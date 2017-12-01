₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Freebrowsing12(f): 3:45pm
A UK based Nigerian presenter, identified as Chidera, has taken her time to show women who have saggy boobs how to style this part of their body.
Sharing photos she wrote;
“I created the hashtag #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER because women are shamed when their bodies don’t appease the male gaze. Saggy boobs are under represented. Being under represented makes you feel alien to society. This fosters insecurities in people who don’t have the mental strength to see value in themselves beyond other people’s standards.
Responding to #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER with ‘all boobs matter’ is absurd, as this erases and silences the issue at hand here. If all boobs mattered, all boobs would be equally represented.
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Gentle034(m): 3:49pm
But why? Is dat what u r employed to present?
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Abee79: 3:53pm
Na wa O!
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by NairalandCS(m): 3:56pm
Truly, London has fallen.
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by DopeBoss(m): 3:57pm
Olympus Has Fallen...Smh
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Africanbest(m): 4:06pm
what has fall has fall
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Laveda(f): 4:13pm
Well she's beautiful, smart, what else? It's nature and not everyone was born with a very perky boobs, y'all men and women better stop body shaming people. There's more to a woman than just her boobs, besides it was meant to breast feed babies and not old men.
Your body shouldn't define you. Be proud of every curve
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:21pm
Kilode....that one nobe saggy boobs nah....
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by odigbosky(m): 4:34pm
shut up eeee. no bobi came sagging
it started gradually with my head, my shoulder my knees and now it is my toes....
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Michellla(f): 4:59pm
My granny's boobs is firmer than this
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by directorXixXICK(m): 5:01pm
Representing indeed....those things are really representing my bathroom slippers...
#truthman Lai Mohammed
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:05pm
So you allowed boys dismantle your boobs to this extent
Now you shouting saggy boobs matters
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:09pm
directorXixXICK:
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by nonut: 5:12pm
Chai Chai Chai! Queen of the South.
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:14pm
Put your clothes on ma'am.
Those things aren't appealing exposed
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by jonnytad(m): 5:19pm
Q
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by NwaAmaikpeSon: 5:20pm
All boobs will sag eventually
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by BruncleZuma: 5:20pm
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by LordPOSEIDON: 5:20pm
AYE MI, TEMI BAMI!!! ... abi which kain tin be diz nah??
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Aieboocaar(m): 5:20pm
Aunty pleaseee what are you planning to represent?...
Even the boobs cannot represent itself anymore!!!!
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by kennygee(f): 5:20pm
Laveda:
Its true that not everyone is born with perky boobs. But you also have to be wise about its packaging. Some pple know that they are not blessed with perky boobs, yet na them wan dey show the whole world their package.
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Playz: 5:21pm
You wait for some time to see a reputable topic on front page and this pops up
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by jonnytad(m): 5:21pm
Watin she suppose carry potash wash .... Nowadays, every ashewo is slay queen..
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Samusu(m): 5:22pm
Nursing mothers
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Kobicove(m): 5:22pm
She's proud of her body type
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by iamloski(m): 5:22pm
This one na boobs of life
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by jericco1(m): 5:22pm
sister for here if you get saggy boobs. you no get mouth o
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by donnaD(f): 5:22pm
Ok am coming.
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by BmarhoSMD(m): 5:22pm
something just crossed my mind #slippers
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by teamsynergy: 5:23pm
StrawberryGloss:
who told u sex make boobs sag.... to even think this is a female moniker self......
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by Rickyzagy(m): 5:24pm
Nawaoooooooo Am speechless
|Re: Chidera, Nigerian Presenter In UK: #SaggyBoobsMatter Creator by yanshDoctor: 5:24pm
..i am not after a woman boobs. i am after this.
