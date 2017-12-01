Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Who Is Worshiping Idol Now?; Traditionalist Asks As He Shares These Photos (19238 Views)

The young man who says people call him an idol worshiper - feels that the Christians (especially the Catholics) are the idol worshipers considering their form of prayers in front of a statue.



A young man is claiming he is on the right path with his traditional beliefs as he shared these photos online. Facebook user and traditionalist Iyierioba Uzoezie, shared a photo of a man praying in front of Virgin Mary's statue in a Catholic church and other photos of him and his idol in his shrine.The young man who says people call him an idol worshiper - feels that the Christians (especially the Catholics) are the idol worshipers considering their form of prayers in front of a statue.







Both are worshipping idols.

Only that the one kneeling to the statue of virgin Mary is too irate, dogmatic and self-righteous to even know he is worshipping an idol.



With that said, I'm so sure Catholics won't make heaven.

They worship graven images,

They don't read the bible,

They interfere with the dead.



Catholics are closer to Islam than they are to Christianity.

Abeg make I no talk before some grunting species kee me with grunts. Abeg make I no talk before some grunting species kee me with grunts. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Idolatry is peak in the catholic shrine church.





The difference is that, their idols are beautiful compared to the ugly scary ones in the traditional shrines.



Praying to the so called virgin Mary is idolatry!

Praying to angels is idolatry!

Praying to saints in heaven is idolatry!





If he has anything to say why not voice it instead of being a coward and making irrelevant comparisons with a dumb question 1 Like

Religion matter

Baba ba' WO' ni? Baba ba' WO' ni?

I believe in the holy Catholic Church,the communion of saints,the forgiveness of sins,the resurrection of the body and life everlasting. Amen.





Matthew 16:18: "…And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail against it.".





Salute sir



Baba ba' WO' in? Come again sir, your message is not clear.Salute sir 1 Like

Come again sir, your message is not clear.



Salute sir





You mean u don't understand your language?

"Yoruba" You mean u don't understand your language?"Yoruba" 1 Like

Any racket for me sir?



You mean u don't understand your language?

"Yoruba" Any racket for me sir?

Any racket for me sir?





Racket ko... Racket ko...

Idol worshippers kam 1 Share

Catholics believe Jesus is the son of God the thing is they also believe he's a sick mamas boy who take orders from his mother, ps:catholics removed d 2nd commandment and split d 10th in their catechism 1 Like

Atheist food don land

All the above

Good point.

Let's stop hero worship and being enslaved to our own thoughts (Mental slavery)



Don't be fooled by the 21st century hype, we have more slaves now than the 1700s





I wonder how u even got holy Mary's image



I guess this is an handsome Italian model not Jesus 5 Likes

Both are worshipping idols.

Only that the one kneeling to the statue of virgin Mary is too irate, dogmatic and self-righteous to even know he is worshipping an idol.



With that said, I'm so sure Catholics won't make heaven.

They worship graven images,

They don't read the bible,

They interfere with the dead.



Catholics are closer to Islam than they are to Christianity





Gospel truth

Just like those worshipping the seat of their GO in one church recently. 1 Like

though i'm a born catholic, i see some rationality in his post 12 Likes 3 Shares

Catholics in the building .....over to you, this matter pass me

A young man is claiming he is on the right path with his traditional beliefs as he shared these photos online. Facebook user and traditionalist Iyierioba Uzoezie, shared a photo of a man praying in front of Virgin Mary's statue in a Catholic church and other photos of him and his idol in his shrine.



The young man who says people call him an idol worshiper - feels that the Christians (especially the Catholics) are the idol worshipers considering their form of prayers in front of a statue.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/traditionalist-shares-photos-of-him-in-hi-shrine-and-catholic-man-praying.html

That young man is awake.

Down with colonial Christianity that want to delete our traditions. That young man is awake.Down with colonial Christianity that want to delete our traditions.

All these Catholics with their image worship.







To me, the worship of Mary/Semiramis is idolatry 6 Likes

OK.

HE TRIED

At the end, it will be the love for God, self, neighbours and all that will count. Pentecostals says protestants bow to image and pray using rosary. Protestant says Pentecostals are using handkerchief, holy water to pray and wearing hand bands, necklace, car flex with the pictures of their G.O's as protective shield.



Religion!!!