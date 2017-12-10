₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,680 members, 3,954,569 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 07:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm (800 Views)
Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (2 - 1) On 5th November 2017 / Liverpool Vs Chelsea (1 - 1) On 25th November 2017 / CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL (1 - 4) On 27th September 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 5:23pm On Dec 04
Liverpool will be looking to top their Champions League group and secure their spot in the last 16 when they host Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.
Neither is assured yet for the Reds, although they currently sit in first place in Group E with nine points. They are one point ahead of Sevilla in second spot, while their opponents are in third place, three points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.
A draw will guarantee Liverpool a spot in the knockout stages and a win would make sure of top spot, while victory for Spartak Moscow will secure them a spot in the last 16.
Liverpool drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in their previous meeting
Klopp has spoken about his excitement for the clash and was relaxed when asked about the position Liverpool find themselves in.
"All the good and bad things that have happened brought us into this situation. If we win that's cool. I know a lot of people think we could already be through but that's not life," he said.
"Spartak could say the same. They gave four points away against Maribor. I am really looking forward to it. They are in a good moment and they have very important offensive players back.
Brighton 1-5 Liverpool
"It will be an exciting game. That's how Champions League should be. I cannot take it for granted and we have to prove our quality every day. Tomorrow is a very good match for us."
Team news
Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Nathaniel Clyne will be sidelined for Liverpool but Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan are expected to return after illness.
For Spartak Moscow, Dmitri Kombarov will not be available after breaking a rib, while Jano Ananidze, Artem Timofeev and Georgi Tigiyev are also sidelined.
Liverpool were pegged back to a 3-3 draw in Sevilla last time out
However, Georgi Dzhikiya will return from suspension to feature against Liverpool.
Opta stats
Liverpool are unbeaten against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League (W2 D1) with their last encounter at Anfield ending in a 5-0 win for the Reds.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games although five of those have ended in a draw.
Spartak Moscow have won only six of their last 40 Champions League games (D8 L26). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 outings in the competition.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 12:13pm
Liverpool can top their group with a win on Wednesday
Liverpool will be looking to top their Champions League group and secure their spot in the last 16 when they host Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.
Neither is assured yet for the Reds, although they currently sit in first place in Group E with nine points. They are one point ahead of Sevilla in second spot, while their opponents are in third place, three points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.
A draw will guarantee Liverpool a spot in the knockout stages and a win would make sure of top spot, while victory for Spartak Moscow will secure them a spot in the last 16.
Liverpool drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in their previous meeting
Klopp has spoken about his excitement for the clash and was relaxed when asked about the position Liverpool find themselves in.
"All the good and bad things that have happened brought us into this situation. If we win that's cool. I know a lot of people think we could already be through but that's not life," he said.
"Spartak could say the same. They gave four points away against Maribor. I am really looking forward to it. They are in a good moment and they have very important offensive players back.
Brighton 1-5 Liverpool
"It will be an exciting game. That's how Champions League should be. I cannot take it for granted and we have to prove our quality every day. Tomorrow is a very good match for us."
Team news
Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Nathaniel Clyne will be sidelined for Liverpool but Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan are expected to return after illness.
For Spartak Moscow, Dmitri Kombarov will not be available after breaking a rib, while Jano Ananidze, Artem Timofeev and Georgi Tigiyev are also sidelined.
Liverpool were pegged back to a 3-3 draw in Sevilla last time out
However, Georgi Dzhikiya will return from suspension to feature against Liverpool.
Opta stats
Liverpool are unbeaten against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League (W2 D1) with their last encounter at Anfield ending in a 5-0 win for the Reds.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games although five of those have ended in a draw.
Spartak Moscow have won only six of their last 40 Champions League games (D8 L26). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 outings in the competition.
Liverpool vs Everton
December 10, 2017, 1:00pm
Live on
Get Sky Sports
Get a Sky Sports pass
Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow have also lost 22 of their last 28 Champions League away games (W5 D1).
This is Liverpool's 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the last eight seasons. They haven't reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2008/09.
