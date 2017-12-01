Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Celebrates Shizzi, The Man That Changed His Life, On His Birthday (16773 Views)

Shared on Twitter with caption ..



Happy birthday to the man who changed my life!! @iamshizzi !!

? Explain. From, for, how, where and when? Explain. 4 Likes





So, we can call shizzi #APC right? 1 Like

From, for, how, where and when ? Explain.

I don't knew any shizzi, how are these a news?

He Changed is life truly, gave him crazy beats that blew him outta proportion at least he has a purpose and his life has bearing and definition not just OMO BABA OLOWO without content 12 Likes

So no be your billionaire papa change your life?

Thank God sense fall on you this time.

Nice one �

No wonder he always shout "shizzi!" probably in all his musics, I thought he is sneezing.

So na the guy be this.

Happy birthday Legend.

Please keep on changing people's lifes. 21 Likes

So no be your billionaire papa change your life?

What is money without shizzi's beats? What is money without shizzi's beats? 13 Likes

a billionaire son forming "we came from gutter"

my guy your life changed the moment you cried your first cry at birth 9 Likes 1 Share

I hate it when people born with a silver spoon like me, try to cook up a success story that signify past years of suffering, many people wish to be born with a silver spoon but that didn't happen. then all of a sudden people born with a silver spoon wish to be born into a middle class or poverty stricken family so as to have a success story to tell just because they were able to break out of their family shadow. Change your life how?I hate it when people born with a silver spoon like me, try to cook up a success story that signify past years of suffering, many people wish to be born with a silver spoon but that didn't happen. then all of a sudden people born with a silver spoon wish to be born into a middle class or poverty stricken family so as to have a success story to tell just because they were able to break out of their family shadow. 1 Like

Shizzi d magic finger... Dat guy produce 70% of davidos song 7 Likes

Shizzi really tried for you..Nice one OBO

Its good to remember those that helped U





Oluwa bless me....



I need MONEY 2 Likes

What is money without shizzi's beats? with money you can hire the best beats

so don't go there



He's (davido) just talented but forming "from the street" is a forking lie



i guess you don't know the meaning of OBO

go and watch the video dami duro with money you can hire the best beatsso don't go thereHe's (davido) just talented but forming "from the street" is a forking liei guess you don't know the meaning of OBOgo and watch the video dami duro 1 Like

Davido life change but the changer life no change,why? 1 Like

He had money since but this was the guy that made his first hit song

So no be your billionaire papa change your life?

I guess he meant musically. I guess he meant musically. 3 Likes

with money you can hire the best beats

so don't go there



He's (davido) just talented but forming "from the street" is a forking lie

Look at the hits shizzi has managed to mix out........ Money without talent is a false fallacy..... Look at the hits shizzi has managed to mix out........ Money without talent is a false fallacy..... 6 Likes

with money you can hire the best beats

so don't go there



He's (davido) just talented but forming "from the street" is a forking lie



i guess you don't know the meaning of OBO

go and watch the video dami duro

Some people have spent the money, but not got required hits......



The hits indirectly translate to $$$$ in their accounts... Some people have spent the money, but not got required hits......The hits indirectly translate to $$$$ in their accounts... 2 Likes

Agent of change��