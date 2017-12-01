Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charley @yabaki, #ENDSARS Campaign Mastermind: SARS Threatens To Kill Him (1241 Views)

these specially trained ARMED ROBBERS SQUAD will never cease to exist in Nigeria... Shun what the IGP said..... It's initial Gra Gra

just accusing ur ex anyhow

Take a trip to their headquarters at abuja

i knew it will happen. God will not let them succeed and he will judge them

Wait! what? There should be no letting up on this demand! If na politicise make we politicise am! Lives are lost and destroyed to these SARS.

Where is your lawyer? If you are sure of what you just said, get your lawyer and address a press conference with evidences of their threat

And how do you know ur ex gf handed your number to SARS? Sometimes ex gfs suffer a great deal just for being termed ex. Who knows if the present gf is even the snitch here?

Castrate him with bullets? Chai we are not safe in this country again o

this saRs people are really usless. down my street na weed dem dey smoke from morning till night. with dreadlocks and piercings. Nigerian SaRs be like thieves

