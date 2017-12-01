₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:17pm
According to Jim from Chikun,Kaduna South,gunmen yesterday attacked Rumanan-Gbagyi, a community under Birnin-Gwari local government but which also shares border with Zonkoru in Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.4 people were shot by the gunmen while one person was killed.
Speaking with journalists over the phone, one of those whose family is affected, David Madami, confirmed the attacks saying over five persons sustained gunshot wounds with one person, Rabiu Nababa Zonkoru, losing his life to the rampaging armed bandits who also stole an unknown number of cattle.
Madami gave the names of those shot by the attackers and taken to a hospital in Buruku as Isaac Yari, a medical student with Kaduna State University, KASU; Nuhu Gida, Luka Auta, and Saidu Sarki.
The locals are urgently asking for intervention by the Kaduna state government and security forces to contain the attacks which left many villagers running into the bushes to save themselves. Rumanan-Gbagyi is under Buruku police division.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/gunmen-attack-rumanan-gbagyi-community.html?m=1
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:18pm
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:22pm
Someone asked, how long will this last?
The answer is simple; it will last as long as we have clueless, rude, selfish leaders leading our country..
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by boss01: 8:24pm
Hmmmm, may God help us
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 8:28pm
Where are the Yeye SARS
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 8:33pm
@ the end nobody wil be purnịshed for this wickedness
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by crackerspub: 8:38pm
By there fruits you shall know them, people who value cows more than human beings. Our Fulani brothers again!
By there fruits you shall know them, people who value cows more than human beings. Our Fulani brothers again!
When there brothers run the Nigerian government, story for the gods

Their was a country.
When there brothers run the Nigerian government, story for the gods
Their was a country.
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03pm
I'm not interested, #EndSARS.
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 9:03pm
This is not ending soon.
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:04pm
Buhari
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by purem(m): 9:08pm
losing his life to the rampaging armed bandits who also stole an unknown number of cattle.
See thief wey no fit go rub rich ppl again, na poor ppl dem dey rub...
Awon eyan buhari
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by rawtouch: 9:08pm
some people like fight pass quarrel..
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by Owerri1stSon: 9:08pm
Muslims and rigoristic behavior are 5&6. Very vicious sets of people.
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by highrise07: 9:08pm
Enmity breeds enmity , if nothing is done asap, more blood will flow.
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 9:09pm
This people sef.nawaoh
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by olusholajohn(m): 9:10pm
bubus brothers @ work
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:10pm
Ak 47 spent shells ..There are only three people that use that ammo freely in Nigeria , Nigerian Army , Nigerian Police and Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by pointstores(m): 9:11pm
nawa
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by obivick: 9:12pm
Matt 24 - Begining of sorrows
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by agwom(m): 9:12pm
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by obivick: 9:12pm
Matt 24 - Beginning of sorrows
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by tolguy(m): 9:14pm
crackerspub:this is d result of stealing fulani cows
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 9:16pm
No good news in this country. Every time it's bad news that one will hear. Hmmm
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by onyichick(f): 9:16pm
this is sad, remember when I went there for rural rugged in 2010.the road to the community was really bad, the people are nice and are predominantly Christians and their kids have really cool English names. this just brought back memories. May peace return to your community, quick recovery to the injured and may d soul of d departed rest in peace.
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by Referendum50(f): 9:16pm
Buhari dogs the fulani they are only good at killing people up and down
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by oshe111(m): 9:17pm
Them dn start again ehn....
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by JaneMafrodite(f): 9:18pm
Buharee boys in action, the leader of Boku Haram
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 9:21pm
And people keep asking God for help
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by omololu2020(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 9:22pm
Hmmmmm
