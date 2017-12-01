₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by 247frolic(m): 3:36pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after the Counter-terrorism Summit hosted by King Abdullah II of Jordan.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-president-buhari-returns-from.html
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Ayo4251(m): 3:54pm
O boy... E nor easy... I've finally made FTC since October....
I dedicate this to all admission seekers...
Back to the topic......
He bring bread come?
10 Likes 3 Shares
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by darfay: 3:54pm
Bullhari the first mallam to travel round the world
4 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Keneking: 3:55pm
Seen
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Naturalobserver(m): 3:55pm
Is his travelling going to bring back our suffering brothers in Libya or is it going to eliminate boko haram? If not he just wasted our funds for travelling expenses
3 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by BmarhoSMD(m): 3:55pm
this our President that is always outta the country so...#welcome back
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by noblealuu: 3:55pm
So
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Nigeman: 3:55pm
Oh Lord, save Nigeria
6 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by mrphysics(m): 3:56pm
Welcome back Mr. President.
Is this really Jubril? Thats what some people are asking themselves now
4 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by dontgiveupp(m): 3:56pm
Hmm
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Cjrane2: 3:56pm
Where are the armoured vehicles Jordan promised in New York to help Nigerian army?
Boko are seriously dealing with our boys due to lack of equipment.
5 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Sabotage4700(m): 3:57pm
Welcome back baba. We are proud of you.
2 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Playz: 3:57pm
Sai Baba!
Welcome Back Our International President!
1 Like
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by delugajackson(m): 3:57pm
Buhari the globe throtter.
I've never seen a man so addicted to traveling. It won't be long before he covers the whole world.
Even if the next summit is in Jupiter, this man will still go.
2 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Mallamkay001(m): 3:57pm
hw d jony? welcome baba,remember u promised us change but u r giving us chain o!
#powermustchangehands
5 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by bugidon(m): 3:58pm
Clueless president, surrounded by thiefs and terrorists
1 Like
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by mmb: 3:58pm
Where is the lion of Africa?
1 Like
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by fredosky111(m): 3:59pm
Welcome to Nigeria..
2 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by amiibaby(f): 3:59pm
Wasted fund
2 Likes
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by 9jatatafo(m): 3:59pm
Sp=
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Pebcak: 4:00pm
Now oga at the top is Back, I see Halliburton case pointing to Atiku popping up from no where any moment from now plus any corruption case they feel to throw at him. That Atiku is power hungry too getting on twitter supporting end sars, claiming PMB was banned from USA, and that stupid picture of him eating with IDP
1 Like
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Pebcak: 4:00pm
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by darfay: 4:01pm
Playz:
E
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by wellmax(m): 4:01pm
Welcome Presido.
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by darfay: 4:01pm
Playz:
Zombie your eyes never clear
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by LordPOSEIDON: 4:02pm
Hin welcome
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Newbiee: 4:02pm
Welcome back Sai Baba.
We, that are behind you, are much more than those e-rats against you.
God has a reason for preserving your life, after your haters must have concluded your death.
They have tagged you vegetable, now the vegetable has turned Iroko tree. The vegetable tag has fizzled out naturally. When you came back from your treatment, they couldn't believe their eyes, they said is Jubril from Sudan. Nobody is talking about Jubril today. Just recently the famous hater of Baba (FKK) has hailed you for the first time in recent times over your response on the Libya saga.
Your haters will live to see you win with a landslide victory in 2019 by the grace of God.
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Emac34: 4:02pm
the clueless presido
you are highly welcome
1 Like
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by Yinkatolu: 4:02pm
He must have seen that river Jodan
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by tollyboy5(m): 4:03pm
Keep traveling
1 Like
Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns From Jordan by ipobarecriminals: 4:03pm
lafiya baba
