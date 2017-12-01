Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cult Member Dies As Bulletproof Charm Fails (10095 Views)

A suspected cult member in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Kator Tsegba, was at the weekend killed by his colleagues during an initiation/charm test, which he reportedly failed.



The cultist met his death while testing his bulletproof charm after consuming a concoction which failed him during their usual assembly at Ihungwanor in Mbayion District of Gboko Local Government Area.



A source from the area said that out of shock, a Tsegba’s relation, who is also a cultist, after he got wind of the incident, raised the alarm which attracted the attention of the police.



Our correspondent, who was in the area observed that as a result of the incident, residents of Gboko and its environs were now living in fear as the new Divisional Police Officer in charge of Gboko A Division, SP Dooiyor Fatmann, was going about with his anti-cultism team in search of the culprits.



It was learnt that, already, about 13 suspected cult members had been arrested while 12 of them were remanded at the Gboko Prison.



A Gboko-based motorcyclist, Mr. Nathaniel Shaku, told our correspondent that the cultists, while performing their rituals, killed the victim, prompting the swift intervention of the police.



Efforts to reach the DPO proved abortive, but a source closed to him quoted him as commending Gboko Local Government chairperson, Mrs. Becky Orpin, traditional rulers and the youth for their cooperation in the fight against the crime.



The source, however, disclosed that the DPO was finding it tough with some parents of the suspected cultists.



The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, did not pick his calls to get more details of the incident.



Wonder why young men of this generation feels once you're a cultist then you the real deal....... smh 7 Likes

Stupid and idiotic man.



Good riddance to bad rubbish, at least the community have minus one miscreant to worry about. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Kids. When they have a little time on their hands, that's what they do.



Imagine each had a business and was calculating where his next shipment of raw materials in was coming or was hustling to get new buyers for his products all this sh¡t wouldn't happen.



The youth are jobless and don't wanna make jobs for themselves. 1 Like

Stop believing Nollywood films you won't hear. Psychology works more than spirituality here in a psychological world you won't hear.



USE YOUR BRAINS. 3 Likes

Rich kids be fighting with money

I need poverty repellant please

my guy been wan form odeshi



okay naa.. dey odeshi dey go my guy been wan form odeshiokay naa.. dey odeshi dey go

You all should be shot too

.. PheweeYou all should be shot too.. 1 Like

Jazz Jazz











Waiting e go tell God when e reach?





Well he may have prayed for forgiveness before he gave up the ghost Jazz JazzWaiting e go tell God when e reach?Well he may have prayed for forgiveness before he gave up the ghost

Rip to the fool. Cultism does not pay.

the baba nor prepare the charm well

I blame his sense dat first failed him...

Every thing has an expiry date and am very sure even David De Gea can not SAVE him... 3 Likes

SAVE JORNEY TO VALHALA. GREAT RAGNAR FOR ME. 1 Like

idiot when u get to hell goan shout abakraya and flysafe attah

Babalawo and bae be like

That was how one Bros in Warri died some time ago, when he mistakenly shot himself with an itsekiri local made gun...



Dude was rushed to the hospital, but could not be injected because the syringe couldnt pierce him 1 Like

The Baba would have disappeared. The Baba would have disappeared.

stupid cultists.

That low IQ at work

thats an irony of LIFE, i could recall while am stil in sku once a cultist we were ask to do OKIGBE dat d ffg meeting dey gona test evry memba wit new cutlas, bro pple injure no b small oo, neva trust dos herbalist. anyway cultist is a game of death bro b WISE 1 Like

You all should be shot too

.. may you keep living in the bush,





Biafrian terrorist



Bush boy will you remain may you keep living in the bush,Biafrian terroristBush boy will you remain

What will he tell his maker, that what he could achieve while he alive was being a cultist smh, he was a total disgrace to himself, his parents and relations, family, community, and society at large. 1 Like

Foolishness

