http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-president-buhari-returns-from.html President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after the Counter-terrorism Summit hosted by King Abdullah II of Jordan.







He bring bread come?

O boy... E nor easy...

Back to the topic......

He bring bread come?

Bullhari the first mallam to travel round the world

Is his travelling going to bring back our suffering brothers in Libya or is it going to eliminate boko haram? If not he just wasted our funds for travelling expenses

this our President that is always outta the country so...#welcome back

Oh Lord, save Nigeria

Welcome back Mr. President.





Is this really Jubril? Thats what some people are asking themselves now

Where are the armoured vehicles Jordan promised in New York to help Nigerian army?



Boko are seriously dealing with our boys due to lack of equipment.

Welcome back baba. We are proud of you.



Welcome Back Our International President!

Sai Baba!

Welcome Back Our International President!

Buhari the globe throtter.



I've never seen a man so addicted to traveling. It won't be long before he covers the whole world.



Even if the next summit is in Jupiter, this man will still go.

hw d jony? welcome baba,remember u promised us change but u r giving us chain o!

#powermustchangehands

Clueless president, surrounded by thiefs and terrorists

Where is the lion of Africa?

Welcome to Nigeria..

Wasted fund

Now oga at the top is Back, I see Halliburton case pointing to Atiku popping up from no where any moment from now plus any corruption case they feel to throw at him. That Atiku is power hungry too getting on twitter supporting end sars, claiming PMB was banned from USA, and that stupid picture of him eating with IDP

Welcome Presido.

Zombie your eyes never clear

Hin welcome

Welcome back Sai Baba.

We, that are behind you, are much more than those e-rats against you.

God has a reason for preserving your life, after your haters must have concluded your death.

They have tagged you vegetable, now the vegetable has turned Iroko tree. The vegetable tag has fizzled out naturally. When you came back from your treatment, they couldn't believe their eyes, they said is Jubril from Sudan. Nobody is talking about Jubril today. Just recently the famous hater of Baba (FKK) has hailed you for the first time in recent times over your response on the Libya saga.

Your haters will live to see you win with a landslide victory in 2019 by the grace of God.









you are highly welcome the clueless presido

He must have seen that river Jodan

Keep traveling