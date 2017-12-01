Business activities were on Monday crippled at the Utako Ultra-Modern Market in Abuja, following protest by aggrieved traders over alleged plan by the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, to take over the market.They irate traders closed their shops and were seen protesting within and outside the market, while security operatives, fully armed could be seen barricading the entrance to the market.

Our internet/mobile data plan works with all devices e.g Andriod, Iphone, Blackberry(OS 10), computers, modems e.t.c. Data rollover if you re-subscribe before expiry of current plan, applicable to MTN, Glo, Etisalat and Airtel only.



To check your data balance MTN >> *461*6# Etisalat >> *229*9# GLO >> *127*0# AirTel >> *140#



Pay with MTN Recharge Airtime. You can also make VTU transfer etc..



✅*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)



✅*DAILY PLANS*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

15GB @ 1000



✅*WEEKLY PLANS*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

10GB @ 1000

15GB @ 1300



✅*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

4GB @ 1000

5GB @ 1200

7.5GB @ 1,500

10GB @ 2,000

15GB @ 2,000

Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)



✅*NIGHT PLANS*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

5GB @ 800

10GB @ 1000

15gb @ 1200



Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a cheat..

#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...



✅*These Prices are valid if you are‎ paying via Airtime.

WhatsApp✔️ ☎ :- Add us Bellow

To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS.....

NOTE THAT PAYMENTS ARE VIA BANK OR AIRTIME