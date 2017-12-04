₦airaland Forum

Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by kidap: 4:03pm
Nollyzone.com



Ghanaian actress turned Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her Nigerian lover  Iceberg slim both steps out in style for an award. 

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and lover with caption saying 

@iamicebergslim and I. We're out for the day #brandinfluencers#Oluwa#styleinfluencers#workflow#teamwork#blessed

http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-juliet-ibrahim-lover-iceberg-slim-steps-style/

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 4:04pm
Ok.
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 4:12pm
So? What do you want nairalanders to do now?

8 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by toscylo(m): 4:13pm
now dat ICE CREAM will call wat he is wearing TROUSER

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 4:19pm
Who's this Yoruba demon?
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:27pm
Beauty and the lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed just joking


XMAS SIDE INCOME...fast

Cake Baking And Decoration Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Download FREE.....check my profile

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 5:09pm
darkenkach:
Who's this Yoruba demon?
what do you mean?
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by cherr(f): 5:44pm
..
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:51pm
Wareva
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:51pm
Not bad grin
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by curvilicious: 5:51pm
Surprise
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by jozboy3348: 5:51pm
KardinalZik:
So? What do you want nairalanders to do now?
eat ur yansh
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Obierika: 5:51pm
So na this guy dey bang this lady...
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by solid3(m): 5:52pm
toscylo:
now dat ICE CREAM will call wat he is wearing TROUSER
Which terrible thing did you see.
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by HyconMojo(m): 5:54pm
The juju wey this guy take carry this girl strong like ....snail and shell must have been included lol

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by chidonbu: 5:54pm
the guy self ug** and shortly
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by johnstar(m): 5:54pm
Goldberg
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by MrPresident1: 5:54pm
grin
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Mushmushx: 5:55pm
kiss
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 5:56pm
This guy has got a good cassava, that this girl finds irresistible

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 5:56pm
HOT she is..
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Habibsocial080: 5:57pm
I just like this 2 guyz kilode
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:57pm
Get married already.
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Soloton01: 5:57pm
Dem too dey trend

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by scaramucci: 5:57pm
Obierika:
So na this guy dey bang this lady...

Never overestimate a woman. Most especially the bimbos.

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by geloorrrrdd(m): 5:58pm
q
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Fatherly: 5:58pm
Juliet! If this guy doesn't want to marry you dump his sorry ass...cute lady like you still doing boyfriend/girlfriend when someone like me is a wife imagine o
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by dayleke(m): 5:58pm
Dem fit each other
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 5:59pm
Fyn gal ugly boy
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Sirevangel(m): 5:59pm
no comment
abeg next!!!!
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:59pm
shocked




Having a big preek is indeed a goodluck charm.


Nothing else would make such a beauty clinge to a beast like Iceberg slim.

(0) (1) (Reply)

