupt Politicians
|Re: Govenor Wike Hands Over 16 SUVs To National Assembly Members (Photos) by wura2020: 1:12pm
This is a bribe and a waste of resources that should have been deployed in providing more amenities to Rivers State. The National Assembly is already providing a new vehicle to each memember so why add another one.
