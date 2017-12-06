₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by NEHLIVE: 1:41pm On Dec 04
A lecturer identified as Barrister Onikosi at the Al-hikmah University in Kwara state on Monday morning ordered 300-level law students of the school out of his class to kneel down by the hallway.
According to sources in the school, the lecturer who ran his masters programme in Malaysia, is always in the habit of making reference to Malaysia whenever he is lecturing his students. Every example he cites is always from Malaysia.
This morning, he arrived the class and while he was lecturing, he asked the students a question and because none of them knew the answer, he reportedly referred to them as local. One of the students sitting at the back codedly shouted 'But we are not from Malaysia'.
Barrister Onikosi heard it and was angry. He asked for the student that made the remark to identify himself and when none of them owned up, he ordered them out of his class and asked them to kneel down. See photos and a video below...
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Samusu(m): 1:42pm On Dec 04
Lol Afonjas and Too much respect
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by darfay: 1:46pm On Dec 04
Advanced secondary school
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by darfay: 1:47pm On Dec 04
Samusu:
I dey tell you but una say kwara is not Afonja land na
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by NwaChibuzor13: 1:49pm On Dec 04
Back then in unilorin, I remember one useless boy who just finish masters tell all of us for class to write ''I will not make noise in class again'' 100 times for paper. I remember entering an office of a lecturer and I did not see him there. I met his Phd student and the idiot ask me whether I don greet am today . I remember one Msc student appointed by a lecturer to come and teach asking a colleague whether he is deaf and I almost intervened in the matter out of anger. I really suffered mehn . Wetin dey always pain me pass be say na all those small small pikin wey durn turn lecturer on top person head because say dem quick finish school. Na dem dey get craze for head pass. I remember telling a lecturer then say I no be him mate. If he wants to talk to me he should talk to me with respect make e forget my condition say I be student. If e see me outside dem no born am well make e folow me yarn rubbish.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Nairalandsss(m): 1:53pm On Dec 04
So what do You want us to do
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by ayoblinks: 1:54pm On Dec 04
.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Yoruba2humble(m): 2:03pm On Dec 04
Samusu:Who tell u say kwara state na Yoruba land, Ur mumuness don reach another level Meanwhile
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Munae(f): 2:04pm On Dec 04
I like such lecturer. This is so African.
"Get out of my class" no dey do anything for students body.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Kingsleyuc(m): 2:37pm On Dec 04
yes...maybe they need a huge favour from him.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by TheHistorian(m): 10:06pm On Dec 05
Lawyers that don't even know their rights.How on earth do they intend to ensure justice for their clients?
So far I know,the lecturer should have being collectively sued by now for gross abuse of power.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by handsomeclouds(m): 10:07pm On Dec 05
Owk
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Femston: 10:08pm On Dec 05
Rubbish of the highest order
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by pol23: 10:08pm On Dec 05
Glorified secondary school.
Lecturer be talking about home training and how His last born is older than you...
Who cares.
Adult is Adult.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by adeniyi55: 10:08pm On Dec 05
School self don tired me after all this ignominy facing by lectures
NYSC to dey there
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by mu2sa2: 10:08pm On Dec 05
FAT LIE. Al-Hikma university doesn't offer law degree program.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by alexistaiwo: 10:09pm On Dec 05
Glorified primary school because even secondary school teachers nowadays are scared of punishing their students for the fear of retaliation after school hours
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by free2ryhme: 10:10pm On Dec 05
NEHLIVE:
Na dem peace people
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by e10nzy(m): 10:10pm On Dec 05
If the students didn't complain, who am I to do so.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by ehissi(m): 10:11pm On Dec 05
I am sure even hushpuppi with all his gucci experience in Malaysia will not be able to answer that question......
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by hollamanng(m): 10:11pm On Dec 05
That's cool he can call them local like say if dem no pay school fees e go collect salary Al hikmah na beans ability
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by bigpicture001: 10:15pm On Dec 05
is it a crime?...the problem with our youth I'd dt dey think america should b a role model in all our ways of life..havent you guyz seen nigierian parents send their children back to nigeria to stay with relatives just to lern to b nigerian....this things you guyz clamour for,honestly you wouldn't like it if given to you.. e.g how will you feel if your daughter gets pregnant at 19 not by mistake but cuz sh says sh feels like it or your son telling you its not ur bizness nd goes to marry whoever he likes witout telling u parents..in africa,children should b spank,childten of late teens nd early twenties should be punished...elders should be respected..etc
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by mightyhazel: 10:15pm On Dec 05
why dem wear suit and tie like igbinedion Montessori secondary
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by proeast(m): 10:20pm On Dec 05
glorified secondary school!
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by opalu: 10:28pm On Dec 05
The same Al-hikma that is on sale?
I can now see the reason why.
They demarket the school anyhow
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by Danny287(m): 10:31pm On Dec 05
Na wa oh he should be dealt with cause even nursery school dont punish their pupils again
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by ceedenis: 10:33pm On Dec 05
Why or who is complaining? Most of them probably had such treatment when they attended early morning studies during weekends.
Until we take tradition and religion out of western education this is what is obtainable.
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by ipobarecriminals: 10:34pm On Dec 05
kindergartens. university. The tisa might be a Nairalander wey skool in Malaysia. Remain small make he flog. dem.The boy wey should BABA MALAYSIA beta thank gis star
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:36pm On Dec 05
The name of the institution sef looks scary
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by ipobarecriminals: 10:38pm On Dec 05
|Re: Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down by ipobarecriminals: 10:43pm On Dec 05
bigpicture001:
bigpicture001:Dey pay/employ the useless thing to teach not Malaysia dis Malaysia dat.If he can't teach. dem make he carry his uselessness go to Malaysia
