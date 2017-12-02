₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by dapaiks: 8:02pm On Dec 04
Npower 2017 pre-selected applicat that have done their verification successfully pls share your experience.
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Goovo(m): 8:13pm On Dec 04
Nice thread
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Lucasinho(m): 8:18pm On Dec 04
yes o..
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by robertwoods334: 9:31pm On Dec 04
dapaiks:
Which verification?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by kingPhidel(m): 9:48pm On Dec 04
In FCTA Bwari Area Council today, the verification was successful no crowd, the npower officials were friendly and coordinated.
Now waiting for the next step. Thanks
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by sayid(m): 9:55pm On Dec 04
Anyone did the verification in Ogun state
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Goovo(m): 10:02pm On Dec 04
Any verification in Lagos today?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by geesunge(m): 10:08pm On Dec 04
Has anyone in Kwara done physical verification?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by johnbuck81(m): 10:22pm On Dec 04
kingPhidel:i did mine too. so simple...no crowd. "waiting list from 2016".
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Aiteeywhyte(f): 11:03pm On Dec 04
kingPhidel:
please I missed the physical verification today for bwari local govt
please can I check tomorrow
If yes,can you direct me to the place
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Aiteeywhyte(f): 11:09pm On Dec 04
Aiteeywhyte:
I have been actively involved in all their sites and now it seems I have missed it
please help me
how do I know the dates for the physical verification exercise
can anyone direct me to the bwari LGA CENTER PLEASE
PLEASE
I NEED A REPLY URGENTLY
PLEASE
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by anuma1(m): 11:47pm On Dec 04
No verification in Imo state yet
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by anuma1(m): 11:48pm On Dec 04
I got the text. But my name is not in they website
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by mictima(m): 12:31am
please o, what were the documents required for the physical exercise?
and how did the process go?
abeg, save a brother.
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Paulpaulpaul(m): 12:34am
Aiteeywhyte:
So, Bwari is a Local Government? Hope yours is not N-Teach
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Paulpaulpaul(m): 12:38am
mictima:
Here you go
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by EFGH: 12:44am
Did the verification process took place in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by mictima(m): 1:04am
thanks man
Paulpaulpaul:
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by saraki2019(m): 7:09am
mhm
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by TonyCizzy(m): 7:09am
Please how can you check to know which LGA to do your physical verification ?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Roon9(m): 7:10am
Follow us on all platforms they said. Well, I did and still missed vital infos.
Please who knows anything about Warri's date?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by jeeqaa7(m): 7:11am
No
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by bamoski(m): 7:17am
I think this npowerng handle is a fraud, this moniker decieved us that the verification exercise has been suspended till further notice
And here people are saying they have done theirs. What kind of useless country is this?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by N0T0RI0US: 7:18am
Who knows what is up with Ikorodu, Lagos?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:19am
TonyCizzy:
the address of where you fill.....which local government is it located? that's where you will go for your verification
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by massinola(m): 7:19am
Please has anyone done verification in Nsukka. Earlier yesterday they said it was shifted. Please help with info about that if you know. I'm supposed to travel from niger to nsk. I'm still in Niger state now. I want to know the exact date so I can plan my travel schedule.
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by AnodaIT(m): 7:19am
I hope they have not started in Akwa Ibom
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:20am
bamoski:
sir, npower is not a fraud. .the information reads states local government secretariat will be delayed due to logistics...the best thing would have been to go to the place first and see things for yourself...
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by Walexwisdom(m): 7:20am
Please has anyone in Kwara done his/her verification?
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by nurusystem(m): 7:21am
pls update my guy under chikun lga kaduna nteacher
|Re: Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly by NiRfreak(m): 7:22am
c
