|Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by AnonymousIP: 2:00pm
So my ex girlfriend sent my number to ikorodu sars and those ones have been calling and threatening to castrate me with bullets apparently for igniting the #EndSARS Campaign. I think I need a trip out of Lagos for a while.
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by AnonymousIP: 2:01pm
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by orion7: 2:04pm
this saRs people are really usless.
down my street na weed dem dey smoke from morning till night. with dreadlocks and piercings.
Nigerian SaRs be like thieves
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by Spylord48: 2:12pm
Castrate him with bullets?
Chai we are not safe in this country again o
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by zadok60: 2:32pm
na Nigeria u dey
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by FreddyKruger: 3:05pm
And how do you know ur ex gf handed your number to SARS? Sometimes ex gfs suffer a great deal just for being termed ex. Who knows if the present gf is even the snitch here?
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by AnonymousIP: 5:41pm
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by Nebuchadnezar: 6:18pm
End sars
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by veacea: 6:27pm
Where is your lawyer? If you are sure of what you just said, get your lawyer and address a press conference with evidences of their threat
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by three: 6:27pm
Wait! what?
There should be no letting up on this demand! If na politicise make we politicise am! Lives are lost and destroyed to these SARS.
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by Abbeyme: 6:28pm
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by princeade86(m): 6:28pm
i knew it will happen. God will not let them succeed and he will judge them
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by cr7rooney10(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by Kizyte(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by nairaman66(m): 6:29pm
Take a trip to their headquarters at abuja
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by TaiKuun(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by Wongiwaynes(m): 6:30pm
just accusing ur ex anyhow
|Re: Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him by francizy(m): 6:30pm
these specially trained ARMED ROBBERS SQUAD will never cease to exist in Nigeria...
Shun what the IGP said.....
It's initial Gra Gra
