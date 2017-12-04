₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by CastedDude: 5:56pm
The Enugu state commissioner of police Danmallam Mohammed has commended the operatives of the Anti Vice Squad of the Nigeria Police Force Zone Headquarters Umuahia for smashing suspected notorious Armed Robbery squad along Udi Ozalla Road and recovering their weapons.
Danmallam gave the commendation when the team visited his office with the Divisional Police officer Awkunanaw Division Csp Mike Onuh on 4/12/17 to brief him on the success of the operation in which the operatives had on 4/12/17 at about 8am through intelligence information and a well coordinated operation along Udi Ozalla Road, launched an onslaught on the hideouts of suspected hoodlums and in the ensuing gun battle, three of the suspected hoodlums were fatally injured and later confirmed dead just as their weapons were recovered from them.
It was further gathered that the ensuing gun duel between the operatives and suspected hoodlums may have left some of the fleeing gang members of the deceased hoodlums with various degrees of injuries hence the command is advising members of the public particularly hospital operators to watch out for those that will visit their hospital with injuries suspected to be that of bullet and report promptly to any nearby police station or formation for necessary action.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/armed-robbery-gang-busted-police-operatives-enugu-weapons-recovered-photos.html
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by python1: 6:02pm
Igbos are ...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Obascoetubi: 6:05pm
FLATINOOOOOOOOOO Z ARE LOOKING FOR THEIR XMAS MONEY
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Nebuchadnezar: 6:15pm
python1:Stale
Stop disgracing your fellow yeroba Muslims
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Khd95(m): 6:26pm
I was expecting large cache of weapons not this
Still the worst force in the world tho
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by eTECTIVe(m): 6:40pm
Lolzzzzz... Where are d arms recovered?? Police and glorifying demselves..
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by olokstob(m): 7:23pm
This one weak me ooo
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by PenlsCaP: 7:23pm
Na them again, Omo Yoruba lemi o. .
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Aniedi30(m): 7:24pm
I can hustle all my life but not dis type of hustling
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Trustme2(m): 7:24pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by pol23: 7:24pm
No matter how much you try to paint yourselves,this menace must end now.
#Endpolicebrutality
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by legaxi(m): 7:25pm
Nebuchadnezar:
What are you saying
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Mhomies: 7:25pm
The yuletide is here!
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by sesaan(m): 7:25pm
I dont support crime.. but police will kill someone bring out rusty local den gun n b claiming victory rubbish #ENDSARS now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Archangel15: 7:26pm
python1:
Always superior to you
5 Likes
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by itsIYKE(m): 7:27pm
Omo is that an UZi i'm seeing up there?........they should be made to call their supplier.... This men are well guarded
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by nairanaira12: 7:29pm
Or maybe weapon planted by Nigerian police in someone's house to deceive Nigerians that they are working
1 Like
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by boringnigerian: 7:30pm
Rather convenient that the bust is coming as the #EndSARS movement is gaining steam, innit?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by free2ryhme: 7:32pm
Why my people, why
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by free2ryhme: 7:32pm
CastedDude:
SARS CANT END WITH ALL THESE CRIMES
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by adisabarber(m): 7:33pm
How can people armed with these nonsense engage police in a gun duel? These guns wey be like wetin small children dey take play police and thief
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by sfinkzslot(m): 7:36pm
sfinkzslot:
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Kaywaz(m): 7:37pm
Archangel15:IN what aspect ?
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by Alexus23: 7:41pm
this simply shows that south east is low in crime.
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by MIGHTYMAN82(m): 8:10pm
nairanaira12:i no blam u atall na ur ashawo mother nah i blam 4 givin birth 2 tro arm robber who claim 2 b ur death father oya kill ur self including all the hopeless nairalanders ntor
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by MIGHTYMAN82(m): 8:14pm
nairanaira12:and d same arm robbers will surely visit u and ur relation including d idiot dt will quote me b4 xmas animal like u u beta kill urself
|Re: Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC by makdcash(m): 8:20pm
python1:
