|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by luvola(m): 7:46pm
enemy keep off
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Adasun(m): 7:46pm
HPS3:wating consine u
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by oloriLFC(f): 7:48pm
Already thinking about the next round. Spartak won't be lucky this time around. #ynwa
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by mzHANA(f): 7:49pm
oloriLFC:
Dat is hw I saw it o. 1 2
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by oloriLFC(f): 7:55pm
CrEaToRmalden:Coman wet it na, if the thread is going 2 be dry.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by luvola(m): 8:03pm
mzHANA:U mean 2-1
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by luvola(m): 8:10pm
Mehn Liverpool lineup na die..
using his strongest attack line of Coutinho - Mane-firminho - sallah.. I dey pity spartak Moscow
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by luvola(m): 8:11pm
countinho-mane-sallah-firminho to.led Liverpool attack tonight. using his strongest attack force .
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by echobazz: 8:24pm
Liverpool 5 Spatak Moscow 0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by luvola(m): 8:40pm
Game on. go red
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by oloriLFC(f): 8:51pm
Goooaal! Hope u guys are counting?
1-0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by mazimee(m): 8:51pm
Continho don score, no time to waste time
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by korlahwarleh(m): 8:58pm
Please someone should post a link to stream it live
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Iamtipsyy(m): 9:01pm
2:0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by amodu(m): 9:03pm
Coutinho made it 2
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Jaybeee(m): 9:03pm
I pity Dortmund today
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:05pm
LesbianBoy:Buhari fall on you
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by akeentech(m): 9:07pm
They will fight back
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:07pm
mzHANA:Have you checked the latest scoreline?? Buhari dross fall on u
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Gangster1ms: 9:07pm
Its 3-0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by EgusiShankly: 9:07pm
3:0 now
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by 2nattie(m): 9:08pm
Firminho goooooal
Liverpool 3 0 Sparta Moscow
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by mazimee(m): 9:08pm
No joy 3 0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:08pm
It's Liv 3:0 Spatak, mod update scoreline nah
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Dutchey(m): 9:09pm
Anfield is military zone, keep off
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Lalas247(f): 9:10pm
Yesssss my bet is looking really good ride on Lads
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by sped1oro(m): 9:13pm
Where is the mod to update scoreline?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Lalas247(f): 9:13pm
LesbianBoy:Omo Buruku
Lesbo no follow my guys play ....
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Theboss100: 9:14pm
YNWA
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow 3 - 0 (Live) by Islie: 9:16pm
LesbianBoy:
bad belly
