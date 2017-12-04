₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:28pm
Its been a while since Ramsey gave us something to talk about, something that would have probably make him trend on social media,from the look of things Ramsey is one of those Actors trying his best to keep his private life off social media,taking his Job seriously,the veteran Bollywood actor took to Instagram hours ago to encourage fans and advice them to take their respective work seriously as long as its legal.
"Respect the hustle as long as it is legal.
Tell me friends, what puts food on your table? What's your hustle?���"
News by JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/respect-your-hustle-as-long-as-its-legal-ramsey-noah/
1 Like
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by eezeribe(m): 1:34pm
OK
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Kingsleyuc(m): 2:38pm
Nice One....Hustle must pay off
Nice One....Hustle must pay off
Cake Baking And Decorations Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Download FREE...check my profile
1 Like
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by dontgiveupp(m): 3:37pm
Ok
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by KushyKush: 3:37pm
This time last year, many Nigerians were waiting for the right time to CASH OUT from their MMM account
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Toflez(m): 3:38pm
we don hear
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by comradeodunze: 3:38pm
"Veteran Bollywood" actor.
10 Likes
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Ladyisi1: 3:38pm
Na so spirit of hustling. we must get there
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Pepsi101: 3:39pm
Ok, we've heard, you can now go back where you're coming from.
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by dontgiveupp(m): 3:39pm
KushyKush:The thing goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun Poom, poom, you don' know? I tell her man's not hot. . the bae take off your jacket. .I say bae man's not hot
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by babatonetric: 3:40pm
My Twin dat year for Nnobi street for Surulere. I still respect ur hustle bro and mine too. Hard work pays.
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Fresia01(f): 3:40pm
Bollywood kwa?
Rule of publishing -proof read before publishing! !!
4 Likes
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by KushyKush: 3:40pm
dontgiveupp:
Are you gbadun?
3 Likes
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by wildchild02: 3:42pm
True talk
True talk
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Tjohnnay: 3:42pm
Ol
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Joephat(m): 3:43pm
If Mary could give birth to a Bastard.
Please, don't trust woman
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by mrmajor5: 3:44pm
We're is Bollywood pls
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by dontgiveupp(m): 3:44pm
KushyKush:
Gbe enu re si oun....
Elenu razor, koto tinrin bi opa moses. .
Koto se Ori bi igbako iya tawa
1 Like
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Andrewgame42: 3:45pm
So hw can i respect my useless job that they are giving me 25k You think everything is black and white like kissing Genevieve abi? ... My friend go one side jare white man!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by KushyKush: 3:45pm
dontgiveupp:
2 Likes
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by 0temSapien: 3:46pm
So Ramsey Noah now features with Amir Khan? Hmm, that's great!!! He looks like them sef
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by HeyCorleone(m): 3:46pm
MissAprokoMedia:
Never knew this guy entered Bollywood. Was he in 3 idiots?
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Captain6(m): 3:47pm
Bollywood?
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by encryptjay(m): 3:48pm
Bollywood ba?
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by TheAngry1: 3:48pm
Joephat:
For your mind now you are funny abi? If your life begin go upandan like jangulova, dem go say na village witches...
1 Like
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by alignacademy(m): 3:48pm
MissAprokoMedia:
Must be a typo
Especially as "b" is right next to "n" on the keypad...
1 Like
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by joenor(m): 3:48pm
He's wise, to kip off his private life off media and made this advice.
|Re: Respect Your Job As Long As It's Legal - Ramsey Nouah Resurfaces On Social Media by Foxrain: 3:49pm
Still handsome
