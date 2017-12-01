₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Traders Protest Shutdown Of Utako Ultra-Modern Market In Abuja (Photos)
Business activities were on Monday crippled at the Utako Ultra-Modern Market in Abuja, following protest by aggrieved traders over alleged plan by the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, to take over the market.
They irate traders closed their shops and were seen protesting within and outside the market, while security operatives, fully armed could be seen barricading the entrance to the market.
APC is same as hardship
D masses are suffering, buhari do something meaningful
Apc government of one day one trouble.
Buhari.
Thanks to Buhari
it seems this administration always get a hard on whenever they see people suffering.
Oya developers come and turn it to a to tribal war
Op, so you no fit snap pimshure ehnn.?
Why is there always one week one trouble o
