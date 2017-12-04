Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Weapons Recovered As Police Operatives Bust Armed Robbery Syndicate In Enugu.PIC (5448 Views)

Fleeing Nigerians Arrested In China, As Police Operatives Storm Market / Kidnap Syndicate Smashed By Police Operatives Along Abuja Highway. Photos / Police Operatives To Face Orderly Room Trial For Handcuffing Man To Vehicle (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Danmallam gave the commendation when the team visited his office with the Divisional Police officer Awkunanaw Division Csp Mike Onuh on 4/12/17 to brief him on the success of the operation in which the operatives had on 4/12/17 at about 8am through intelligence information and a well coordinated operation along Udi Ozalla Road, launched an onslaught on the hideouts of suspected hoodlums and in the ensuing gun battle, three of the suspected hoodlums were fatally injured and later confirmed dead just as their weapons were recovered from them.



It was further gathered that the ensuing gun duel between the operatives and suspected hoodlums may have left some of the fleeing gang members of the deceased hoodlums with various degrees of injuries hence the command is advising members of the public particularly hospital operators to watch out for those that will visit their hospital with injuries suspected to be that of bullet and report promptly to any nearby police station or formation for necessary action.



Source; The Enugu state commissioner of police Danmallam Mohammed has commended the operatives of the Anti Vice Squad of the Nigeria Police Force Zone Headquarters Umuahia for smashing suspected notorious Armed Robbery squad along Udi Ozalla Road and recovering their weapons.Danmallam gave the commendation when the team visited his office with the Divisional Police officer Awkunanaw Division Csp Mike Onuh on 4/12/17 to brief him on the success of the operation in which the operatives had on 4/12/17 at about 8am through intelligence information and a well coordinated operation along Udi Ozalla Road, launched an onslaught on the hideouts of suspected hoodlums and in the ensuing gun battle, three of the suspected hoodlums were fatally injured and later confirmed dead just as their weapons were recovered from them.It was further gathered that the ensuing gun duel between the operatives and suspected hoodlums may have left some of the fleeing gang members of the deceased hoodlums with various degrees of injuries hence the command is advising members of the public particularly hospital operators to watch out for those that will visit their hospital with injuries suspected to be that of bullet and report promptly to any nearby police station or formation for necessary action.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/armed-robbery-gang-busted-police-operatives-enugu-weapons-recovered-photos.html

Igbos are ... 4 Likes 1 Share

FLATINOOOOOOOOOO Z ARE LOOKING FOR THEIR XMAS MONEY 3 Likes 1 Share

python1:

Igbos are ... Stale

Stop disgracing your fellow yeroba Muslims StaleStop disgracing your fellow yeroba Muslims 10 Likes 1 Share







Still the worst force in the world tho I was expecting large cache of weapons not thisStill the worst force in the world tho

Lolzzzzz... Where are d arms recovered?? Police and glorifying demselves..

This one weak me ooo

. Na them again, Omo Yoruba lemi o.

I can hustle all my life but not dis type of hustling

Hmmmm

No matter how much you try to paint yourselves,this menace must end now.

#Endpolicebrutality

Nebuchadnezar:

Stale

Stop disgracing your fellow yeroba Muslims

What are you saying What are you saying

The yuletide is here!

I dont support crime.. but police will kill someone bring out rusty local den gun n b claiming victory rubbish #ENDSARS now 1 Like 1 Share

python1:

Igbos are ...

Always superior to you Always superior to you 5 Likes

Omo is that an UZi i'm seeing up there?........they should be made to call their supplier.... This men are well guarded

Or maybe weapon planted by Nigerian police in someone's house to deceive Nigerians that they are working 1 Like

Rather convenient that the bust is coming as the #EndSARS movement is gaining steam, innit? 1 Like 1 Share

Why my people, why

CastedDude:

The Enugu state commissioner of police Danmallam Mohammed has commended the operatives of the Anti Vice Squad of the Nigeria Police Force Zone Headquarters Umuahia for smashing suspected notorious Armed Robbery squad along Udi Ozalla Road and recovering their weapons.



Danmallam gave the commendation when the team visited his office with the Divisional Police officer Awkunanaw Division Csp Mike Onuh on 4/12/17 to brief him on the success of the operation in which the operatives had on 4/12/17 at about 8am through intelligence information and a well coordinated operation along Udi Ozalla Road, launched an onslaught on the hideouts of suspected hoodlums and in the ensuing gun battle, three of the suspected hoodlums were fatally injured and later confirmed dead just as their weapons were recovered from them.



It was further gathered that the ensuing gun duel between the operatives and suspected hoodlums may have left some of the fleeing gang members of the deceased hoodlums with various degrees of injuries hence the command is advising members of the public particularly hospital operators to watch out for those that will visit their hospital with injuries suspected to be that of bullet and report promptly to any nearby police station or formation for necessary action.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/armed-robbery-gang-busted-police-operatives-enugu-weapons-recovered-photos.html

SARS CANT END WITH ALL THESE CRIMES SARS CANT END WITH ALL THESE CRIMES

How can people armed with these nonsense engage police in a gun duel? These guns wey be like wetin small children dey take play police and thief

sfinkzslot:

seriously!!! Weapons Op WTF

Archangel15:





Always superior to you IN what aspect ? IN what aspect ?

this simply shows that south east is low in crime.

nairanaira12:

Or maybe weapon planted by Nigerian police in someone's house to deceive Nigerians that they are working i no blam u atall na ur ashawo mother nah i blam 4 givin birth 2 tro arm robber who claim 2 b ur death father oya kill ur self including all the hopeless nairalanders ntor i no blam u atall na ur ashawo mother nah i blam 4 givin birth 2 tro arm robber who claim 2 b ur death father oya kill ur self including all the hopeless nairalanders ntor

nairanaira12:

Or maybe weapon planted by Nigerian police in someone's house to deceive Nigerians that they are working and d same arm robbers will surely visit u and ur relation including d idiot dt will quote me b4 xmas animal like u u beta kill urself and d same arm robbers will surely visit u and ur relation including d idiot dt will quote me b4 xmas animal like u u beta kill urself