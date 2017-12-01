Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos (15470 Views)

I was shot on my leg by the Libyan kidnappers, Libya is a land of Death”.



Source; According to International Organization for Migration (IOM), pictured is Marley Ayodo, an Edo state indigene who was among the 254 stranded Nigerian migrants that voluntarily returned from Libya on Thursday, November 16. The young man narrated his brutal ordeal in the country on his way to Europe as he said : “Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-man-returned-libya-narrates-shot-leg-photos.html

I want one of the hooded tops. Do I have to go to Libya to get one?

If only Nigeria was in order,all this trash will have been avoided. 4 Likes







I am keenly following this story,



If my cousin Akpirido dare comes back from Libya, we will not only disown him for being foolish but also take him for deliverance.

Why should someone travel to a lawless war zone in the first place? Mental evaluation is necessary for those returnees. Only when i am mad will i venture to libya, syria, iraq, somalia, afghanistan etc. Even if the gateway to paradise is there 8 Likes 2 Shares

At a stage of my life, I'll like to live in a mansion away from humans but surrounded by animals and trees 26 Likes 3 Shares

Welcome from the Land of Death,thank God you are alive to tell this story.

Moral of the story....the grass is not always greener at the other side



Why all of them wear the same kind track suit, them the go olympics 1 Like

Me too, i want one so badly. It's like we have to go to Libya to get ours

Interesting... We should all. Learn to do things the right way.

Why should someone travel to a lawless war zone in the first place? Mental evaluation is necessary for those returnees. Only when i am mad will i venture to libya, syria, iraq, somalia, afghanistan etc. Even if the gateway to paradise is there

See u, as were talking now people are preparing to travel to the same Libya. In Benin a friend told me they are selling navigation map for 150k right now.

ask am weda dem send am make em go Libya, Nigeria hard we no but we go manage am, nothing like home 1 Like

Yes you are right, and their govt seem to be doing nothing about it



Wellcom back from the land of death, this will serve as a lesson for us all, I wanted to enter Europe but from this let m stay for NIGERIA I kno that it will b well one day 1 Like 1 Share

Stay in your country and hustle. Not all that glitters is gold 1 Like

Am sure 80% of them are Edo indigenes 5 Likes

I want one of the hooded tops. Do I have to go to Libya to get one? lilfreezy:



Those hooded tops are fake.....calibornia instead of California is inscripted on it. Don't waste ur life because of a fake top.

At least you are alive to tell the story.

Not like Nigeria is a land of the living too. Too many people too many dead people too. 1 Like

If only Nigeria was in order,all this trash will have been avoided.





E be like say na Edo people full this Libya ooo! Osalobua!!!

I want one of the hooded tops. Do I have to go to Libya to get one?

Yes. You get one free hoodie for every trip you make there

I am keenly following this story,



If my cousin Akpirido dare comes back from Libya, we will not only disown him for being foolish but also take him for deliverance.

if he eventually crosses to spain and succeeds there, will you still dissown him?

If only Nigeria was in order,all this trash will have been avoided.

My brother the whole thing lies on having inner satisfaction.I work with a lot of whites and they all want to come and work in nija because to them they believe there is easy money to be made.so all humans think the other side is better,so it now depends on the individuals.I bet you some of these guys that just came back will try to go again.