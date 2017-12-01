Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gunmen Attack Rumana-Gbagyi Community In Kaduna, Kill One, Shoot 4 (Photos) (6131 Views)

Speaking with journalists over the phone, one of those whose family is affected, David Madami, confirmed the attacks saying over five persons sustained gunshot wounds with one person, Rabiu Nababa Zonkoru, losing his life to the rampaging armed bandits who also stole an unknown number of cattle.



Madami gave the names of those shot by the attackers and taken to a hospital in Buruku as Isaac Yari, a medical student with Kaduna State University, KASU; Nuhu Gida, Luka Auta, and Saidu Sarki.



The locals are urgently asking for intervention by the Kaduna state government and security forces to contain the attacks which left many villagers running into the bushes to save themselves. Rumanan-Gbagyi is under Buruku police division.







Someone asked, how long will this last?





The answer is simple; it will last as long as we have clueless, rude, selfish leaders leading our country.. 7 Likes

Hmmmm, may God help us

Where are the Yeye SARS 3 Likes

@ the end nobody wil be purnịshed for this wickedness 3 Likes





By there fruits you shall know them, people who value cows more than human beings. Our Fulani brothers again!





When there brothers run the Nigerian government, story for the gods





I'm not interested, #EndSARS. I'm not interested, #EndSARS. 1 Like 2 Shares

This is not ending soon.

Buhari

See thief wey no fit go rub rich ppl again, na poor ppl dem dey rub...



some people like fight pass quarrel..

Muslims and rigoristic behavior are 5&6. Very vicious sets of people.

Enmity breeds enmity , if nothing is done asap, more blood will flow.

This people sef.nawaoh

bubus brothers @ work

Ak 47 spent shells ..There are only three people that use that ammo freely in Nigeria , Nigerian Army , Nigerian Police and Fulani herdsmen 3 Likes

nawa

Matt 24 - Begining of sorrows

Matt 24 - Beginning of sorrows

No good news in this country. Every time it's bad news that one will hear. Hmmm

this is sad, remember when I went there for rural rugged in 2010.the road to the community was really bad, the people are nice and are predominantly Christians and their kids have really cool English names. this just brought back memories. May peace return to your community, quick recovery to the injured and may d soul of d departed rest in peace.

Buhari dogs the fulani they are only good at killing people up and down

Them dn start again ehn....

Buharee boys in action, the leader of Boku Haram

And people keep asking God for help

H