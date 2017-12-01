₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Angelanest: 7:14pm
A young man is claiming he is on the right path with his traditional beliefs as he shared these photos online. Facebook user and traditionalist Iyierioba Uzoezie, shared a photo of a man praying in front of Virgin Mary's statue in a Catholic church and other photos of him and his idol in his shrine.
The young man who says people call him an idol worshiper - feels that the Christians (especially the Catholics) are the idol worshipers considering their form of prayers in front of a statue.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/traditionalist-shares-photos-of-him-in-hi-shrine-and-catholic-man-praying.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:17pm
Both are worshipping idols.
Only that the one kneeling to the statue of virgin Mary is too irate, dogmatic and self-righteous to even know he is worshipping an idol.
With that said, I'm so sure Catholics won't make heaven.
They worship graven images,
They don't read the bible,
They interfere with the dead.
Catholics are closer to Islam than they are to Christianity.
http://www.nairaland.com/3909943/similarities-between-catholicism-islam-pics
58 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by python1: 7:17pm
Abeg make I no talk before some grunting species kee me with grunts.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Niyeal(m): 7:18pm
Who I go ask. Google is your friend
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by UbanmeUdie: 7:18pm
Idolatry is peak in the catholic
The difference is that, their idols are beautiful compared to the ugly scary ones in the traditional shrines.
Praying to the so called virgin Mary is idolatry!
Praying to angels is idolatry!
Praying to saints in heaven is idolatry!
Pls, if you can't cite a single scripture to back up your opposing fact to this, remain forever dumb and go and die!
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by eTECTIVe(m): 7:19pm
If he has anything to say why not voice it instead of being a coward and making irrelevant comparisons with a dumb question
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by madridguy(m): 7:26pm
Religion matter
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by IVORY2009(m): 7:31pm
madridguy:
Baba ba' WO' ni?
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by iSlayer: 7:33pm
I believe in the holy Catholic Church,the communion of saints,the forgiveness of sins,the resurrection of the body and life everlasting. Amen.
Matthew 16:18: "…And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail against it.".
One slowpoke above should chew on that verse.
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by madridguy(m): 7:33pm
Come again sir, your message is not clear.
Salute sir
IVORY2009:
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by IVORY2009(m): 7:37pm
madridguy:
You mean u don't understand your language?
"Yoruba"
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by madridguy(m): 7:39pm
Any racket for me sir?
IVORY2009:
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by IVORY2009(m): 7:44pm
madridguy:
Racket ko...
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Samusu(m): 7:50pm
Idol worshippers kam
1 Share
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by danvon(m): 8:05pm
Catholics believe Jesus is the son of God the thing is they also believe he's a sick mamas boy who take orders from his mother, ps:catholics removed d 2nd commandment and split d 10th in their catechism
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by sexybbstar(f): 8:21pm
Atheist food don land
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Baawaa(m): 8:22pm
All the above
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Dimples129(f): 8:28pm
Good point.
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by TemmyT123(m): 8:49pm
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by ibagbea: 8:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:why do you always bring Islam into your foolishness? how on earth do Muslims worship statue? statue is not even allowed in Islam talk less of kneeling for it...
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by hollamanng(m): 9:21pm
Let's stop hero worship and being enslaved to our own thoughts (Mental slavery)
Don't be fooled by the 21st century hype, we have more slaves now than the 1700s
I wonder how u even got holy Mary's image
I guess this is an handsome Italian model not Jesus
5 Likes
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Treasure17(m): 9:22pm
Religion is the opium of the people.
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by goodnews777: 9:23pm
shocked
Gospel truth
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by Firstcitizen: 9:23pm
Just like those worshipping the seat of their GO in one church recently.
1 Like
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by frustratedrat(m): 9:24pm
though i'm a born catholic, i see some rationality in his post
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by highrise07: 9:24pm
Catholics in the building .....over to you, this matter pass me
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by imhotep: 9:24pm
Angelanest:That young man is awake.
Down with colonial Christianity that want to delete our traditions.
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
All these Catholics with their image worship.
To me, the worship of Mary/Semiramis is idolatry
6 Likes
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by willexyaho(m): 9:26pm
OK.
HE TRIED
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by IMASTEX: 9:26pm
At the end, it will be the love for God, self, neighbours and all that will count. Pentecostals says protestants bow to image and pray using rosary. Protestant says Pentecostals are using handkerchief, holy water to pray and wearing hand bands, necklace, car flex with the pictures of their G.O's as protective shield.
Religion!!!
|Re: Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos by IMASTEX: 9:26pm
Religious wahala
