₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,140 members, 3,952,538 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm (1112 Views)
Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm / CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL (1 - 4) On 27th September 2017 / UEFA Champions League Final: Juventus Vs Real Madrid today at 7:45pm (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by Dyt(f): 3:41pm On Dec 04
Paul Pogba will start Manchester United's final Champions League group game against CSKA Moscow before he begins a three-match domestic ban.
The midfielder was sent off in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win at Arsenal.
United have decided not to appeal against the red card, meaning the France playmaker will be suspended for the Manchester derby at the weekend.
Nemanja Matic (muscle problem) is out while Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be rested but Luke Shaw could return to the side
Sergio Romero will start in goal as David de Gea is rested.
De Gea was superb against Arsenal at the weekend, making 14 saves including a stunning double stop from Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.
When asked if he had seen a better goalkeeper this year, Mourinho responded playfully: "Yes. Romero.
"Because he plays tomorrow. My goalkeeper is always the best goalkeeper in the world.
"Now David is third best. Romero is number one and Joel [Pereira] number two."
Manchester United can equal a club record of 40 successive home games unbeaten if they avoid defeat to CSKA Moscow.
However, ending that run has given CSKA Moscow's players extra incentive to get a result.
"To be honest I didn't know about this record and I hope we will be the first to end it," said CSKA Moscow midfielder Alan Dzagoev.
"Of course Old Trafford is a special stadium, always a big attendance and I have a special feeling playing there."
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42229382
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by marshalldgreat: 3:42pm On Dec 04
Straight win for Man United
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by JERRYABC2(m): 6:06pm
Man u will cry today
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by chaelmic(m): 6:07pm
;
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by chaelmic(m): 6:07pm
22222
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by johnstar(m): 6:08pm
If manure nor win dis match na ogun go punish dm
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by abrahym(m): 6:08pm
Glory glory Manchester united
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by chrisxxx(m): 6:08pm
game end 4:2, Those who bet should bet on this. after game contact me for more accurate predictions. thanks.
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by Bankyb10(m): 6:09pm
JERRYABC2:
Pour pepper for our face na..
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by exemen: 6:10pm
lets see what they will play 2 night
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by lilfreezy: 6:11pm
Whether they like it or not, manu will carry there 12 points and go to Europa
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by Dutchey(m): 6:11pm
booked
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by inagangan: 6:11pm
When the hunger hammering you is from your village people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4d5WyQZ768
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by kay29000(m): 6:12pm
Hmm! Two matches at the same time. Which one will I watch?
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by ajagidiagbo1(m): 6:17pm
It's a walkover.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 6:19pm
2-0
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by Toflez(m): 6:20pm
man united will win with over 2.5(3-2)
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by zurielsam(m): 6:23pm
, con
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by MrMystrO(m): 6:27pm
We here
Man Utd 2-0 CSKA Moscow
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by charles2044: 6:31pm
United go trash them 5 _ 0
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by delikay4luv: 6:36pm
GGMU
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by peetay(m): 6:38pm
De gea rested. That's the most well deserved rest ever. Lets thrash them to keep the morale high.
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by beautyhd: 6:54pm
Home over 1.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by michaeltotti(m): 6:55pm
pogba go use all strength know he won't play Manchester derby,make mourinho no park bus today ooo..we should beat this CSKA like 4-0
but I know mourinho will come for a point.
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by prinsam30(m): 6:58pm
I don't even know we av match today, cos my mind is set on the game on Sunday, today is just a workover....... CSKA RIP in advance
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by kstyle2(m): 7:14pm
If lukaku fails to redeem himself today, then he has no business been in the starting 11 again
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by IamShakyum: 7:16pm
We gonna beat CSK to 3-0. Nobody the park BUS today
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:17pm
Watch how my boys gonna stunt on 'em tonight... #GGMU.
Scores: 2 - 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by haffaze777(m): 7:19pm
straight lose for manyoo
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by ugo147: 7:19pm
Goal is saying 7.45 Are u sure it is 8.30
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by lloydpras: 7:27pm
Resting Zlatan?? from what? An Hangover
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow Today At 8:45pm by okaynigeria: 7:30pm
On Sight
Ronaldo: Fat And Fabulous! / L. Donovan Vs D. Beckham / UCL: Copenhagen V Barcelona [ 1 - 1] On Tuesday 2nd November 2010
Viewing this topic: DAHWAH007(m), petitmonde(m), Meksumnoiz, misano(m), Erystro(m), Tjshizzle, sojiguy(m), Ikology(m), Noblewhiz(m), annie74(f) and 7 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30