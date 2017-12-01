₦airaland Forum

Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by ijustdey: 6:12pm
Cephas Iorhemen


A suspected cult member in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Kator Tsegba, was at the weekend killed by his colleagues during an initiation/charm test, which he reportedly failed.

The cultist met his death while testing his bulletproof charm after consuming a concoction which failed him during their usual assembly at Ihungwanor in Mbayion District of Gboko Local Government Area.

A source from the area said that out of shock, a Tsegba’s relation, who is also a cultist, after he got wind of the incident, raised the alarm which attracted the attention of the police.

Our correspondent, who was in the area observed that as a result of the incident, residents of Gboko and its environs were now living in fear as the new Divisional Police Officer in charge of Gboko A Division, SP Dooiyor Fatmann, was going about with his anti-cultism team in search of the culprits.

It was learnt that, already, about 13 suspected cult members had been arrested while 12 of them were remanded at the Gboko Prison.

A Gboko-based motorcyclist, Mr. Nathaniel Shaku, told our correspondent that the cultists, while performing their rituals, killed the victim, prompting the swift intervention of the police.

Efforts to reach the DPO proved abortive, but a source closed to him quoted him as commending Gboko Local Government chairperson, Mrs. Becky Orpin, traditional rulers and the youth for their cooperation in the fight against the crime.

The source, however, disclosed that the DPO was finding it tough with some parents of the suspected cultists.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, did not pick his calls to get more details of the incident.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/cult-member-dies-bulletproof-charm-fails/

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by biacan(f): 6:14pm
Wonder why young men of this generation feels once you're a cultist then you the real deal....... smh

7 Likes

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by hatchy: 6:18pm
Stupid and idiotic man.

Good riddance to bad rubbish, at least the community have minus one miscreant to worry about.

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by olokstob(m): 7:25pm
What a waste
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by IAMSASHY(f): 7:25pm
undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Narldon(f): 7:25pm
angry

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Einl(m): 7:25pm
Kids. When they have a little time on their hands, that's what they do.

Imagine each had a business and was calculating where his next shipment of raw materials in was coming or was hustling to get new buyers for his products all this sh¡t wouldn't happen.

The youth are jobless and don't wanna make jobs for themselves.

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by 0temSapien: 7:25pm
Stop believing Nollywood films you won't hear. Psychology works more than spirituality here in a psychological world you won't hear.

USE YOUR BRAINS.

3 Likes

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by hollamanng(m): 7:25pm
Rich kids be fighting with money
Poor kids be fighting with rods





I need poverty repellant please
#JUSTSAYING

4 Likes

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Jh0wsef(m): 7:25pm
shocked


my guy been wan form odeshi grin

okay naa.. dey odeshi dey go cool
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by BiafranBushBoy: 7:25pm
rabonni:
H
Phewee
0temSapien:
H
Narldon:
angry
IAMSASHY:
undecided

You all should be shot too
.. angry

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by rabonni(m): 7:25pm
grin Jazz Jazz





Waiting e go tell God when e reach?


Well he may have prayed for forgiveness before he gave up the ghost
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by zealguy40: 7:25pm
Rip to the fool. Cultism does not pay.
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Uyi168(m): 7:26pm
the baba nor prepare the charm well
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by eTECTIVe(m): 7:26pm
I blame his sense dat first failed him...
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by KingLennon(m): 7:26pm
Every thing has an expiry date and am very sure even David De Gea can not SAVE him...

3 Likes

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by crackerspub: 7:27pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by pecoprince: 7:28pm
SAVE JORNEY TO VALHALA. GREAT RAGNAR FOR ME.

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by praiseneofingz(m): 7:29pm
idiot when u get to hell goan shout abakraya and flysafe attah
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:29pm
Babalawo and bae be like grin

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Promismike(m): 7:30pm
Cute
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by oshe111(m): 7:30pm
That was how one Bros in Warri died some time ago, when he mistakenly shot himself with an itsekiri local made gun...

Dude was rushed to the hospital, but could not be injected because the syringe couldnt pierce him

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Pavore9: 7:30pm
Uyi168:
the baba nor prepare the charm well

The Baba would have disappeared.
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by bennytrips27(m): 7:31pm
stupid cultists.
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by 9jatatafo(m): 7:31pm
Lolz
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by SalamRushdie: 7:32pm
That low IQ at work
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by Lashaka: 7:32pm
thats an irony of LIFE, i could recall while am stil in sku once a cultist we were ask to do OKIGBE dat d ffg meeting dey gona test evry memba wit new cutlas, bro pple injure no b small oo, neva trust dos herbalist. anyway cultist is a game of death bro b WISE

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by rabonni(m): 7:32pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Phewee

You all should be shot too
.. angry
may you keep living in the bush,


Biafrian terrorist

Bush boy will you remain
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by prigoz(m): 7:35pm
What will he tell his maker, that what he could achieve while he alive was being a cultist smh, he was a total disgrace to himself, his parents and relations, family, community, and society at large.

1 Like

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by hokafor(m): 7:35pm
Foolishness
Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by BiafranBushBoy: 7:36pm
rabonni:
may you keep living in the bush,


Biafrian terrorist

Bush boy will you remain

cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails by johnstar(m): 7:39pm
Na wao

Dis kind period wey men dey build houz for banana island

One idiota dey form.strong man dey fight inside bush




Dm juz brainwash some ppl head

Dis country nor fit better at all

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

