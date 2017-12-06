Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Al-hikmah University Lecturer Orders 300 Level Law Students To Kneel Down (11471 Views)

According to sources in the school, the lecturer who ran his masters programme in Malaysia, is always in the habit of making reference to Malaysia whenever he is lecturing his students. Every example he cites is always from Malaysia.







This morning, he arrived the class and while he was lecturing, he asked the students a question and because none of them knew the answer, he reportedly referred to them as local. One of the students sitting at the back codedly shouted 'But we are not from Malaysia'.







Barrister Onikosi heard it and was angry. He asked for the student that made the remark to identify himself and when none of them owned up, he ordered them out of his class and asked them to kneel down. See photos and a video below...





Lol Afonjas and Too much respect 10 Likes 1 Share

Advanced secondary school 7 Likes

Samusu:

Lol Afonjas and Too much respect

I dey tell you but una say kwara is not Afonja land na I dey tell you but una say kwara is not Afonja land na 7 Likes 1 Share

. I remember one Msc student appointed by a lecturer to come and teach asking a colleague whether he is deaf and I almost intervened in the matter out of anger. I really suffered mehn . Wetin dey always pain me pass be say na all those small small pikin wey durn turn lecturer on top person head because say dem quick finish school. Na dem dey get craze for head pass. I remember telling a lecturer then say I no be him mate. If he wants to talk to me he should talk to me with respect make e forget my condition say I be student. If e see me outside dem no born am well make e folow me yarn rubbish. Back then in unilorin, I remember one useless boy who just finish masters tell all of us for class to write ''I will not make noise in class again'' 100 times for paper. I remember entering an office of a lecturer and I did not see him there. I met his Phd student and the idiot ask me whether I don greet am today. I remember one Msc student appointed by a lecturer to come and teach asking a colleague whether he is deaf and I almost intervened in the matter out of anger. I really suffered mehn . Wetin dey always pain me pass be say na all those small small pikin wey durn turn lecturer on top person head because say dem quick finish school. Na dem dey get craze for head pass. I remember telling a lecturer then say I no be him mate. If he wants to talk to me he should talk to me with respect make e forget my condition say I be student. If e see me outside dem no born am well make e folow me yarn rubbish. 26 Likes

So what do You want us to do

.

Samusu:

Lol Afonjas and Too much respect Who tell u say kwara state na Yoruba land, Ur mumuness don reach another level Meanwhile Who tell u say kwara state na Yoruba land, Ur mumuness don reach another level Meanwhile 2 Likes

I like such lecturer. This is so African.

"Get out of my class" no dey do anything for students body. 3 Likes

yes...maybe they need a huge favour from him.



Lawyers that don't even know their rights.How on earth do they intend to ensure justice for their clients?



So far I know,the lecturer should have being collectively sued by now for gross abuse of power. 8 Likes

Owk

Rubbish of the highest order

Glorified secondary school.

Lecturer be talking about home training and how His last born is older than you...

Who cares.

Adult is Adult. 1 Like 1 Share







NYSC to dey there School self don tired me after all this ignominy facing by lecturesNYSC to dey there 2 Likes 1 Share

FAT LIE. Al-Hikma university doesn't offer law degree program. 1 Like

Glorified primary school because even secondary school teachers nowadays are scared of punishing their students for the fear of retaliation after school hours

NEHLIVE:

Na dem peace people Na dem peace people

If the students didn't complain, who am I to do so.

I am sure even hushpuppi with all his gucci experience in Malaysia will not be able to answer that question...... 2 Likes 1 Share

That's cool he can call them local like say if dem no pay school fees e go collect salary Al hikmah na beans ability

is it a crime?...the problem with our youth I'd dt dey think america should b a role model in all our ways of life..havent you guyz seen nigierian parents send their children back to nigeria to stay with relatives just to lern to b nigerian....this things you guyz clamour for,honestly you wouldn't like it if given to you.. e.g how will you feel if your daughter gets pregnant at 19 not by mistake but cuz sh says sh feels like it or your son telling you its not ur bizness nd goes to marry whoever he likes witout telling u parents..in africa,children should b spank,childten of late teens nd early twenties should be punished...elders should be respected..etc 4 Likes

why dem wear suit and tie like igbinedion Montessori secondary 3 Likes

glorified secondary school!

The same Al-hikma that is on sale?

I can now see the reason why.

They demarket the school anyhow

Na wa oh he should be dealt with cause even nursery school dont punish their pupils again

Why or who is complaining? Most of them probably had such treatment when they attended early morning studies during weekends.

Until we take tradition and religion out of western education this is what is obtainable.

kindergartens. university. The tisa might be a Nairalander wey skool in Malaysia. Remain small make he flog. dem.The boy wey should BABA MALAYSIA beta thank gis star kindergartens. university. The tisa might be a Nairalander wey skool in Malaysia. Remain small make he flog. dem.The boy wey should BABA MALAYSIA beta thank gis star

The name of the institution sef looks scary

