Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by stane007: 6:37pm
Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has also joined the #EndSARS movement, just after the Inspector General of Police Idris Kpotun Ibrahim's bowed to pressure to reorganize the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) across the country.
According to him, SARS was a noble idea that was initially ac-couched as a means through which affirmative crime control could be assured, however he had negative thoughts about the agency after a personal experience.
Here's what he wrote;
"Although SARS was a noble idea that was initially accouched as a means through which affirmative crime control could be assured, a personal experience where an attempted kidnap case was reported and seemingly swept under the carpet, despite 2 petitions written to the office of the IG of police, has left me in doubt. ~FRZ"
https://www.lailasblog.com/daddy-freeze-also-joins-endsars-movement/
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by nelson7777: 7:46pm
u cud hv made ur point, wit simple english..
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by dotcomnamename: 8:50pm
Mumu
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by highrise07: 8:51pm
Those clamouring for SARS to be disbanded should understand that it doesn't signify the end of brutality and corruption in npf. The same people will still remain in the same police force.
9 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by emeijeh(m): 8:51pm
dotcomnamename:
Ask yourself, if this your post makes any sense
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by segebase(m): 8:51pm
F
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Felixalex(m): 8:51pm
Everyone seems to have one story or the other about SARS...
I been don type one long fake story about my experience with SARS, but my African nature come ask me say "what if this thing actually happen to u?" So I don delete d story.... May I never have an encounter with SARS because nothing good can ever come out of them
18 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Cooladex(m): 8:52pm
Why do I have to know this?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by zlantanfan: 8:52pm
r
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Krafty006: 8:52pm
Empower yourself, learn a skill.....check my profile. http://www.nairaland.com/4209666/skill-acquisition-programme-self-empowerment
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by BruncleZuma: 8:52pm
Ghen ghen...bros no be Otobolicious Sule ooo nah awon ominla ooo
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Cooladex(m): 8:52pm
Why do I have to know this? Abeg!!!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by NwaAmaikpe: 8:53pm
#EndSARS.
#EndSARS.
#EndSARS.
#EndSARS.
#EndSARS.
#EndSARS.
As always, I stand with Freeze.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by chiefbidemi: 8:53pm
dont be surprise when Freeze joins politics soon
everything he is doing is to increase his popularity by aligning with popular opinion
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by verygudbadguy(m): 8:53pm
Every agency in Nigeria is a product of positive idea. But as soon as the agency is created, our environment influences such agency to become a typical Naija setting where bribery and corruption thrives. SARS was born out of good security intentions but today, it is opposite of itself.
Our politicians and well-to-do- citizens have hijacked their operations to punish non-offenders. They have also added the job description of EFCC to their job. Going after young, Good looking guys in the naming of chasing Yahoo boiz.
I can only pray for my country, Nigeria. We need God to miraculously turn everything around for us. We are too backward.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by pol23: 8:54pm
Even If Trump Joins.....Those stupid people won't reform their policemen...Yes their policemen...who do you think they work for?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by tayo200(m): 8:54pm
this freeze of man sha....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by campuspeep: 8:55pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by grayht(m): 8:55pm
I stand with #SARS
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by ifeoluwa122: 8:55pm
#endsars
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by nakotee: 8:55pm
I see
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by oka4ugoo: 8:56pm
Ogbono Igala !!!
Wetin concern carburetor cleanser.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by greendemocrats: 8:56pm
nelson7777:How simple can english. This is a very simple english. I am very sure that u are one of those brainwashed christians
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by 4Ken: 8:56pm
Freeze, freeze is our man, if he doesn't speak, no one can.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by BuhariNaWah: 8:56pm
This freezer go soon turn termocool....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by purem(m): 8:59pm
WTF is endsars?
Anyway sha I stand with freeze, a.k.a the pastors nightmare
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Ussy4real(m): 8:59pm
SARS is evil #EndSARS
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by miqos02(m): 8:59pm
Hokay
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Nonnyflex(m): 9:00pm
This end Sars campaign dey fear me ooo.. If Govt decide to end Sars, the kind of robbery we will experience eeehh.... Because even Sars will join them so that we will start begging them to come and save us... If they ask me I will say let us be managing it as buhari is managing Nigeria... Well it's just one man's opinion
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by Obinovictor(m): 9:00pm
They will come for him...
They may not too.
The matter weak me sef
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by greendemocrats: 9:02pm
BuhariNaWah:Ur username says it all.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement by IMASTEX: 9:02pm
Na so
