Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by ijustdey: 6:12pm
Cephas Iorhemen
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/cult-member-dies-bulletproof-charm-fails/
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by biacan(f): 6:14pm
Wonder why young men of this generation feels once you're a cultist then you the real deal....... smh
7 Likes
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by hatchy: 6:18pm
Stupid and idiotic man.
Good riddance to bad rubbish, at least the community have minus one miscreant to worry about.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by olokstob(m): 7:25pm
What a waste
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by IAMSASHY(f): 7:25pm
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Narldon(f): 7:25pm
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Einl(m): 7:25pm
Kids. When they have a little time on their hands, that's what they do.
Imagine each had a business and was calculating where his next shipment of raw materials in was coming or was hustling to get new buyers for his products all this sh¡t wouldn't happen.
The youth are jobless and don't wanna make jobs for themselves.
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by 0temSapien: 7:25pm
Stop believing Nollywood films you won't hear. Psychology works more than spirituality here in a psychological world you won't hear.
USE YOUR BRAINS.
3 Likes
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by hollamanng(m): 7:25pm
Rich kids be fighting with money
Poor kids be fighting with rods
I need poverty repellant please
#JUSTSAYING
4 Likes
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Jh0wsef(m): 7:25pm
my guy been wan form odeshi
okay naa.. dey odeshi dey go
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by BiafranBushBoy: 7:25pm
rabonni:Phewee
0temSapien:
Narldon:
IAMSASHY:
You all should be shot too
..
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by rabonni(m): 7:25pm
Jazz Jazz
Waiting e go tell God when e reach?
Well he may have prayed for forgiveness before he gave up the ghost
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by zealguy40: 7:25pm
Rip to the fool. Cultism does not pay.
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Uyi168(m): 7:26pm
the baba nor prepare the charm well
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by eTECTIVe(m): 7:26pm
I blame his sense dat first failed him...
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by KingLennon(m): 7:26pm
Every thing has an expiry date and am very sure even David De Gea can not SAVE him...
3 Likes
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by crackerspub: 7:27pm
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by pecoprince: 7:28pm
SAVE JORNEY TO VALHALA. GREAT RAGNAR FOR ME.
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by praiseneofingz(m): 7:29pm
idiot when u get to hell goan shout abakraya and flysafe attah
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:29pm
Babalawo and bae be like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Promismike(m): 7:30pm
Cute
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by oshe111(m): 7:30pm
That was how one Bros in Warri died some time ago, when he mistakenly shot himself with an itsekiri local made gun...
Dude was rushed to the hospital, but could not be injected because the syringe couldnt pierce him
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Pavore9: 7:30pm
Uyi168:
The Baba would have disappeared.
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by bennytrips27(m): 7:31pm
stupid cultists.
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by 9jatatafo(m): 7:31pm
Lolz
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by SalamRushdie: 7:32pm
That low IQ at work
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Lashaka: 7:32pm
thats an irony of LIFE, i could recall while am stil in sku once a cultist we were ask to do OKIGBE dat d ffg meeting dey gona test evry memba wit new cutlas, bro pple injure no b small oo, neva trust dos herbalist. anyway cultist is a game of death bro b WISE
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by rabonni(m): 7:32pm
BiafranBushBoy:may you keep living in the bush,
Biafrian terrorist
Bush boy will you remain
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by prigoz(m): 7:35pm
What will he tell his maker, that what he could achieve while he alive was being a cultist smh, he was a total disgrace to himself, his parents and relations, family, community, and society at large.
1 Like
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by hokafor(m): 7:35pm
Foolishness
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by BiafranBushBoy: 7:36pm
rabonni:
|Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by johnstar(m): 7:39pm
Na wao
Dis kind period wey men dey build houz for banana island
One idiota dey form.strong man dey fight inside bush
Dm juz brainwash some ppl head
Dis country nor fit better at all
1 Like
