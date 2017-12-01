₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 4:04pm
Ali Ahmadu, a BokoHaram victim who suffered spinal cord injury and broken leg during an attack, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, Monday, December 4 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates after a successful surgery.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-boko-haram-victim-ali-ahmadu.html
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by stexsy(m): 4:08pm
He is favoured. I wish him well.
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by agwom(m): 4:09pm
Sorry
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:11pm
I wish boko haram hell on earth, see d innocent boy they just would have wasted
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:15pm
wonder boy.
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:26pm
welcome home....
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by Drsheddy(m): 6:05pm
.
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by crackerspub: 6:05pm
We have technically defeated Boko Haram-Buhari/Lai Mohammed
More than 1100 people have died since APC lead government technically defeated Boko Haram_News report
We will technically vote you guys out come 2019-Masses
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by oshe111(m): 6:06pm
Why did he back
Lil boy better go back ooo
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by geloorrrrdd(m): 6:06pm
Nice.
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by Estherfabian(f): 6:06pm
Poor little boy
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 6:07pm
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 6:07pm
This one go turn politician when he grow up. Him don even sabi the hand/finger gestures sef
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:08pm
Only victims of evil become popular cheaply in Nigeria.
The young man's clownish looks is priceless.
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by Sirevangel(m): 6:14pm
this kid looks like Lil carter
Abeg Next!!!!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by etenyong(m): 6:18pm
Many thanks to the Tailor who sow the over size suit this the boy
|Re: Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) by rawtouch: 6:23pm