Only Paris Saint-Germain (24) have scored more goals than Liverpool (16) in the Champions League this season. The Reds have also made more touches inside the opposition box than any other team (211).
Three of Liverpool's last four Champions League goals have been scored from corner kicks.
Derby Day is coming on Sky Sports, with Manchester United taking on Manchester City and Liverpool playing hosts to Everton
Spartak Moscow have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League only once in their 11 previous appearances, it was in 1995/96 (quarter-finalists).
Roberto Firmino has scored five goals and delivered two assists in his five Champions League appearances this season. Six of those seven goal contributions took place in the first-half.
Charlie's prediction
Will Liverpool bottle it? I'd be very surprised if they did even after what happened in Seville. I'd expect them to do the business after another fine win at the weekend.
Play Super 6
Simply predict six correct scores to win the £250k jackpot. Enter your selections for free here.
We know they've got defensive problems, especially with Joel Matip out, but I actually see this being a really comfortable night with their home record being very decent this season.
This is another one where I see the home crowd getting to the visitors and I think Liverpool will pick them off when they get desperate and come out.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0
http://www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-spartak-mos/preview/384334
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by legitimatefrank1(m): 6:08pm
A win for Liverpool i say，Sadio the lions Mane will score and spartak will be sank to gloss by Mo Salahs speed...am Enthusiastic
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by thoollz: 6:09pm
This basketball team(Liverpool). They can score and concede ehn. D coach should better strengthen his defence come January. D only thing d guy knows how to do is to shine his teeth, he's lucky he isn't managing Chelsea
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Freshbank: 6:11pm
Liverpool draws 1st half win full time
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Officialpyper(m): 6:12pm
Mo Salah
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:13pm
go red .it will be a disaster if pool crashed out of UCL tonight
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by beautyhd: 6:13pm
Home win and over 2.5
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:16pm
Pool.planning to buy Emerick aubermeyang in jan
. trio of mane -sallah-aubermeyang -countinho will unlock any defense in the world. kloop should do the needful
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Noblewhiz(m): 6:17pm
GG
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by mzHANA(f): 6:19pm
Liverpool 1 spartak Moscow 2
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Colybaly: 6:19pm
Max bet 100%
1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:23pm
mzHANA:spartak will face disaster tonight
sallah -mane- countinho will sink them
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 6:25pm
I forsee Liverpool vs real Madrid in the round of 16
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:25pm
The defence line should be firm tonight so as to avoid repeating the same mistake.
All the best to you guys.
This is Anfield.
YNWA.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by starkid121(m): 6:42pm
Liverpool straight win
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dutchey(m): 6:45pm
tonight, europe will know..... europe will experience counter attacking football at its bet... UP LIVERPOOL
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Drummerboy15: 6:50pm
luvola:Its going to be a goal gallore
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by felnino(m): 6:53pm
Firmino to score 2. Meanwhile caption this picture.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Codedone(m): 6:57pm
liverpool for d win, see no reason we should lose, not wit mane,sallah and coutinho starting.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:02pm
Liverpool 1- 3 Spartak Moscow
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by oluskid5(m): 7:04pm
I trust KLOOP... Cmon boys
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by HPS3(m): 7:06pm
What is this useless teams thread doing on frontpage .
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Zico5(m): 7:06pm
mzHANA:Are u sane at all. OK let's wait and see.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by frustratedrat(m): 7:08pm
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by EgusiShankly: 7:10pm
mzHANA:Shame go catch you today....
Liverpool make front page today after so many weeks of Injustice.....
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by emilfischer(m): 7:12pm
YNWA
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by emilfischer(m): 7:13pm
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:14pm
Why create this kind of thread ?
What a dry thread it will be
#GGMU
|Re: Liverpool Vs Spartak Moscow: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Drummerboy15: 7:28pm
LIVERPOOL 4 - 1 SPARTAK MOSCOW
(0) (Reply)
Should Fegie Quit Or Be Sacked By Man United / Between Kaka And Cristiano Ronaldo. Who Is The Best? / Is Messi Really Da Best?
Viewing this topic: Oyiboman69 and 7 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27