|Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Bhelamblog: 2:29pm
Nigeria Most popular Gateman Jacob, has been deported back to his village, as his Madam Bobrisky Announces they have broken up, According to the bleaching expert Jacurb lied to him that his father was sick, he gave him some money to return to the village, only to find out that he was still in Lagos.
Plus he said people are using Jacob to get infos about his life, And now that he has already taught him lots of things especially the internet, Jacurb might just get back to him, And we await the dramas as they unfold..
see his snaps below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/chaos-as-bobrisky-part-breaks-up-with.html
2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by promiseolaoye(m): 2:30pm
let me park my bus here
incase
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Bhelamblog: 2:35pm
More
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 2:37pm
uhmmmm! Too much social media stunt Jacob this, Jacob that...so tey dem make song in his name *shior
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 2:45pm
Bobrisky needs the hand of God.
15 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Foxrain: 2:53pm
Jealous tyranny!
I'm sure he's scared because Jacob is taking his spotlight.
15 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 2:54pm
Celeb GM
Xmas Side Income..fast
Cake Baking And Decorations Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Download FREE...check my profile
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by princeade86(m): 2:57pm
[color=#770077][/color]na jealous go kill many people
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:07pm
Bobrisky the drama queen ..
Always on the news .
Well Jacob, I guess he/she has has it up to his/her neck so he/she wants you out.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 3:07pm
Jacob,come now... Na lie
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Foxrain: 3:08pm
Nothing from this shemales mouth is true, I'm sure after the reception Jacob got yesterday, even people taking pictures of him, the dirty animallike creature is seething with jealousy, considering no one gives him the time of the day, except to laugh at his apparent stupidity.
I wish a movie would pick up Jacob for comedic role, lord knows that boy needs a break after enduring the horror of this trashy pigsty.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:10pm
Jacob too should bleach his skin, wear ladies clothes and change his name to Jakesrisky. Time for fame and fortune. If Bobrisky can do it, why not Jacob?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Mizsylviah(f): 3:19pm
Not just feeling dis guy's i mean girl's English.......
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by atilla(m): 3:25pm
Abi Jacob has stolen boboriskys bae for himself?
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 3:53pm
Oga abi nah madam no be ur problem dey worry us now nobody get ur time this tym around now. abeg nah sarz we dey face now go look bush
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Tension532(m): 4:22pm
see english abeg
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 4:31pm
Kkkk....seem like Jacob couldn't give out his asssssssss to bobrisky or work on bobrisky assssssssssss no matter the odds
This transgendered should be locked up abeg
So many important issue going on in 9ja and you guys are bringing up bobrisky news,miss place priority....the transgendered is a bad influence to our society
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by omooba969: 4:32pm
Ok
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Playz: 4:32pm
You gave him 60K, and still saw him in gidi... Well what's done is done...
Jacob, such a popular Nigerian gatekeeper.
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Soloton01: 4:32pm
Next news
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by LordPOSEIDON: 4:32pm
Jacob d.ick no work well again... Nigga needs replacement
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by yeahh(m): 4:33pm
Rubbish news
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 4:33pm
So nah Jacurb been dey fvck Bob?
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:34pm
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Naijacost22: 4:34pm
Just say you try FUÇK the guy and e no agree na why u sack am.
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 4:34pm
promiseolaoye:How can u park ur car in a dustbin?
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by solutiongiver: 4:34pm
The guy don blow pass am thats y
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by lilfreezy: 4:34pm
Please address him/her as OGAMADAM and not madam only
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 4:35pm
J
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by Landwey(m): 4:35pm
Just when we thought Jacob has arrived, that lie wasn't enough a reason to chase Jacob away
To buy a plot of land in Lakowe Golf Lake for N12m and get instant allocation call 07031028401
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by sportfolder: 4:35pm
I DEY LOOK HOW MUCH NAIJABET GO PAY ME TONIGHT
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) by hostine316(m): 4:35pm
Foxrain:Na you be Jacob brother abi?
3 Likes
