A UK based Nigerian presenter, identified as Chidera, has taken her time to show women who have saggy boobs how to style this part of their body.

Sharing photos she wrote;



“I created the hashtag #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER because women are shamed when their bodies don’t appease the male gaze. Saggy boobs are under represented. Being under represented makes you feel alien to society. This fosters insecurities in people who don’t have the mental strength to see value in themselves beyond other people’s standards.

Responding to #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER with ‘all boobs matter’ is absurd, as this erases and silences the issue at hand here. If all boobs mattered, all boobs would be equally represented.











More @



But why? Is dat what u r employed to present? 2 Likes

Na wa O! 23 Likes 1 Share

Truly, London has fallen. 79 Likes 2 Shares

Olympus Has Fallen...Smh 2 Likes

what has fall has fall 4 Likes 1 Share





Your body shouldn't define you. Be proud of every curve Well she's beautiful, smart, what else? It's nature and not everyone was born with a very perky boobs, y'all men and women better stop body shaming people. There's more to a woman than just her boobs, besides it was meant to breast feed babies and not old men.Your body shouldn't define you. Be proud of every curve 82 Likes 6 Shares

Kilode....that one nobe saggy boobs nah....





shut up eeee. no bobi came sagging

it started gradually with my head, my shoulder my knees and now it is my toes.... 2 Likes

My granny's boobs is firmer than this 8 Likes 3 Shares

Representing indeed....those things are really representing my bathroom slippers...





#truthman Lai Mohammed 3 Likes

So you allowed boys dismantle your boobs to this extent

Now you shouting saggy boobs matters 13 Likes

directorXixXICK:

Representing indeed....those things are really representing my bathroom slippers...

19 Likes 2 Shares

Chai Chai Chai! Queen of the South.

Put your clothes on ma'am.

Those things aren't appealing exposed 9 Likes 1 Share

Q

All boobs will sag eventually 2 Likes

AYE MI, TEMI BAMI!!! ... abi which kain tin be diz nah??





Even the boobs cannot represent itself anymore!!!! Aunty pleaseee what are you planning to represent?... 2 Likes

Laveda:

Well she's beautiful, smart, what else? It's nature and not everyone was born with a very perky boobs, y'all men and women better stop body shaming people. There's more to a woman than just her boobs, besides it was meant to breast feed babies and not old men.



Your body shouldn't define you. Be proud of every curve



Its true that not everyone is born with perky boobs. But you also have to be wise about its packaging. Some pple know that they are not blessed with perky boobs, yet na them wan dey show the whole world their package. Its true that not everyone is born with perky boobs. But you also have to be wise about its packaging. Some pple know that they are not blessed with perky boobs, yet na them wan dey show the whole world their package. 6 Likes

You wait for some time to see a reputable topic on front page and this pops up

.... Nowadays, every ashewo is slay queen.. Watin she suppose carry potash wash.... Nowadays, every ashewo is slay queen..

Nursing mothers

She's proud of her body type

This one na boobs of life 1 Like

sister for here if you get saggy boobs. you no get mouth o 1 Like

Ok am coming.

something just crossed my mind #slippers

StrawberryGloss:

So you allowed boys dismantle your boobs to this extent

Now you shouting saggy boobs matters

who told u sex make boobs sag.... to even think this is a female moniker self...... who told u sex make boobs sag.... to even think this is a female moniker self...... 4 Likes 1 Share

Nawaoooooooo Am speechless