



The midfielder was sent off in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win at Arsenal.



United have decided not to appeal against the red card, meaning the France playmaker will be suspended for the Manchester derby at the weekend.



Nemanja Matic (muscle problem) is out while Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be rested but Luke Shaw could return to the side



Sergio Romero will start in goal as David de Gea is rested.



De Gea was superb against Arsenal at the weekend, making 14 saves including a stunning double stop from Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.



When asked if he had seen a better goalkeeper this year, Mourinho responded playfully: "Yes. Romero.



"Because he plays tomorrow. My goalkeeper is always the best goalkeeper in the world.



"Now David is third best. Romero is number one and Joel [Pereira] number two."



Manchester United can equal a club record of 40 successive home games unbeaten if they avoid defeat to CSKA Moscow.



However, ending that run has given CSKA Moscow's players extra incentive to get a result.



"To be honest I didn't know about this record and I hope we will be the first to end it," said CSKA Moscow midfielder Alan Dzagoev.



"Of course Old Trafford is a special stadium, always a big attendance and I have a special feeling playing there."





