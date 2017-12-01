₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by AnonymousIP: 1:25pm
@VIVIANGIST
Shared on Twitter with caption ..
Happy birthday to the man who changed my life!! @iamshizzi !!
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/davido-finally-reveals-the-man-that-changed-his-life-picture/
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Africanbest(m): 1:31pm
from
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by marshalldgreat: 1:57pm
Okay
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by manmoraskk: 2:05pm
From, for, how, where and when ? Explain.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Kingsleyuc(m): 2:36pm
HBD shizzi...Davido your life has already been changed tey tey since were born...
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by videkon: 3:15pm
So, we can call shizzi #APC right?
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by AnonymousIP: 5:40pm
cC ; lalasticlala
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by anibirelawal(m): 6:07pm
manmoraskk:
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by RIPEnglish: 7:19pm
I don't knew any shizzi, how are these a news?
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by hollamanng(m): 7:19pm
He Changed is life truly, gave him crazy beats that blew him outta proportion at least he has a purpose and his life has bearing and definition not just OMO BABA OLOWO without content
12 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Idrismusty97(m): 7:19pm
So no be your billionaire papa change your life?
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by OKorowanta: 7:20pm
Thank God sense fall on you this time.
Nice one �
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by venatus25(m): 7:20pm
No wonder he always shout "shizzi!" probably in all his musics, I thought he is sneezing.
So na the guy be this.
Happy birthday Legend.
Please keep on changing people's lifes.
21 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by donnaD(f): 7:20pm
yawns,intresting story for anoda day as if i care.
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Elnino4ladies: 7:21pm
Frog voice
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Lexusgs430: 7:21pm
Idrismusty97:
What is money without shizzi's beats?
13 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Nebuchadnezar: 7:21pm
a billionaire son forming "we came from gutter"
my guy your life changed the moment you cried your first cry at birth
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Lothario(m): 7:21pm
Change your life how? I hate it when people born with a silver spoon like me, try to cook up a success story that signify past years of suffering, many people wish to be born with a silver spoon but that didn't happen. then all of a sudden people born with a silver spoon wish to be born into a middle class or poverty stricken family so as to have a success story to tell just because they were able to break out of their family shadow.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by simak1(m): 7:22pm
Wawu
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by YINKS89(m): 7:22pm
Shizzi d magic finger... Dat guy produce 70% of davidos song
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Naturalobserver(m): 7:22pm
G
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Elis49(f): 7:23pm
Shizzi really tried for you..Nice one OBO
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by oshe111(m): 7:23pm
Its good to remember those that helped U
Oluwa bless me....
I need MONEY
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Nebuchadnezar: 7:23pm
Lexusgs430:with money you can hire the best beats
so don't go there
He's (davido) just talented but forming "from the street" is a forking lie
i guess you don't know the meaning of OBO
go and watch the video dami duro
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Killurself: 7:24pm
Davido life change but the changer life no change,why?
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by atilla(m): 7:25pm
He had money since but this was the guy that made his first hit song
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Pavore9: 7:25pm
Idrismusty97:
I guess he meant musically.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Lexusgs430: 7:25pm
Nebuchadnezar:
Look at the hits shizzi has managed to mix out........ Money without talent is a false fallacy.....
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by Lexusgs430: 7:26pm
Nebuchadnezar:
Some people have spent the money, but not got required hits......
The hits indirectly translate to $$$$ in their accounts...
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by princeade86(m): 7:27pm
Davidoooooooo. where
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by olokstob(m): 7:27pm
Agent of change��
|Re: Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday by pheesayor(m): 7:29pm
new meme alert.
AnonymousIP:
1 Like
