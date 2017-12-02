Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly (4214 Views)

Npower 2017 pre-selected applicat that have done their verification successfully pls share your experience. 1 Like 1 Share

Nice thread

yes o..

Which verification? Which verification? 1 Like

In FCTA Bwari Area Council today, the verification was successful no crowd, the npower officials were friendly and coordinated.

Now waiting for the next step. Thanks

Anyone did the verification in Ogun state

Any verification in Lagos today?

Has anyone in Kwara done physical verification? 2 Likes

Now waiting for the next step. Thanks i did mine too. so simple...no crowd. "waiting list from 2016". i did mine too. so simple...no crowd. "waiting list from 2016". 1 Like

please I missed the physical verification today for bwari local govt

please can I check tomorrow

please I missed the physical verification today for bwari local govt

please can I check tomorrow

If yes,can you direct me to the place

I have been actively involved in all their sites and now it seems I have missed it



please help me

how do I know the dates for the physical verification exercise



can anyone direct me to the bwari LGA CENTER PLEASE

PLEASE



I NEED A REPLY URGENTLY

I have been actively involved in all their sites and now it seems I have missed it

please help me

how do I know the dates for the physical verification exercise

can anyone direct me to the bwari LGA CENTER PLEASE

PLEASE

I NEED A REPLY URGENTLY

PLEASE

No verification in Imo state yet

I got the text. But my name is not in they website

please o, what were the documents required for the physical exercise?

and how did the process go?





abeg, save a brother.

So, Bwari is a Local Government? Hope yours is not N-Teach So, Bwari is a Local Government? Hope yours is not N-Teach

Here you go Here you go

Did the verification process took place in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State?





mhm

Please how can you check to know which LGA to do your physical verification ?

Follow us on all platforms they said. Well, I did and still missed vital infos.



Please who knows anything about Warri's date?

No





I think this npowerng handle is a fraud, this moniker decieved us that the verification exercise has been suspended till further notice

And here people are saying they have done theirs. What kind of useless country is this?

Who knows what is up with Ikorodu, Lagos?

the address of where you fill.....which local government is it located? that's where you will go for your verification

Please has anyone done verification in Nsukka. Earlier yesterday they said it was shifted. Please help with info about that if you know. I'm supposed to travel from niger to nsk. I'm still in Niger state now. I want to know the exact date so I can plan my travel schedule.

I hope they have not started in Akwa Ibom

sir, npower is not a fraud. .the information reads states local government secretariat will be delayed due to logistics...the best thing would have been to go to the place first and see things for yourself...

Please has anyone in Kwara done his/her verification?

pls update my guy under chikun lga kaduna nteacher