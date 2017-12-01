Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) (3028 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-boko-haram-victim-ali-ahmadu.html Ali Ahmadu, a BokoHaram victim who suffered spinal cord injury and broken leg during an attack, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, Monday, December 4 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates after a successful surgery. 2 Likes

He is favoured. I wish him well. 7 Likes

Sorry

I wish boko haram hell on earth, see d innocent boy they just would have wasted 1 Like

wonder boy. wonder boy.

welcome home....





We have technically defeated Boko Haram-Buhari/Lai Mohammed









More than 1100 people have died since APC lead government technically defeated Boko Haram_News report







We have technically defeated Boko Haram-Buhari/Lai Mohammed

More than 1100 people have died since APC lead government technically defeated Boko Haram_News report

We will technically vote you guys out come 2019-Masses









Lil boy better go back ooo Why did he backLil boy better go back ooo 1 Like

Nice.







Poor little boy

This one go turn politician when he grow up. Him don even sabi the hand/finger gestures sef 2 Likes









Only victims of evil become popular cheaply in Nigeria.







The young man's clownish looks is priceless. Only victims of evil become popular cheaply in Nigeria.The young man's clownish looks is priceless.

this kid looks like Lil carter

Abeg Next!!!!!!