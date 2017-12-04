₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by kidap: 4:03pm
Nollyzone.com
Ghanaian actress turned Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her Nigerian lover Iceberg slim both steps out in style for an award.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and lover with caption saying
@iamicebergslim and I. We're out for the day #brandinfluencers#Oluwa#styleinfluencers#workflow#teamwork#blessed
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-juliet-ibrahim-lover-iceberg-slim-steps-style/
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 4:04pm
Ok.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 4:12pm
So? What do you want nairalanders to do now?
8 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by toscylo(m): 4:13pm
now dat ICE CREAM will call wat he is wearing TROUSER
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 4:19pm
Who's this Yoruba demon?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:27pm
Beauty and the just joking
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 5:09pm
darkenkach:what do you mean?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by cherr(f): 5:44pm
..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:51pm
Wareva
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:51pm
Not bad
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by curvilicious: 5:51pm
Surprise
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by jozboy3348: 5:51pm
KardinalZik:eat ur yansh
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Obierika: 5:51pm
So na this guy dey bang this lady...
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by solid3(m): 5:52pm
toscylo:Which terrible thing did you see.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by HyconMojo(m): 5:54pm
The juju wey this guy take carry this girl strong like ....snail and shell must have been included lol
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by chidonbu: 5:54pm
the guy self ug** and shortly
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by johnstar(m): 5:54pm
Goldberg
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by MrPresident1: 5:54pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Mushmushx: 5:55pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 5:56pm
This guy has got a good cassava, that this girl finds irresistible
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 5:56pm
HOT she is..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Habibsocial080: 5:57pm
I just like this 2 guyz kilode
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:57pm
Get married already.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Soloton01: 5:57pm
Dem too dey trend
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by scaramucci: 5:57pm
Obierika:
Never overestimate a woman. Most especially the bimbos.
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by geloorrrrdd(m): 5:58pm
q
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Fatherly: 5:58pm
Juliet! If this guy doesn't want to marry you dump his sorry ass...cute lady like you still doing boyfriend/girlfriend when someone like me is a wife imagine o
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by dayleke(m): 5:58pm
Dem fit each other
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 5:59pm
Fyn gal ugly boy
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by Sirevangel(m): 5:59pm
no comment
abeg next!!!!
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim Step Out In Style (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:59pm
Having a big preek is indeed a goodluck charm.
Nothing else would make such a beauty clinge to a beast like Iceberg slim.
