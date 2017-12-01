Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck Conveying Beer Crushes Keke Napep After Accident In Uyo (Photos) (5288 Views)

Source; A ghastly motor accident was recorded today after a truck conveying alcoholic drink (Legend) crashed at Atiku Abubakar Itam flyover in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - crushing a tricycle (Keke Napep) and injuring its occupants. The incident caused a huge traffic gridlock in the area as the damaged crates of drinks were evacuated from the road. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/photos-ghastly-accident-truck-carrying-alcoholic-drinks-crushes-tricycle-akwa-ibom.html

Hmm Thank God nobody died

Can somebody tell me WTF is this......?

Free drinks 4 this christmas

I don't know why all these truck drivers like hurrying

Now they've wasted those drinks







Drink responsibly. Drink responsibly.











Nobody dey drink legend na.







It was a necessary loss!





This accident is a sign from God that Nigeria under Atiku will collapse totally.





Vote wisely This accident is a sign from God that Nigeria under Atiku will collapse totally.Vote wisely 5 Likes 2 Shares

RIP

NwaAmaikpe:

quoting in advance again, but this time don't say something that will break my heart o. quoting in advance again, but this time don't say something that will break my heart o.

Good lord

NwaAmaikpe copycat NwaAmaikpe copycat 7 Likes 2 Shares

I hope he did not death. Nawa o.

The truck driver Don drink beer....

Terrible

Spaxon help me get 2 bottles

Was the driver high

God knows the only person I felt pity for is the Keke guy. Since na beer the truck carry, I pray all the bottles should break, amen



I am in my house, come and beat me if yhu feel offended

H











Aswear I no even no wetin to talk again







Abeg go meet the next poster owo jonaAswear I no even no wetin to talk againAbeg go meet the next poster

Lemme come and epp some survivors 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

I don't know why all these truck drivers like hurrying

Now they've wasted those drinks haahhaha your so concerned bout tha drinks ehn haahhaha your so concerned bout tha drinks ehn

The ground has had its own share of the Mmanya



Let's drink to that.

truck drivers sha....I hail una,after una DON sell to una satisfaction then una go dey find means to fall the truck....so that them go think say na accident

So, there was no good Samaritan there to give those dying bottles mouth-to-mouth respiration?

If I were there believe me, I will drink to my fill, I will turn to drunken master... Chai udoo, ebang okon , edeth see beer oooO

Nah wah

Trust hungry nigerians to grab what's intact







