₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,915 members, 3,951,634 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 11:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos (15470 Views)
Imo Police Command Parades Cultists, Armed Robbers And Kidnappers(photos) / Oyo Police Parade Serial Burglar, Robbers And Kidnappers (photos) / We Bought Over 100 Exotic Cars From Robbers , Kidnappers (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Angelanest: 8:59pm On Dec 04
According to International Organization for Migration (IOM), pictured is Marley Ayodo, an Edo state indigene who was among the 254 stranded Nigerian migrants that voluntarily returned from Libya on Thursday, November 16. The young man narrated his brutal ordeal in the country on his way to Europe as he said : “I was shot on my leg by the Libyan kidnappers, Libya is a land of Death”.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-man-returned-libya-narrates-shot-leg-photos.html
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by 4Ken: 9:02pm On Dec 04
I want one of the hooded tops. Do I have to go to Libya to get one?
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Jochabed(f): 9:02pm On Dec 04
If only Nigeria was in order,all this trash will have been avoided.
4 Likes
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03pm On Dec 04
I am keenly following this story,
If my cousin Akpirido dare comes back from Libya, we will not only disown him for being foolish but also take him for deliverance.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:12pm On Dec 04
Why should someone travel to a lawless war zone in the first place? Mental evaluation is necessary for those returnees. Only when i am mad will i venture to libya, syria, iraq, somalia, afghanistan etc. Even if the gateway to paradise is there
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by FortifiedCity: 9:12pm On Dec 04
At a stage of my life, I'll like to live in a mansion away from humans but surrounded by animals and trees
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:03pm On Dec 04
Welcome from the Land of Death,thank God you are alive to tell this story.
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:35am
Moral of the story....the grass is not always greener at the other side
Btw
Why all of them wear the same kind track suit, them the go olympics
1 Like
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by lilfreezy: 9:36am
4Ken:Me too, i want one so badly. It's like we have to go to Libya to get ours
3 Likes
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by macaranta(m): 9:37am
Interesting... We should all. Learn to do things the right way.
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by victorazyvictor(m): 9:37am
fulaniHERDSman:
See u, as were talking now people are preparing to travel to the same Libya. In Benin a friend told me they are selling navigation map for 150k right now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Xfemt(m): 9:37am
ask am weda dem send am make em go Libya, Nigeria hard we no but we go manage am, nothing like home
1 Like
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by pointstores(m): 9:37am
it is well
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by neonly: 9:38am
Buhari nd sars sef
1 Like
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by BruncleZuma: 9:38am
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Royalfurnitures: 9:39am
Yes you are right, and their govt seem to be doing nothing about it
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by adetes: 9:39am
Wellcom back from the land of death, this will serve as a lesson for us all, I wanted to enter Europe but from this let m stay for NIGERIA I kno that it will b well one day
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by nairavsdollars: 9:39am
Stay in your country and hustle. Not all that glitters is gold
1 Like
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Efostick(m): 9:39am
Am sure 80% of them are Edo indigenes
5 Likes
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by shervydman(m): 9:39am
4Ken:
lilfreezy:Those hooded tops are fake.....calibornia instead of California is inscripted on it. Don't waste ur life because of a fake top.
1 Like
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by sinaj(f): 9:40am
At least you are alive to tell the story.
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by mollyafo: 9:40am
Not like Nigeria is a land of the living too. Too many people too many dead people too.
1 Like
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by nnokwa042(m): 9:40am
edo people dey enjoy ooh they go to libya with leg and bus now they came back with plane ,even putting on tracks with nice snickers,they wan go become madam for italo ;Dto the giy thats sgot sorry ooh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:40am
Jochabed:Null Reason People Will Always Emigrate
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Adogleta(m): 9:41am
Osalobua!!!
E be like say na Edo people full this Libya ooo!
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Imarnuel04(m): 9:41am
4Ken:
Yes. You get one free hoodie for every trip you make there
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by Birthday: 9:41am
NwaAmaikpe:
if he eventually crosses to spain and succeeds there, will you still dissown him?
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by nija80: 9:41am
Jochabed:
My brother the whole thing lies on having inner satisfaction.I work with a lot of whites and they all want to come and work in nija because to them they believe there is easy money to be made.so all humans think the other side is better,so it now depends on the individuals.I bet you some of these guys that just came back will try to go again.
3 Likes
|Re: Libya Is A Land Of Death; Nigerian Man Shot In The Leg By Kidnappers. Photos by equalgarden: 9:41am
fulaniHERDSman:
You forgot to include sambisa forest. ...
1 Like
ABSU Gang Violation Suspect Has Been Identified – Minister / NDLEA Nabs Two Businessmen With N105m Drugs At Enugu Airport / UNIPORT Declares 7 Days Of Mourning For Murdered Students
Viewing this topic: grinface98(m), waleco2008, Harkyn92(m), johnslimmy(m), integritylady, stano2(m), hakwise(m), chimexdnice(m), daramolaj1, clintino700(m), Olawal01, rash47(m), hassanyusufseun, sweetcocoa(f), HumbleJosh, chuuxxy, vicoloni(m), perpeling22, Synergy01, vicque(f), Bethelchimdi, Whiteroseken, doubleking(m), Damoche10, krayzieklay(m), jerrythafinisher(m), Ogaonos(m), lekanation(m), pastormellanby, onebusiness(m), Litmus, stevocracy88(m), onome442, Alexas58, nothingspoil70, hensben(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13