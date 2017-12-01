₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:11pm
A ghastly motor accident was recorded today after a truck conveying alcoholic drink (Legend) crashed at Atiku Abubakar Itam flyover in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - crushing a tricycle (Keke Napep) and injuring its occupants. The incident caused a huge traffic gridlock in the area as the damaged crates of drinks were evacuated from the road. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/photos-ghastly-accident-truck-carrying-alcoholic-drinks-crushes-tricycle-akwa-ibom.html
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 6:11pm
Hmm Thank God nobody died
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:19pm
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:20pm
Can somebody tell me WTF is this......?
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by simijimi: 6:20pm
Free drinks 4 this christmas
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:22pm
I don't know why all these truck drivers like hurrying
Now they've wasted those drinks
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:24pm
Drink responsibly.
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:27pm
Nobody dey drink legend na.
It was a necessary loss!
Very stupid brand of beer.
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:30pm
This accident is a sign from God that Nigeria under Atiku will collapse totally.
Vote wisely
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by 0temSapien: 7:30pm
RIP
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by 0temSapien: 7:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:quoting in advance again, but this time don't say something that will break my heart o.
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 7:31pm
Good lord
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by crackerspub: 7:31pm
UbanmeUdie:
NwaAmaikpe copycat
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 7:31pm
I hope he did not death. Nawa o.
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by raymytech: 7:31pm
The truck driver Don drink beer....
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by Titto93(m): 7:33pm
Terrible
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:34pm
Spaxon help me get 2 bottles
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 7:34pm
Was the driver high
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:34pm
God knows the only person I felt pity for is the Keke guy. Since na beer the truck carry, I pray all the bottles should break, amen
I am in my house, come and beat me if yhu feel offended
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 7:34pm
H
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by purem(m): 7:35pm
owo jona
Aswear I no even no wetin to talk again
Abeg go meet the next poster
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 7:35pm
Lemme come and epp some survivors
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by HarunaWest(m): 7:36pm
MhizzAJ:haahhaha your so concerned bout tha drinks ehn
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 7:37pm
The ground has had its own share of the Mmanya
Let's drink to that.
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by officialfestus(m): 7:37pm
truck drivers sha....I hail una,after una DON sell to una satisfaction then una go dey find means to fall the truck....so that them go think say na accident
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by Aderupoko2: 7:41pm
So, there was no good Samaritan there to give those dying bottles mouth-to-mouth respiration?
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:42pm
If I were there believe me, I will drink to my fill, I will turn to drunken master... Chai udoo, ebang okon , edeth see beer oooO
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by cherr(f): 7:43pm
.
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:44pm
Nah wah
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by cherr(f): 7:44pm
Trust hungry nigerians to grab what's intact
Winter is coming
|Re: Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 7:52pm
Thank God no life was lost.
