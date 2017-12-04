Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Also Joins The #endsars Movement (9492 Views)

According to him, SARS was a noble idea that was initially ac-couched as a means through which affirmative crime control could be assured, however he had negative thoughts about the agency after a personal experience.



Here's what he wrote;



"Although SARS was a noble idea that was initially accouched as a means through which affirmative crime control could be assured, a personal experience where an attempted kidnap case was reported and seemingly swept under the carpet, despite 2 petitions written to the office of the IG of police, has left me in doubt. ~FRZ"



Those clamouring for SARS to be disbanded should understand that it doesn't signify the end of brutality and corruption in npf. The same people will still remain in the same police force. 9 Likes

Everyone seems to have one story or the other about SARS...



I been don type one long fake story about my experience with SARS, but my African nature come ask me say "what if this thing actually happen to u?" So I don delete d story.... May I never have an encounter with SARS because nothing good can ever come out of them 18 Likes

As always, I stand with Freeze. #EndSARS.#EndSARS.#EndSARS.#EndSARS.#EndSARS.#EndSARS.As always, I stand with Freeze. 23 Likes 3 Shares

dont be surprise when Freeze joins politics soon



everything he is doing is to increase his popularity by aligning with popular opinion 2 Likes 1 Share

Every agency in Nigeria is a product of positive idea. But as soon as the agency is created, our environment influences such agency to become a typical Naija setting where bribery and corruption thrives. SARS was born out of good security intentions but today, it is opposite of itself.



Our politicians and well-to-do- citizens have hijacked their operations to punish non-offenders. They have also added the job description of EFCC to their job. Going after young, Good looking guys in the naming of chasing Yahoo boiz.



I can only pray for my country, Nigeria. We need God to miraculously turn everything around for us. We are too backward. 2 Likes

Even If Trump Joins.....Those stupid people won't reform their policemen...Yes their policemen...who do you think they work for?

I stand with #SARS

#endsars

nelson7777:

u cud hv made ur point, wit simple english.. How simple can english. This is a very simple english. I am very sure that u are one of those brainwashed christians How simple can english. This is a very simple english. I am very sure that u are one of those brainwashed christians 1 Like

Freeze, freeze is our man, if he doesn't speak, no one can. 1 Like

SARS is evil #EndSARS 1 Like

This end Sars campaign dey fear me ooo.. If Govt decide to end Sars, the kind of robbery we will experience eeehh.... Because even Sars will join them so that we will start begging them to come and save us... If they ask me I will say let us be managing it as buhari is managing Nigeria... Well it's just one man's opinion 1 Like

