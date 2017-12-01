Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky Sacks His Gateman, Jacob (Photos) (24531 Views)

Plus he said people are using Jacob to get infos about his life, And now that he has already taught him lots of things especially the internet, Jacurb might just get back to him, And we await the dramas as they unfold..



see his snaps below!





let me park my bus here



incase 3 Likes

More 1 Like

Jacob this, Jacob that...so tey dem make song in his name *shior uhmmmm! Too much social media stuntJacob this, Jacob that...so tey dem make song in his name*shior 2 Likes 2 Shares

Bobrisky needs the hand of God. 15 Likes

Jealous tyranny!

I'm sure he's scared because Jacob is taking his spotlight. 15 Likes

Celeb GM





[color=#770077][/color]na jealous go kill many people

Bobrisky the drama queen ..



Always on the news .



Well Jacob, I guess he/she has has it up to his/her neck so he/she wants you out. 1 Like

Jacob,come now... Na lie

Nothing from this shemales mouth is true, I'm sure after the reception Jacob got yesterday, even people taking pictures of him, the dirty animallike creature is seething with jealousy, considering no one gives him the time of the day, except to laugh at his apparent stupidity.

I wish a movie would pick up Jacob for comedic role, lord knows that boy needs a break after enduring the horror of this trashy pigsty. 42 Likes 1 Share

Jacob too should bleach his skin, wear ladies clothes and change his name to Jakesrisky. Time for fame and fortune. If Bobrisky can do it, why not Jacob? 28 Likes 1 Share

Not just feeling dis guy's i mean girl's English....... 7 Likes 1 Share

Abi Jacob has stolen boboriskys bae for himself?

Oga abi nah madam no be ur problem dey worry us now nobody get ur time this tym around now. abeg nah sarz we dey face now go look bush 10 Likes 2 Shares

see english abeg 9 Likes 2 Shares

Kkkk....seem like Jacob couldn't give out his asssssssss to bobrisky or work on bobrisky assssssssssss no matter the odds





This transgendered should be locked up abeg







So many important issue going on in 9ja and you guys are bringing up bobrisky news,miss place priority....the transgendered is a bad influence to our society 3 Likes

Ok



Jacob, such a popular Nigerian gatekeeper.

You gave him 60K, and still saw him in gidi... Well what's done is done...Jacob, such a popular Nigerian gatekeeper.

Next news 1 Like

Jacob d.ick no work well again... Nigga needs replacement 2 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish news

So nah Jacurb been dey fvck Bob? 1 Like

Just say you try FUÇK the guy and e no agree na why u sack am. 3 Likes

promiseolaoye:

let me park my bus here





incase

How can u park ur car in a dustbin? How can u park ur car in a dustbin?

The guy don blow pass am thats y 1 Like

Please address him/her as OGAMADAM and not madam only

J

Just when we thought Jacob has arrived, that lie wasn't enough a reason to chase Jacob away





I DEY LOOK HOW MUCH NAIJABET GO PAY ME TONIGHT 4 Likes